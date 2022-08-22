Read full article on original website
Police: Alabama man uses car to murder woman in store parking lot
An Alabama man has been charged with murder after he reportedly used his car to murder a woman Thursday night. Preston Lamar Nelson, 38, of Hunstville, has been arrested after reportedly killing the woman in the parking lot of a Decatur, Alabama, Walmart. Nelson reportedly parked his Mercury Grand Marquis...
WSMV
Man allegedly shoots driver several times in parking lot over cellphone repair argument
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Monday after allegedly shooting a man multiple times over a dispute over repairs made to a cell phone. Lawrenceburg Police Department officials said officers responded to a shooting at a Walgreens located at 312 East Gaines Street. When they arrived, officers found a victim who had several gunshot wounds to the thigh.
WSMV
Family of Brentwood fallen officer dealing with new tragedy
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jennifer Taylor placed a card outside the Brentwood Market Friday for her nephew, Destin Legieza. Friday would have been his 33rd birthday. “Truth be told, I miss him terribly,” Taylor said. Brentwood Market is where Destin was hit and killed by a drunk driver in...
radio7media.com
Suspect Arrested in Maury County After Abducting Female in Giles County
THE MALE SUBJECT ACCUSED OF ATTTEMPTING TO KIDNAP A WOMAN AT GUNPOINT AT WALGREENS IN PULASKI SUNDAY NIGHT WAS ARRESTED IN MAURY COUNTY ON MONDAY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT THE SUSPECT WAS TAKEN IN TO CUSTODAY AFTER HE WAS APPRHENDED BY A SECOND VICTIM’S FATHER. THE SECOND VICTIM WAS ABDUCTED FROM AN APARTMENT COMPLEX AFTER THE ATTEMPT IN THE PHARMACY PARKING LOT FAILED. THE ASSAILANT DROVE THE VICTIME TO MAURY COUNTY WHERE SHE ADVISED HE RAPED HER AND KEPT HER CAPTIVE FOR HOURS. THE FEMALE THEN PURSUED THE MALE TO STOP AT A RESTAURANT IN COLUMBIA, WHERE UNBEKNOWNST TO THE SUSPECT, HER FAMILY WORKED. SHE JUMPED FROM THE VEHICLE AND SCREAMED FOR THE HELP. THE FATHER OF THE VICTIM WAS ABLE TO DISARM THE SUSPECT AND HOLD UNTIL LAW ENFORCEMENT ARRIVED.
Overturned Vehicle on I-65N Causing Major Backups in Williamson County
If you are traveling on I-65 North in the Spring Hill area, you may experience a major slowdown. An overturned vehicle is causing a slowdown and some lane closures. TDOT SmartWay reports that the accident happened at 2:40am Thursday morning and the Northbound left lane is blocked and left shoulder is blocked.
Lawrence County mother heartbroken as another year passes and still no sign of her son
Six years have passed, and there are still no answers for a Lawrence County family whose loved one vanished.
WSMV
Longtime Williamson County commissioner dies at age 86
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bert Chalfant, who has served on the Williamson County Commission since 1986, died on Wednesday. He was 86. After graduation from Vanderbilt University, he was commissioned from ROTC in 1958 as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He eventually earned the rank of Brigadier General. After being reassigned to the U.S. Army Reserve, he taught Basic Enlisted and Advanced Officers courses for the U.S. Army Reserve Forces School in Nashville.
radio7media.com
Pulaski Police Department Warns Pubic to Lock Vehicles
DUE TO RECENT CAR THEFTS IN THE CITY OF PULASKI, THE PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA OVER THE WEEKEND TO REMIND THE PUBLIC TO LOCK THEIR VEHICLES AND BE SURE TO NOT LEAVE ANY VALUABLES IN THEIR CARS - ESPECIALLY VISIBLY. THE POLICE ARE ALSO ASKING RESIDENTS TO EXTRA AWARE OF THEIR SURROUNDING WHILE GETTING IN AND OUT OF THEIR VEHICLE AND TO NEVER LEAVE THEIR CAR RUNNING AND UNLOCKED, OR THE KEYS IN THE VEHICLE. THE DEPARTMENT IS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATED SEVERAL STOLEN VEHICLES.
WTVC
Person found dead inside Tennessee grain silo Saturday
ETHRIDGE, Tenn. — Authorities in Ethridge, Tennessee say a person has died after getting stuck in a grain silo Saturday morning in Lawrence County, our affiliate WKRN reports. Ethridge Fire and Rescue crews responded to a call involving a grain silo around 10:15 a.m. on Dooley Road in this...
Suspect arrested in alleged kidnapping, rape of a Middle Tennessee woman
A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman Monday morning. Authorities in Giles and Maury Counties are working this case.
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LABOR DAY WEEKEND IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD, MAURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 5TH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Tennessee man called 911 after being shot in the head; Suspect taken into custody
A man is in custody after police say he shot a man in the head in Humphreys County on Monday evening.
3 arrested, 3 to be arrested in connection with attempted robbery, shooting in Huntsville
Huntsville Police said investigators believe the shooting, which injured four people, stemmed from an attempted robbery.
radio7media.com
Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Suspect
THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING THE SUBJECT WHO BURGLARIZE CULLY’S MARKET ON TUEDAY MORNING. THE SUSPECT SMASHED THROUGH THE FRONT DOOR STEALING OVER 5 THOUSAND DOLLARS IN CASH AND 1 THOUSAND DOLLARS WORTH OF VAPE PENS. ANYONE WITH INFORMAITON IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
radio7media.com
Suspect Arrested from Leoma Dollar General Robbery
THE SUSPECT INVOLVED IN THE ROBBERY OF THE LEOMA DOLLAR GENERAL ON FRIDAY HAS BEEN ARRESTED. OFFICIALS ADVISE JAQUANA JEROME BERRY, WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY THIS MORNING IN MAURY COUNTY.
Man charged with murder after Madison shooting
A man is in custody after a 'neighbor dispute' turned fatal on Sunday afternoon.
WAFF
Man charged with rape at R.A. Hubbard School
COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree rape in July for an incident that occurred in Feb. at R.A. Hubbard School. Court documents show that Jadakis Madden, 20 at the time, had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl in the field house at R.A. Hubbard. The documents show that multiple other juveniles witnessed the incident.
Woman whose vehicle fell from Nashville parking garage has died
The woman critically injured when her vehicle fell from a parking structure at Saint Thomas Midtown hospital has died.
