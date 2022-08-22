Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Luxe Golf Bays: New golf experience in Franklin
Get ready to swing, eat and drink at the area’s newest golf experience at Luxe Golf Bays in Franklin. Christina Van Zelst is checking out the three-story high-tech driving range, with beer garden and two restaurants located in Ballpark Commons.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha native making it big in the NASCAR world
WAUKESHA — Kyle Sykes, 29, fell in love with NASCAR in 2008 after attending his first race with his uncle. He never imagined that 12 years later he would be living his childhood dream of working for a NASCAR team. Born and raised in Waukesha, Sykes attended Waukesha North...
CBS 58
New Burn Boot Camp to open in Oconomowoc
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Get ready to feel the burn at boot camp! A new Burn Boot Camp location is opening in Oconomowoc. It's a gym that offers a unique workout platform. Erika Treuther is a franchise partner at the new location. She joined CBS 58 on Tuesday Aug. 23 along with head trainers Samantha Knecht and Brittani Bauer.
Brewers players to serve behind the bar at 'Double Header Tap Takeover'
Tap Takeovers allows fans to interact with Brewers players, alumni, and special guests who are behind the bar to serve drinks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls woman turns 105
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - There was a very special celebration in Menomonee Falls Tuesday, Aug. 23 for Sarafina Peterson. She turned 105 years old. Her family and friends joined her for a party at the Arboretum Senior Community. She said this was just part of the big celebration. "I have...
ozaukeepress.com
Spilling the beans on Highway 57
An accident at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Town of Fredonia amounted to a hill of beans, literally, when a semi truck carrying green beans overturned while making a turn from Highway 57 onto Highway D, spilling the fresh-picked produce, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the driver of the truck, who may have been hauling produce from an area field to the Lakeside Foods cannery in Belgium, was not injured. And area residents, who came away with a bushel basket or two of beans, were more than happy to help with the cleanup.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Sharpshooters from West Bend, WI compete in WPPA State Pistol Shoot | By Evie Matheus
August 24, 2022 – West Bend, WI – The Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA) State Pistol Shoot was hosted by both the Racine and Kenosha Police Departments and was held at the Racine County Line Rifle Club on Monday, August 22, 2022. The team represented West Bend well...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 58
Pilot dreams come true for Menomonee Falls boy thanks to Make-A-Wish, 128th Air Refueling Wing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 128th Air Refueling Wing and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin teamed up for a one-of-a-kind wish fulfillment. Ten-year-old Caleb Zimmet is fighting a medical battle. He is living with a brain tumor and has endured long hospital stays, treatments, and so much more. Caleb’s wish was to be...
WISN
Former Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland dies
SAINT FRANCIS, Wis. — Former Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland has died at age 95, the Milwaukee archdiocese announced Monday morning. He died overnight at Clement Manor in Greenfield, where he lived, after a long illness. Weakland was appointed archbishop of Milwaukee by Pope Paul VI on Sept. 20, 1977....
Wisconsin Airbnb Hides An Amazing Lakefront Experience In Its Backyard
Forget the hotel, there's no way a hotel can give you this kind of a view for a couple hundred bucks a night. The town of Oostburg is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, about an hour north of Milwaukee. Like any Midwestern lake town, Oostburg is dotted with houses along the shore. Some big, some little, but they all share amazing views.
CBS 58
Beloved North Division High School principal dies suddenly
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- North Division High School Principal Keith Carrington died Monday, Aug. 22, after having surgery. Carrington's wife confirmed the news to CBS 58. She wrote about his passing in a Facebook post:. "Words cannot express how I feel with the sudden loss of my soulmate, my best...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Salt therapy, infrared sauna opens in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — A salt therapy and infrared sauna business had a ribbon-cutting ceremony downtown Wednesday. The Salt Spot, at 227 E. Pleasant St. in Oconomowoc, held the event in conjunction with the Oconomowoc Area Chamber of Commerce, according to a press release. Family-owned, the Salt Spot provides its services...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin's largest school district is short over 200 teachers
MILWAUKEE — While Milwaukee Public School students are focused on getting back into the groove of school, the human resources department within the state’s largest school district remains focused on hiring more teachers and support staff. Adria Maddaleni, the chief human resources officer for MPS, said the district...
milwaukeemag.com
A Legendary Architect’s Last Design Is Being Built in Wisconsin
Helmut Jahn wanted to create a new landmark. The legendary postmodernist architect – known for the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago, among many other buildings – was tapped by the Pritzker Military Museum & Library to design a new storage facility in 2018. Pritzker’s Chicago home was running out of room for its collection of over 100,000 military artifacts and was looking to an open site northwest of Kenosha to expand.
pleasantviewrealty.com
102 Reed Street Plymouth WI
Stunning Plymouth Duplex Located on Plymouth’s Popular Reed Street! This home boasts the charm and character of yesteryear with a tremendous number of updates including a NEW ROOF TO BE INSTALLED IN SEPTEMBER!!!! The main unit has 2 bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with ¾ bath and a walk-in closet, a large eat-in kitchen with island, and appliances included. There’s a formal living room, a den/office area, attached 1+ car garage, and an additional full bath. The upper unit has 1 bedroom, plus a bonus/office space, formal living room, eat-in kitchen with appliances included, and a ¾ bath. The property has great off-street parking and a large, fenced in yard. Once an owner-occupied home and since has been lovingly cared for with great rental history and long-term tenants. Must see!
milwaukeerecord.com
Here’s the TosaFest lineup
Excuse us for missing this until this late in the summer and, well, missing this entire event in general for the entirety of Milwaukee Record‘s existence, but we just learned the following information: 1. There’s a suburban Milwaukee festival called TosaFest, and 2. It started way back in 1976. Okay, so that’s a pretty embarrassing oversight on our part. However, we’re going to make up for that lengthy lapse in coverage by letting you know about this year’s TosaFest.
WISN
Northridge owners scramble to comply with judge's order
MILWAUKEE — Five weeks ahead of a hearing that could determine whether the city of Milwaukee will be allowed to tear down the former Northridge Mall, the owners of the site are stepping up efforts to show they haven’t abandoned the property. Since last week, a fence has...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 27th and Brown robbery leads to gunfire
MILWAUKEE - A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 27th and Brown on Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, police say. Officials say the shooting appears to be the result of a robbery – and the victim got himself to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. Milwaukee...
cutoday.info
After 40 Years in One Space, CUNA Finds New Offices in Madison
MADISON, Wis.–CUNA has found new office space in its long-time home in Madison, Wis. As CUToday.info reported here, since1980 CUNA has leased space from CUNA Mutual Group on the large campus on Madison’s west side in a building that mirrored that of the insurance company. But now CUNA Mutual plans to use the space after announcing it “is in the process of reimagining what its workplace of the future looks like, similar to many businesses across the nation. That likely includes fewer employees in-person on our campus, flexible ways to accommodate our employees and possibly a smaller overall footprint.”
Comments / 0