ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Barry Hearn On Usyk-Joshua: If We Had Won On Points I Would’ve Felt As Though We Stole Something

Not even Barry Hearn believes his star charge Anthony Joshua did quite enough to beat Oleksandr Uysk. The founder and president of Matchroom Sport, Hearn offered an honest assessment of Joshua’s performance against Ukraine’s Usyk in their heavyweight title unification rematch last Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The fight went the distance, with Usyk winning a split decision.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury reacts with anger to Wilder wanting Usyk fight

By Craig Page: Tyson Fury didn’t take the news well of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder saying in an interview that he’d like to face IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. For Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs), this means he’s got competition for the Usyk fight that...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Anthony Joshua
mmanews.com

Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman

A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
UFC
SkySports

Usyk vs AJ: Official scorecard shows Anthony Joshua was winning fight against Oleksandr Usyk after nine rounds

The official judge's scorecard of Anthony Joshua's rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk has shown he was deemed to have been winning the fight after nine rounds. Joshua fell short in his attempt to reclaim the WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Although he suffered a split decision defeat, the forme heavyweight champion of the world put on a vastly-improved performance compared to last September's initial loss at Tottenham.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Canada#Ukraine#Combat
MiddleEasy

Herb Dean Suggests Kamaru Usman’s Fence Grabs At UFC 278 Didn’t ‘Significantly Affect The Fight’

Kamaru Usman was seen grabbing the fences during his title fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 278. Herb Dean explained when do referees need to deduct a point due to fence grabs. Some fans are still buzzing about Leon Edwards’ stunning title fight win at UFC 278 to dethrone Kamaru Usman. One of the hottest subjects of conversation was the now former welterweight champion’s fence grabs during clinches and grapples with “Rocky.”
UFC
MMAmania.com

Charles Oliveira: Pursuit of Conor McGregor bout in Brazil ‘sole reason’ for fighting Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira has made it very clear that he wants to compete against Conor McGregor. Before “Do Bronx” can possibly get his hands on “The Notorious,” McGregor will first need to be cleared to return after suffering a nasty broken leg in his last time out against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 (watch highlights). As for Oliveira, the most recent Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion has to get through Islam Makhachev in UFC 280’s main event on Oct. 22, 2022.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Lomachenko-Ortiz To Headline ESPN+ Show October 29 At MSG’s Hulu Theater

The site has been solidified for what will be Vasiliy Lomachenko’s first fight in 10 months. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Lomachenko and Jamaine Ortiz will meet in a lightweight fight October 29 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. The bout between Lomachenko and Ortiz will be the main event of a card ESPN+ will stream from the venue downstairs from the main arena where the Knicks and Rangers play their home games.
TV & VIDEOS
Boxing Scene

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Rematch Official: October 15 in Melbourne

America’s dream maker and Australia’s emperor are primed for a second Down Under showdown to establish ultimate supremacy at 135 pounds. Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney will defend all the belts against Sydney native “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr. on Saturday, Oct. 15 (Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16 local time), at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Haney-Kambosos 2 will be broadcast in prime time in the United States, live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Wilder Backs Tyson Fury: I Think He Will Be Too Big For Usyk

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is backing his former foe, Tyson Fury, to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a potential undisputed showdown. Wilder has been out of the ring since last October, when he suffered an eleventh-round knockout loss in his trilogy fight with Fury, who retained the WBC world title.
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Gilberto Ramirez: I'm Ready To Take Everything That Dmitry Bivol Has!

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez landed the fight he always wanted from the moment he arrived at light heavyweight. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, a deal was reached at the eleventh hour for Mexico’s Ramirez to move forward with his owed mandatory title challenge of WBA light heavyweight champ Dmitry Bivol, just in time to avoid a purse bid hearing. The bout will take place November 5 at a site to be determined in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey - Only So Much Room

Time doesn’t stand still. Father time is undefeated. All of the old sayings have been heard and repeated ad nauseum, in part because they’re true and in part because they’re easy. Athletic longevity varies but eventually we know everyone, even Tom Brady, will reach the day where they can’t go anymore.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Otto Wallin Very Eager To Face Anthony Joshua in December

Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is ready and willing to face former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua in the month of December. This past Saturday in Saudi Arabia, Joshua was outboxed by Oleksandr Usyk over twelve rounds. Usyk, who decisioned Joshua in their first encounter last September, retained the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Andrade-Parker Interim Super Middleweight Title Fight Approved, Ordered By WBO

Demetrius Andrade and Zach Parker are back at the negotiating table. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBO has approved a request by Andrade for an interim super middleweight title to be at stake in his targeted fight with England’s Parker. The fight will be formally ordered by the sanctioning body on Tuesday, which will come with a ten-day negotiation period to reach terms. In the event that a deal is not secured in that time, the ordered fight will then head to a purse hid hearing.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

WBA Permits Leo Santa Cruz, Leigh Wood To Enter Separate Featherweight Title Fights

Leo Santa Cruz and Leigh Wood are set to fight this fall. Just not against each other. The two claimants to the WBA featherweight title were instead granted permission to enter separate fights, with each of their belts at stake. As announced by Matchroom Boxing, Wood will defend his secondary WBA featherweight title against streaking contender Mauricio ‘Bronco’ Lara on September 24 in his hometown of Nottingham, England.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy