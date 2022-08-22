ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

9NEWS

Police seek witnesses, more victims after attacks in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police are looking for more victims after an incident Tuesday night where several people were assaulted, including police officers. The Boulder Police Department said in a release that just before 7 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of 30th Street and Aurora Avenue for a report of a person lying in the road and that as they were responding, more calls came in for a disturbance and assault at the same location.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Family and friends mourn 13-year-old slain in drive-by

Dozens of friends and family members gathered at Kensington Park in Longmont on Sunday to say goodbye to a 13-year-old boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting on Saturday afternoon."It hurt my heart to find out that he died like this," said Candelario Contreras, a friend of the family. "You feel the pain, but you can't fill the wounds." Friends and family members identified the 13-year-old as Zay Rosales. They say Rosales and his 15-year-old cousin were at the park playing basketball when a driver unloaded on the teens.Police have now arrested 19-year-old Yahir Solis in connection to the...
9NEWS

3 men face charges in Aurora homicide

AURORA, Colo. — Three men in Denver custody for an attempted homicide now face charges related to an Aurora killing that occurred days before the Denver incident, court records show. Kion Perkins, 33, was found shot to death inside a vehicle in a shopping center parking lot at 13280...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Zay Rosales' accused killer charged with 2 counts first-degree murder

The suspect accused of shooting and killing a teenager and injuring another in Longmont recently was formerly charged.Yahir Solis, 19, was charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder in the killing of 13-year-old Zay Rosales. He was also charged with five counts of First-Degree Attempted Murder, along with charges of Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Illegal Firearm Discharge, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Mischief. Solis is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 28. Initial law enforcement investigation appears to indicate a possible gang rivalry led to the shooting.Zay and a 15-year-old boy were playing basketball at Kensington Park during the afternoon of Aug. 20 when a silver car drove by, and the driver fired at least 10 shots, according to a partially redacted arrest warrant from the Longmont Police Department. The driver of that car left the scene, witnesses told investigators. Zay was fatally shot in the chest, a 15-year-old who was not named was shot in the leg, and a third person was there with them at the time but was not shot or injured. 
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Police arrest Alexander Smith after a week-long search

A fugitive wanted by Aurora police is in custody after a week-long search. Officers took Alexander Smith into custody Tuesday night in Denver.Police have been searching for Smith since last week after he barricaded himself in a home in the area of 19th and Akron. Aurora SWAT responded and a shelter in place was sent out to neighbors.When officers entered the home, Smith was gone. Police confirm he did have two warrants, one for escaping from the Department of Corrections and one for possession of a firearm. 
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Body found in Northglenn reservoir

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A body was recovered from a water reservoir in Northglenn on Wednesday morning, according to the Northglenn Police Department (NPD). Just after 7 a.m., employees at the Northglenn Water Treatment Facility discovered the body of a man in the facility's water reservoir, police said in a news release.
NORTHGLENN, CO
KRDO

Body found in Adams County reservoir

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A body was recovered from a water reservoir in Northglenn Wednesday morning, according to the Northglenn Police Department (NPD). Northglenn is a suburb north of Denver, in Adams County. According to our news partners in Denver, NPD said that even though the incident happened in Northglenn's...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

17-year-old charged in Aurora fatal shooting

AURORA, Colo. — A 17-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting this month in Aurora was charged Monday with first-degree murder. Donovan Yates was charged in the Aug. 8 shooting near Beeler Street and Colfax, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office. The victim, a 28-year-old man, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital, but later died. His name has not been released.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Arrest made after DPS student shot while in car with mom

DENVER — A suspect was arrested after a student in the Denver Public School District (DPS) was in a car with his mother when someone fired a gun into their vehicle wounding the teen. The teen was shot Monday afternoon near 14th Avenue and Downing Street. According to the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man pleads guilty in fatal 2021 hit-and-run

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — A man pleaded guilty to two charges Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Cherry Hills Village last year. Evan Joslin, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and one count of vehicular homicide - reckless driving. He was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison for the first count and six years in prison for the second count.
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, CO
CBS Denver

Investigators search for clues in death of 49-year-old woman

Police in Loveland are investigating a suspicious death involving a 49-year-old woman. Just after 11 a.m. Monday, police responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in the river near Barnes Park.An autopsy to confirm the woman's identity will be performed by the Larimer County Coroner's Office. At this time, Detectives are investigating this as a suspicious death.Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Loveland Police Detective Gerardo Cortina at 970-962-2061. 
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver local news

