Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’
VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine. Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events. And now General...
Trump Picks Dr Oz, Mastriano Both Narrowly Lose Pennsylvania Races: Poll
The latest polling has Oz and Mastriano trailing their Democrat rivals in Pennsylvania by 4.9 and 3.9 points respectively.
Ukraine Air Force Claims Russian Ka-52 Helicopter—'Happy Independence Day'
"Happy Independence Day, Ukraine!" the Ukrainian Air Force said Wednesday.
Zelensky promises response after at least 25 dead after Russian strike on Ukraine Independence Day
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday vowed to make Russia “bear responsibility” for a rocket attack levied against a Ukrainian train station in Chaplyne that killed 22 people during the country’s Independence Day. “Chaplyne is our pain today,” Zelensky said in his evening address. “As of this...
Russia says station attack was on Ukrainian military target
CHAPLYNE, Ukraine — (AP) — The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station and the surrounding area as Ukraine celebrated its Independence Day climbed to 25, including at least two children, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday. Russia said it targeted a military train and claimed to have killed more than 200 Ukrainian reservists.
Scientists accuse Rishi Sunak of ‘Trump’ tactics with attack on Covid lockdown experts
Leading scientists have condemened Rishi Sunak following his criticism of top public health advisers during the Covid pandemic – comparing him to Donald Trump.The Tory leadership hopeful said it was wrong to “empower” scientists during the crisis, claimed lockdown went on too long, and revealed that he fought against the closure of schools.Sunak also claimed the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) group advising Boris Johnson edited minutes to hide dissenting opinions, saying he “wasn’t allowed” to talk about lockdown’s downsides.But Prof Graham Medley other top Sage advisers fired back on Thursday, saying their advice “reflected the scientific consensus” and...
Judge orders edited Mar-a-Lago affidavit, abortion trigger laws take effect: 5 Things podcast
DOJ lawyers were ordered to provide an edited version of the Mar-a-Lago warrant affidavit, California will phase out gas-powered cars: 5 Things podcast
US economy shrunk at slower pace in second quarter, new estimate shows
The U.S. economy shrunk at a slower pace between April and June than the federal government initially calculated, according to revised data released Thursday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The BEA said U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) fell at an annualized rate of 0.6 percent during the second...
Angola’s incumbent claims election lead amid rising tensions
Early results from elections in Angola have put the incumbent president, João Lourenço, and the ruling People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) ahead. The polls are the most tightly contested vote in the country’s democratic history, and have been described by analysts as an “existential moment”.
Russia-Ukraine war: death toll from Russian strike on rail station rises to 25 as EU diplomat says Moscow will be held to account for ‘rocket terror’ – live
Toll confirmed after Russian forces attack train in Dnipropetrovsk oblast; Josep Borrell condemns rocket strike on railway station
UK sewage turning Channel and North Sea into dumping ground, say French MEPs
Post-Brexit UK accused of abandoning international obligations to protect marine life and human health
