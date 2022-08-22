ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

960 The Ref

Russia says station attack was on Ukrainian military target

CHAPLYNE, Ukraine — (AP) — The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station and the surrounding area as Ukraine celebrated its Independence Day climbed to 25, including at least two children, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday. Russia said it targeted a military train and claimed to have killed more than 200 Ukrainian reservists.
The Independent

Scientists accuse Rishi Sunak of ‘Trump’ tactics with attack on Covid lockdown experts

Leading scientists have condemened Rishi Sunak following his criticism of top public health advisers during the Covid pandemic – comparing him to Donald Trump.The Tory leadership hopeful said it was wrong to “empower” scientists during the crisis, claimed lockdown went on too long, and revealed that he fought against the closure of schools.Sunak also claimed the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) group advising Boris Johnson edited minutes to hide dissenting opinions, saying he “wasn’t allowed” to talk about lockdown’s downsides.But Prof Graham Medley other top Sage advisers fired back on Thursday, saying their advice “reflected the scientific consensus” and...
The Guardian

Angola’s incumbent claims election lead amid rising tensions

Early results from elections in Angola have put the incumbent president, João Lourenço, and the ruling People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) ahead. The polls are the most tightly contested vote in the country’s democratic history, and have been described by analysts as an “existential moment”.
