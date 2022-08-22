Read full article on original website
U.S. adds seven China-related entities to export control list
WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The United States has added seven China-related entities, mostly related to aerospace, to its export control list, citing national security and foreign policy concerns, according to a U.S. Commerce Department notice published online on Tuesday.
ieefa.org
India's power market design needs to evolve
The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (CERC) proposed market-based economic dispatch (MBED) model can significantly improve cost and resource efficiency. Regulators should allow new renewable generators to sell more power on open market platforms to increase competition. System operators should start planning to procure grid ancillary services from battery energy...
A tale of two climate policies: India's UN commitments aim low, but its national policies are ambitious – here's why that matters
At the United Nations climate talks in Glasgow in 2021, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised the world when he announced that his country would zero out its greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2070. It was a landmark decision, acknowledging that long-term decarbonization is in India’s interest. However, climate change is threatening lives, crops and India’s economy today. New Delhi endured extreme heat for several weeks in early 2022, with temperatures regularly crossing 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 Celsius). The previous year, cyclones, flash floods and extreme rainfall destroyed more than 12 million acres of crops, contributing to a global spike...
CMA breaks up waste merger between Veolia and Suez
The competition watchdog has stepped in to break up a waste management megamerger which it was worried could have led to higher charges for local councils.Veolia will be forced to sell off most of the operations it got in the UK when buying fellow French rival Suez for 13 billion euros (£11 billion).The businesses are both major players in the country, making £2 billion and £1 billion in revenue here respectively.They supply waste, water and recycling services to local councils and companies.For the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), their combination created a worrying situation.A company of their combined size would...
freightwaves.com
Canadian airport sets up logistics beachhead for US e-commerce
At first blush Edmonton, Canada, seems an unlikely destination for international air shipments bound for online shoppers in the United States. Following some promising trial runs with e-commerce providers, Edmonton International Airport is banking on its geographic location along circumpolar routes, congestion-free facilities and Canada’s trade-friendly customs rules to advance a multibillion dollar air logistics village and become a major cargo hub.
It’ll be impossible to replace fossil fuels with renewables by 2050, unless we cut our energy consumption
Energy consumption – whether its heating your home, driving, oil refining or liquefying natural gas – is responsible for around 82% of Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions. Unless Australia reduces its energy consumption, my recent study finds it’ll be almost impossible for renewable energy to replace fossil fuels by 2050. This is what’s required to reach our net-zero emissions target. Yet, as the nation’s economy recovers from the pandemic, Australia’s energy consumption is likely to return to its pre-pandemic growth. The study identifies two principal justifications for reducing energy consumption (or “energy descent”): the likely slow rate of electrifying transport and...
England housing strategy to ‘consume 100% of country’s carbon budget’
The government’s housing strategy could consume all of England’s carbon budget unless vital action is taken to rapidly reduce the ecological impacts of housing.Researchers estimate that 12 per cent of the country’s cumulative carbon budget (for a 50 per cent chance of limiting global warming to 1.5C by 2050) could be consumed by the construction and operation of newbuilds, and 92 per cent could be consumed by the existing housing stock, such as everyday emissions including heating homes and using electricity.The team of researchers, led by Dr Sophus zu Ermgassen from the University of Kent’s Durrell Institute of Conservation and...
Capstone Green Energy Continues Its Success in the EaaS Market with Multiple New Oil and Gas Long-Term Rental Contracts Totaling 2.2 MW
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, continues to grow in the Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) market with newly secured orders totaling approximately 2.2 MW from four U.S.-based oil and gas customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005258/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Singapore Telecom Major To Sell $1.6B Stake In India's Airtel To Boost 5G, Growth Initiatives
Singapore Telecommunications Limited SGAPY has announced it will sell a 3.3% stake in Indian telecom player Airtel to Bharti Telecom, for approximately S$2.25 billion ($1.61 billion), as part of its capital recycling strategy. After this transaction, the Singtel Group is expected to own an effective stake of 29.7%, which is...
teslarati.com
Tesla Giga Berlin headcount ramp still on schedule: Economics Minister
Recent comments from Brandenburg’s Economics Minister Jörg Steinbach have revealed that Tesla Gigafactory Berlin’s workforce ramp is right on schedule. The minister also highlighted that Tesla’s Germany-based electric vehicle factory is now the largest industrial employer in Brandenburg. Steinbach also noted that Tesla would soon be...
Construction firms offered cybersecurity advice in new safety scheme
Construction firms working together on major building projects such as high-speed railway HS2 are being offered first-of-its-kind security advice from the cybersecurity industry and government on how to better protect themselves from cyber attacks.The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has published a best practice guide in collaboration with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI).The guide offers tailored advice on how to keep sensitive data safe and how to securely handle the data created, stored and shared during joint venture projects.👷♂️🤝👷♂️Our new security advice gives construction firms working...
kitco.com
Beijing municipal government reveals a two-year metaverse innovation plan
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The plan will require all districts to follow the guidelines laid out in a newly released Web3 innovation...
NI health minister warns of £400m overspend needed to deliver effective services
Northern Ireland’s health minister has warned Stormont colleagues he will need to overspend by £400 million to continue delivering effective services.Robin Swann outlined the implications of the ongoing absence of an agreed Stormont budget in a letter to Finance Minister Conor Murphy, which was also circulated to other ministers in the zombie administration.Stormont is currently without a properly functioning executive due to the DUP’s decision to block its operation in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.There is no first or deputy first minister in place, and while other ministers are in post they are limited in the decisions they can...
ctemag.com
Press hardening reaches a new level
AP&T, a provider of high-performing production solutions for the sheet metal forming industry, has developed a press-hardening production solution that it says lays the groundwork for providing car manufacturers with lighter, safer, more flexible designs that are cost and energy efficient. The solution includes AP&T's servohydraulic press, boasting up to...
Chain Reaction: CBX Software’s Rejean Provost on Compressing Supply Chain Process
Chain Reaction is Sourcing Journal’s discussion series with industry executives to get their take on today’s logistics challenges and learn about ways their company is working to keep the flow of goods moving. Here, Rejean Provost, enterprise account executive and team lead, ESG strategy of CBX Software Inc., discusses enabling more efficient collaboration with suppliers for better visibility and forecasting. Name: Rejean Provost Title: Enterprise Account Executive, Team Lead ESG Strategy Company: CBX Software Inc. What is your company’s latest initiatives? Headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in the U.S., Canada, Germany, and the UK, CBX Software develops solutions that compress the entire supply...
International Business Times
Exclusive-China Tightens Green Bond Rules To Align Them With Global Norms
China has raised the bar for issuances in the world's second-biggest green bond market, taking a major step towards adopting global standards and eliminating 'greenwashing'. Starting this month, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, China's premier bourse, requires 100% of the proceeds from green bond issuances to be invested in green projects such as clean energy - compared with at least 70% previously - according to a notice seen by Reuters.
BBC
Flexible firms take break from fixed bank holidays
In her highly structured former life as a corporate consultant, Afsaneh Parvizi-Wayne would regularly take two days of holiday each year to celebrate an event that's important to her and her family - Persian New Year, which falls in March. So when she founded her organic period product start-up, Freda,...
Large firms are consolidating power like Scott Morrison consolidates jobs – and it’s hurting productivity | Greg Jericho
In a speech today, the assistant minister for competition, Andrew Leigh, will point the finger at big business over the inflation crisis
DHL European Units Set to Launch New Delivery Services
DHL has created two new delivery platforms for its European customers. DHL Paket is launching a new service that will simplify shipping for business customers by delivering international parcels bound for European destinations to drop-off locations such as parcel lockers or parcel shops. Another new service called Postal Delivered Duty Paid, or Postal DDP, will be introduced for those business customers for which international export parcels are subject to customs duties. With this option, business customer shippers handle all the import duties and taxes for their recipient customers. Under the DHL Paket program, all business customers have to do is select the...
Nature.com
Greenhouse gas emissions from global production and use of nitrogen synthetic fertilisers in agriculture
The global agri-food system relies on synthetic nitrogen (N) fertilisation to increase crop yields, yet the use of synthetic N fertiliser is unsustainable. In this study we estimate global greenhouse (GHG) emissions due to synthetic N fertiliser manufacture, transportation, and field use in agricultural systems. By developing the largest field-level dataset available on N2O soil emissions we estimate national, regional and global N2O direct emission factors (EFs), while we retrieve from the literature the EFs for indirect N2O soil emissions, and for N fertiliser manufacturing and transportation. We find that the synthetic N fertiliser supply chain was responsible for estimated emissions of 1.13 GtCO2e in 2018, representing 10.6% of agricultural emissions and 2.1% of global GHG emissions. Synthetic N fertiliser production accounted for 38.8% of total synthetic N fertiliser-associated emissions, while field emissions accounted for 58.6% and transportation accounted for the remaining 2.6%. The top four emitters together, China, India, USA and EU28 accounted for 62% of the total. Historical trends reveal the great disparity in total and per capita N use in regional food production. Reducing overall production and use of synthetic N fertilisers offers large mitigation potential and in many cases realisable potential to reduce emissions.
