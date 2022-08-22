ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama Now

Police: Alabama man uses car to murder woman in store parking lot

An Alabama man has been charged with murder after he reportedly used his car to murder a woman Thursday night. Preston Lamar Nelson, 38, of Hunstville, has been arrested after reportedly killing the woman in the parking lot of a Decatur, Alabama, Walmart. Nelson reportedly parked his Mercury Grand Marquis...
WSMV

Family of Brentwood fallen officer dealing with new tragedy

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jennifer Taylor placed a card outside the Brentwood Market Friday for her nephew, Destin Legieza. Friday would have been his 33rd birthday. “Truth be told, I miss him terribly,” Taylor said. Brentwood Market is where Destin was hit and killed by a drunk driver in...
radio7media.com

Suspect Arrested in Maury County After Abducting Female in Giles County

THE MALE SUBJECT ACCUSED OF ATTTEMPTING TO KIDNAP A WOMAN AT GUNPOINT AT WALGREENS IN PULASKI SUNDAY NIGHT WAS ARRESTED IN MAURY COUNTY ON MONDAY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT THE SUSPECT WAS TAKEN IN TO CUSTODAY AFTER HE WAS APPRHENDED BY A SECOND VICTIM’S FATHER. THE SECOND VICTIM WAS ABDUCTED FROM AN APARTMENT COMPLEX AFTER THE ATTEMPT IN THE PHARMACY PARKING LOT FAILED. THE ASSAILANT DROVE THE VICTIME TO MAURY COUNTY WHERE SHE ADVISED HE RAPED HER AND KEPT HER CAPTIVE FOR HOURS. THE FEMALE THEN PURSUED THE MALE TO STOP AT A RESTAURANT IN COLUMBIA, WHERE UNBEKNOWNST TO THE SUSPECT, HER FAMILY WORKED. SHE JUMPED FROM THE VEHICLE AND SCREAMED FOR THE HELP. THE FATHER OF THE VICTIM WAS ABLE TO DISARM THE SUSPECT AND HOLD UNTIL LAW ENFORCEMENT ARRIVED.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Lawrence County, TN
Accidents
City
Leoma, TN
City
Lawrenceburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Lawrence County, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Longtime Williamson County commissioner dies at age 86

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bert Chalfant, who has served on the Williamson County Commission since 1986, died on Wednesday. He was 86. After graduation from Vanderbilt University, he was commissioned from ROTC in 1958 as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He eventually earned the rank of Brigadier General. After being reassigned to the U.S. Army Reserve, he taught Basic Enlisted and Advanced Officers courses for the U.S. Army Reserve Forces School in Nashville.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Pulaski Police Department Warns Pubic to Lock Vehicles

DUE TO RECENT CAR THEFTS IN THE CITY OF PULASKI, THE PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA OVER THE WEEKEND TO REMIND THE PUBLIC TO LOCK THEIR VEHICLES AND BE SURE TO NOT LEAVE ANY VALUABLES IN THEIR CARS - ESPECIALLY VISIBLY. THE POLICE ARE ALSO ASKING RESIDENTS TO EXTRA AWARE OF THEIR SURROUNDING WHILE GETTING IN AND OUT OF THEIR VEHICLE AND TO NEVER LEAVE THEIR CAR RUNNING AND UNLOCKED, OR THE KEYS IN THE VEHICLE. THE DEPARTMENT IS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATED SEVERAL STOLEN VEHICLES.
PULASKI, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Mutual Aid#Fire Alarm#Accident#Story Lee#Tbi
WTVC

Person found dead inside Tennessee grain silo Saturday

ETHRIDGE, Tenn. — Authorities in Ethridge, Tennessee say a person has died after getting stuck in a grain silo Saturday morning in Lawrence County, our affiliate WKRN reports. Ethridge Fire and Rescue crews responded to a call involving a grain silo around 10:15 a.m. on Dooley Road in this...
radio7media.com

THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LABOR DAY WEEKEND IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD, MAURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 5TH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
radio7media.com

Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Suspect

THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING THE SUBJECT WHO BURGLARIZE CULLY’S MARKET ON TUEDAY MORNING. THE SUSPECT SMASHED THROUGH THE FRONT DOOR STEALING OVER 5 THOUSAND DOLLARS IN CASH AND 1 THOUSAND DOLLARS WORTH OF VAPE PENS. ANYONE WITH INFORMAITON IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Man charged with rape at R.A. Hubbard School

COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree rape in July for an incident that occurred in Feb. at R.A. Hubbard School. Court documents show that Jadakis Madden, 20 at the time, had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl in the field house at R.A. Hubbard. The documents show that multiple other juveniles witnessed the incident.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy