Charles Oliveira has made it very clear that he wants to compete against Conor McGregor. Before “Do Bronx” can possibly get his hands on “The Notorious,” McGregor will first need to be cleared to return after suffering a nasty broken leg in his last time out against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 (watch highlights). As for Oliveira, the most recent Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion has to get through Islam Makhachev in UFC 280’s main event on Oct. 22, 2022.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO