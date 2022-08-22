Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
getnews.info
Atlanta’s Private Helicopter Tour Service Proud To Provide Complimentary Dinner
Leading private helicopter tour service providers, Atlanta’s Private Helicopter Tour Service, offer complimentary dinner with their rides in Atlanta. Residents and tourists in and around Atlanta are set for an amazing experience touring the city from the skies as Atlanta’s Private Helicopter Tour Service upped their offering with the addition of a complimentary dinner to their rides. The company has grown to become a leading name in the industry, providing amazing helicopter rides to lovers of adventures, with the addition of complimentary dinner taking the experience a notch higher.
fox5atlanta.com
"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12
Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
Narcity
These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Atlanta, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
Atlanta's food culture is booming this year. With so many new restaurant openings, it's hard to know where to find the best food in the city. Thanks to Tripadvisor reviewers, we've put together a list of the most amazing places to try right now without breaking the bank. We focused...
multihousingnews.com
Northland Buys Atlanta Senior Living Community
The firm plans to invest an additional $3 million in the property. Northland Investment Corp. has acquired Emblem Alpharetta, a 210-unit senior housing community located at 1000 Fanfare Way, in Alpharetta, Ga. The firm plans to invest an additional $3 million in the property, which sold for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is subject to a $30 million loan, according to Yardi Matrix data.
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Alpharetta, Georgia
Georgia is well known for being the home of peaches, the Atlanta Falcons and Coca Cola. However, it also accommodates almost 50 state parks, which combine to perfectly showcase its outstanding natural beauty. Encompassing spectacular landscapes where rolling farmlands, lush countryside, dense woodlands and rampaging rivers are framed by stately...
secretatlanta.co
Strike A Touchdown At This Unique Bowling & Football Bar In Atlanta
Fowling Warehouse Atlanta is solidifying itself as a great spot for date night, or for super fans of the two greatest American sports ever – football and bowling! Fowling is the original football bowling pin game and this hotspot in Westside ATL is helping the sport become a sensation.
myasbn.com
10 Black-Owned Atlanta Restaurants to Visit this Black Business Month
August is National Black Business Month when the country celebrates the success of black-owned businesses. It’s a way to recognize black-owned businesses that have been improving the American economy for years. It’s also a time to encourage consumers throughout the country to support local businesses and restaurants owned by people of color. National Black Business Month is also a great time to applaud black women-owned agencies that went through immense struggles and challenges to establish themselves in different industries.
tripsavvy.com
Frontier Airlines Is Celebrating 5 New International Routes With $69 Flights
Your next tropical vacation is about to get a lot more affordable. Last week, budget carrier Frontier Airlines announced that it is debuting five new international routes this coming November and December, with flights running from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to destinations in Costa Rica, the Bahamas, El Salvador, and Jamaica.
PLANetizen
National Redevelopment Role Model: Alpharetta, Georgia
Avalon, in Alpharetta, Georgia, is one of two redevelopment projects attracting attention from cities outside Georgia. The mixed-use development comprised 500,000 square feet of retail, bars, restaurants, and services. | Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock. Alpharetta, Georgia has redeveloped multiple live, work, shop, and play districts in less than ten years,...
How Much Does It Cost to Play East Lake Golf Club, Site of the PGA Tour Championship?
A look at membership costs for East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, home of the PGA Tour Championship. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play East Lake Golf Club, Site of the PGA Tour Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
scoopotp.com
Tickets Giveaway for Pretty Women: The Musical at the Fox Theatre
The producers of the PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL announced today that single tickets for the upcoming tour engagement at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, playing Sept. 13 – 18 as part of the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta 2022/2023 season. Tickets are available at the Fox Theatre box office (660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308), by visiting FoxTheatre.org/PrettyWoman or by calling (855)-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling (855)-285-8499.
airwaysmag.com
Frontier Launches Five International Routes from Atlanta
DALLAS – Frontier Airlines (F9) is extending its international winter route network out of Atlanta with service to five more destinations, including the Bahamas, Costa Rica, and Jamaica. The low-cost carrier will launch the new routes in the fall with limited-time low rates through early 2023. The new international...
Historic Atlanta horse park celebrates groundbreaking ceremony for new initiative
ATLANTA — One of America's last urban horse parks is getting a redo. Chastain Horse Park celebrated their new "Healing through Horses" initiative during a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday. The horse park is launching construction on an $8.9 million expansion and renovation plan as part of the initiative. New facilities...
Popular fair celebrating Georgia cotton has new name and amenities
GAY, Georgia (WRBL) – A popular festival destination celebrating arts and crafts in Gay, Georgia is back with a shortened name and new amenities. The Cotton Pickin’ Country Fair will now be known as The Cotton Fair. The event was established in 1972 by the Gay family for whom the town is named, with a […]
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
What better day to plan your week than Monday? Well, probably Sunday if you really want a head start but that’s not the point. The point here is that there are a bunch of concerts happening this week and I want to fill you in on some of these must-see shows. Have fun!
CBS 46
Reactions to Rayshard Brooks announcement made Tuesday afternoon
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After the special prosecutor who was assigned to investigate the police-related shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 announced that the officers did not act with criminal intent, reaction began to pour in. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement after the decision was announced:. “My...
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
Whether you’re looking for live music, a fantastic festival or a brewery to bring your dog to, we’re sharing five of the best things to do in Atlanta this weekend (Aug. 26-28). Celebrate International Dog Day at Eventide Brewing. Eventide Brewing is throwing a party on International Dog...
montanarightnow.com
Filming locations from the best action movies shot in Atlanta
Atlanta is one of the most exciting frontiers for contemporary film. Giggster explores five Atlanta filming locations from celebrated action films. Originally published on giggster.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
myasbn.com
QTS Plans World’s Largest Data Center Campus in Fayetteville
Quality Technology Services or QTS, a leading data center provider, has been confirmed as the company behind a new 250-megawatt (MW) data center project in Fayetteville, Georgia. The purchase of 615 acres about 25 miles south of Atlanta, bought for roughly $154 million, is set to be one of the most significant data center developments in the US. Just northeast of Peachtree City, the site is situated at the northwest corner of Ga. Highway 54 and Veterans Parkway.
