Arvada industrial development gets two new tenantsMargaret JacksonArvada, CO
Tra Ling’s Oriental Cafe at 2850 Iris Boulder has Chinese Comfort Food HandledGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
Repeat child sex offender sentenced to 12 months in prisonHeather WillardArvada, CO
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colorsMorgan TiltonColorado State
A brewing company and monster maker team up to make a gremlin-themed beerBrittany AnasGreeley, CO
Denver7 News KMGH
Boulder attack leaves two civilians, three officers injured
Boulder detectives are searching for anyone who may have witnessed or fell victim to an attack that left two community members and three police officers injured.
9NEWS
Police seek witnesses, more victims after attacks in Boulder
BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police are looking for more victims after an incident Tuesday night where several people were assaulted, including police officers. The Boulder Police Department said in a release that just before 7 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of 30th Street and Aurora Avenue for a report of a person lying in the road and that as they were responding, more calls came in for a disturbance and assault at the same location.
Family and friends mourn 13-year-old slain in drive-by
Dozens of friends and family members gathered at Kensington Park in Longmont on Sunday to say goodbye to a 13-year-old boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting on Saturday afternoon."It hurt my heart to find out that he died like this," said Candelario Contreras, a friend of the family. "You feel the pain, but you can't fill the wounds." Friends and family members identified the 13-year-old as Zay Rosales. They say Rosales and his 15-year-old cousin were at the park playing basketball when a driver unloaded on the teens.Police have now arrested 19-year-old Yahir Solis in connection to the...
9NEWS
3 men face charges in Aurora homicide
AURORA, Colo. — Three men in Denver custody for an attempted homicide now face charges related to an Aurora killing that occurred days before the Denver incident, court records show. Kion Perkins, 33, was found shot to death inside a vehicle in a shopping center parking lot at 13280...
9NEWS
Affidavit reveals details of shooting that killed 13-year-old at Longmont park
LONGMONT, Colo. — A drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy and injured his 15-year-old cousin near a Longmont basketball court Saturday afternoon happened after a gang dispute at a nearby fairgrounds, according to the arrest affidavit in the case. The victim who died was identified by his family...
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver police looking for suspects in separate hit-and-run pedestrian crashes
Denver Police are asking for help from the public in finding the vehicles and suspects involved in two separate crashes that seriously injured pedestrians.
Zay Rosales' accused killer charged with 2 counts first-degree murder
The suspect accused of shooting and killing a teenager and injuring another in Longmont recently was formerly charged.Yahir Solis, 19, was charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder in the killing of 13-year-old Zay Rosales. He was also charged with five counts of First-Degree Attempted Murder, along with charges of Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Illegal Firearm Discharge, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Mischief. Solis is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 28. Initial law enforcement investigation appears to indicate a possible gang rivalry led to the shooting.Zay and a 15-year-old boy were playing basketball at Kensington Park during the afternoon of Aug. 20 when a silver car drove by, and the driver fired at least 10 shots, according to a partially redacted arrest warrant from the Longmont Police Department. The driver of that car left the scene, witnesses told investigators. Zay was fatally shot in the chest, a 15-year-old who was not named was shot in the leg, and a third person was there with them at the time but was not shot or injured.
Student shot while riding home from school with mom
The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design student on Monday afternoon.
9News
RAW: Dashcam video shows drive-by shooting in Denver
Warning: Video contains profanity and audio of gunshots and may be disturbing to some viewers. Denver Police said no one was injured in the shooting.
Police arrest Alexander Smith after a week-long search
A fugitive wanted by Aurora police is in custody after a week-long search. Officers took Alexander Smith into custody Tuesday night in Denver.Police have been searching for Smith since last week after he barricaded himself in a home in the area of 19th and Akron. Aurora SWAT responded and a shelter in place was sent out to neighbors.When officers entered the home, Smith was gone. Police confirm he did have two warrants, one for escaping from the Department of Corrections and one for possession of a firearm.
Body found in Northglenn reservoir
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A body was recovered from a water reservoir in Northglenn on Wednesday morning, according to the Northglenn Police Department (NPD). Just after 7 a.m., employees at the Northglenn Water Treatment Facility discovered the body of a man in the facility's water reservoir, police said in a news release.
Denver7 News KMGH
At least a dozen Aurora businesses spray-painted with racially-fueled messages
Aurora police are trying to track down the person responsible for vandalizing at least a dozen businesses across the city.
KRDO
Body found in Adams County reservoir
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A body was recovered from a water reservoir in Northglenn Wednesday morning, according to the Northglenn Police Department (NPD). Northglenn is a suburb north of Denver, in Adams County. According to our news partners in Denver, NPD said that even though the incident happened in Northglenn's...
9NEWS
17-year-old charged in Aurora fatal shooting
AURORA, Colo. — A 17-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting this month in Aurora was charged Monday with first-degree murder. Donovan Yates was charged in the Aug. 8 shooting near Beeler Street and Colfax, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office. The victim, a 28-year-old man, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital, but later died. His name has not been released.
Arrest made after DPS student shot while in car with mom
DENVER — A suspect was arrested after a student in the Denver Public School District (DPS) was in a car with his mother when someone fired a gun into their vehicle wounding the teen. The teen was shot Monday afternoon near 14th Avenue and Downing Street. According to the...
Man killed in Thornton crash on Riverdale Road
The Thornton Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Wednesday morning.
Woman's children testify about concerns over her talk of a 'raid' to kidnap son from foster care
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two of Cynthia Abcug’s adult children took the stand Wednesday, describing the concern they felt after their mother moved a man into her home for “protection” and talked of a “raid” to kidnap her youngest child from a foster family.
Man pleads guilty in fatal 2021 hit-and-run
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — A man pleaded guilty to two charges Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Cherry Hills Village last year. Evan Joslin, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and one count of vehicular homicide - reckless driving. He was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison for the first count and six years in prison for the second count.
19-year-old arrested in deadly Longmont drive-by shooting
A man has been charged in connection to the Saturday afternoon drive-by shooting that left a 13-year-old boy dead.
Investigators search for clues in death of 49-year-old woman
Police in Loveland are investigating a suspicious death involving a 49-year-old woman. Just after 11 a.m. Monday, police responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in the river near Barnes Park.An autopsy to confirm the woman's identity will be performed by the Larimer County Coroner's Office. At this time, Detectives are investigating this as a suspicious death.Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Loveland Police Detective Gerardo Cortina at 970-962-2061.
