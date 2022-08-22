Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Barry Hearn On Usyk-Joshua: If We Had Won On Points I Would’ve Felt As Though We Stole Something
Not even Barry Hearn believes his star charge Anthony Joshua did quite enough to beat Oleksandr Uysk. The founder and president of Matchroom Sport, Hearn offered an honest assessment of Joshua’s performance against Ukraine’s Usyk in their heavyweight title unification rematch last Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The fight went the distance, with Usyk winning a split decision.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury reacts with anger to Wilder wanting Usyk fight
By Craig Page: Tyson Fury didn’t take the news well of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder saying in an interview that he’d like to face IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. For Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs), this means he’s got competition for the Usyk fight that...
Watch Deontay Wilder show off explosive power and hand speed ahead of ring return against Robert Helenius
DEONTAY WILDER showed off his explosive power and dazzling speed in a sparring video posted by trainer Malik Scott. The Bronze Bomber is hard at work as he prepares for his long-awaited return to the ring. Wilder, 36, hasn't fought since losing his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury last October.
SkySports
Amir Khan wants to help Tyson Fury secure £500m undisputed fight against Oleksandr Usyk
Amir Khan believes Anthony Joshua was two rounds away from beating Oleksandr Usyk in Saturday's world title rematch, and has backed Tyson Fury to overcome the Ukrainian in an undisputed heavyweight showdown. Joshua was on the losing side of a split decision after a much-improved performance in Saudi Arabia following...
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn
NBA icon Dennis Rodman made headlines over the weekend after he revealed his plan to travel to Russia and help in the Brittney Griner case. Unfortunately, it looks like he’s no longer pushing through with his move. According to an ABC report, Rodman has reversed course and clarified that...
NBA・
SkySports
Usyk vs AJ: Official scorecard shows Anthony Joshua was winning fight against Oleksandr Usyk after nine rounds
The official judge's scorecard of Anthony Joshua's rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk has shown he was deemed to have been winning the fight after nine rounds. Joshua fell short in his attempt to reclaim the WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Although he suffered a split decision defeat, the forme heavyweight champion of the world put on a vastly-improved performance compared to last September's initial loss at Tottenham.
Tyson Fury sets deadline to make £500million Oleksandr Usyk fight and promises to retire again if it is not met
TYSON FURY will fight Oleksandr Usyk if a deal can be agreed upon within the next week. If not, the Gypsy King is set to stay retired after officially hanging up his gloves following his victory over Dillian Whyte in March. Usyk called out Fury for a fight after he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herb Dean Suggests Kamaru Usman’s Fence Grabs At UFC 278 Didn’t ‘Significantly Affect The Fight’
Kamaru Usman was seen grabbing the fences during his title fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 278. Herb Dean explained when do referees need to deduct a point due to fence grabs. Some fans are still buzzing about Leon Edwards’ stunning title fight win at UFC 278 to dethrone Kamaru Usman. One of the hottest subjects of conversation was the now former welterweight champion’s fence grabs during clinches and grapples with “Rocky.”
MMAmania.com
Charles Oliveira: Pursuit of Conor McGregor bout in Brazil ‘sole reason’ for fighting Islam Makhachev
Charles Oliveira has made it very clear that he wants to compete against Conor McGregor. Before “Do Bronx” can possibly get his hands on “The Notorious,” McGregor will first need to be cleared to return after suffering a nasty broken leg in his last time out against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 (watch highlights). As for Oliveira, the most recent Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion has to get through Islam Makhachev in UFC 280’s main event on Oct. 22, 2022.
Boxing Scene
Lomachenko-Ortiz To Headline ESPN+ Show October 29 At MSG’s Hulu Theater
The site has been solidified for what will be Vasiliy Lomachenko’s first fight in 10 months. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Lomachenko and Jamaine Ortiz will meet in a lightweight fight October 29 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. The bout between Lomachenko and Ortiz will be the main event of a card ESPN+ will stream from the venue downstairs from the main arena where the Knicks and Rangers play their home games.
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Rematch Official: October 15 in Melbourne
America’s dream maker and Australia’s emperor are primed for a second Down Under showdown to establish ultimate supremacy at 135 pounds. Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney will defend all the belts against Sydney native “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr. on Saturday, Oct. 15 (Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16 local time), at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Haney-Kambosos 2 will be broadcast in prime time in the United States, live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Wilder Backs Tyson Fury: I Think He Will Be Too Big For Usyk
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is backing his former foe, Tyson Fury, to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a potential undisputed showdown. Wilder has been out of the ring since last October, when he suffered an eleventh-round knockout loss in his trilogy fight with Fury, who retained the WBC world title.
Boxing Scene
Gilberto Ramirez: I'm Ready To Take Everything That Dmitry Bivol Has!
Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez landed the fight he always wanted from the moment he arrived at light heavyweight. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, a deal was reached at the eleventh hour for Mexico’s Ramirez to move forward with his owed mandatory title challenge of WBA light heavyweight champ Dmitry Bivol, just in time to avoid a purse bid hearing. The bout will take place November 5 at a site to be determined in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Boxing Scene
Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey - Only So Much Room
Time doesn’t stand still. Father time is undefeated. All of the old sayings have been heard and repeated ad nauseum, in part because they’re true and in part because they’re easy. Athletic longevity varies but eventually we know everyone, even Tom Brady, will reach the day where they can’t go anymore.
Tyson Fury’s promoter releases statement on Oleksandr Usyk and ‘hopes’ to seal biggest fight since Ali vs Frazier
TYSON FURY'S promoter Bob Arum has released a statement letting the public know he is hopeful a fight between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk can be struck. Arum, 90, has spoken out following Usyk's win over Anthony Joshua. Arum wrote: "Top Rank and our co-promoter, Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, are hopeful...
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin Very Eager To Face Anthony Joshua in December
Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is ready and willing to face former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua in the month of December. This past Saturday in Saudi Arabia, Joshua was outboxed by Oleksandr Usyk over twelve rounds. Usyk, who decisioned Joshua in their first encounter last September, retained the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles.
Boxing Scene
Golovkin Smiles: Many Mexicans Love Me and Nobody in Kazakhstan Loves Canelo!
Gennadiy Golovkin is less than a month away from his grudge match with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. On September 17th, Golovkin will face Canelo for a third time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They initially fought to a controversial twelve round split draw in 2017. A year later, Canelo...
Boxing Scene
Andrade-Parker Interim Super Middleweight Title Fight Approved, Ordered By WBO
Demetrius Andrade and Zach Parker are back at the negotiating table. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBO has approved a request by Andrade for an interim super middleweight title to be at stake in his targeted fight with England’s Parker. The fight will be formally ordered by the sanctioning body on Tuesday, which will come with a ten-day negotiation period to reach terms. In the event that a deal is not secured in that time, the ordered fight will then head to a purse hid hearing.
Boxing Scene
WBA Permits Leo Santa Cruz, Leigh Wood To Enter Separate Featherweight Title Fights
Leo Santa Cruz and Leigh Wood are set to fight this fall. Just not against each other. The two claimants to the WBA featherweight title were instead granted permission to enter separate fights, with each of their belts at stake. As announced by Matchroom Boxing, Wood will defend his secondary WBA featherweight title against streaking contender Mauricio ‘Bronco’ Lara on September 24 in his hometown of Nottingham, England.
Comments / 0