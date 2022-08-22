ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Sioux, IA

iheart.com

An 'Old' Fish Story For Omaha Metro Man

An Elkhorn, Nebraska man makes quite a discovery while fishing competitively in the Missouri River near Yankton, South Dakota last week. It turns out Andy Moore had snagged his line on the fossil of a fish that, according to some people, appears to be 90-million years old. His pictures went...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Their tree dead, Fremont couple opts to create an eagle from stump

FREMONT — Jim and Kathy Gibney knew they needed to do something after their huge pin oak tree died. The tree, which stood about 90 feet tall, was in the corner of their Fremont home’s front yard when they bought the property, where they have lived for 50 years.
KETV.com

Cynthia Sturgeon, founder of Omaha's Project Pink'd, has died

OMAHA, Neb. — The woman behind Project Pink'd in Omaha has died. The organization is remembering Cynthia Sturgeon, its former president, as a warrior. Sturgeon was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 40 – she spent the last six years fighting metastatic disease. Project Pink'd says...
OMAHA, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Goodwill of the Great Plains launches "Career Cruiser" in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Career Cruiser has joined the fleet at Sioux City's Goodwill of the Great Plains. The Career Cruiser will allow Goodwill to take its mission on the road, helping folks in Siouxland navigate career opportunities and get training and access to resources. The cruiser is...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Tanker rolls on its side near CF Industries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several Siouxland fire departments responded to a tanker truck that rolled on its side Tuesday morning. The tanker carrying anhydrous ammonia rolled on 1182 260th street just before 10:00 a.m. near CF industries. The street was blocked to traffic. No injuries were reported and several...
SIOUX CITY, IA
fox42kptm.com

Concerns in a West Omaha neighborhood over anti-Semitic flyers

Some residents in a West Omaha neighborhood near Beth Israel Synagogue received bags of rice with anti-Semitic flyers inside. The Jewish federation of Omaha has been reaching out to see if anyone has received the flyers. If you or someone you know received one of these flyers you can contact...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two semis wreck in Dodge County

AMES, Neb. -- A two-vehicle wreck affected traffic in eastern Nebraska Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 14 Boulevard about a mile west of the community of Ames. Dodge County Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook page that the crash involved two...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Kansas to perform at Sioux City Orpheum in October

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Kansas will be performing at the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre on Friday, October 28th at 7:00 p.m. Fans will hear classics such as 'Carry On Wayward Son,' 'Dust in the Wind,' 'Point of Know Return, 'Fight Fire with Fire' and more. Tickets go on sale...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

No injuries in shot fired call in Riverside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday morning in Riverside. Police say at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday, they responded to a report of shots being fired in the 900 block of La Plante St. Officers located a homeowner who said that he...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Lincoln, Nebraska semi driver injured in I-29 rollover in Sioux City on Monday

SIOUX CITY — A Lincoln, Nebraska, man was taken to a Sioux City hospital with injuries Monday after the semi he was driving on Interstate 29 rolled onto its side. According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at 1:03 p.m. on I-29 southbound at mile marker 139.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Winnebago pushing for another perfect football season

WINNEBAGO, Neb. — The Winnebago Indians are arguably coming off their best football season in school history, running the table last year to an All Nations Conference title while producing a perfect 9-0 record. Winnebago was quite the force to be reckoned with in 2021, posting just over 50...
WINNEBAGO, NE
KETV.com

No charges to be filed in Bennington Lake boating incident

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says no charges will be filed following a boating accident. The accident happened at Bennington Lake on July 25. Three people were critically injured when an inflatable that was being towed by a boat hit a sea wall near a bridge. They were identified as...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Water main break impacts 30th Street

OMAHA, Neb. — Water flooded 30th Street Wednesday morning when a water main broke. The main was located on South 30th Street between Y and Washington streets near the Salvation Army Kroc Center. Police responded to the scene around 6 a.m. and monitored the break, but did not block off the street.
OMAHA, NE

