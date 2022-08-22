Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Drought conditions in Nebraska include large areas near Platte River, as well as Columbus, Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. — The dry forecast isn't helping Nebraska farmers who depend on the rain to earn a profit and put food on the table. The latest drought monitor for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa will get another update Thursday. As it stands Wednesday, the extent of drought conditions...
Fisherman finds 90-million-year-old fossil in Missouri River
An Omaha, Nebraska man found a prehistoric fossil while competing in a fishing tournament on the Missouri River.
iheart.com
An 'Old' Fish Story For Omaha Metro Man
An Elkhorn, Nebraska man makes quite a discovery while fishing competitively in the Missouri River near Yankton, South Dakota last week. It turns out Andy Moore had snagged his line on the fossil of a fish that, according to some people, appears to be 90-million years old. His pictures went...
KETV.com
Fremont man charged in death of Omaha woman after boating accident on Missouri River
LOGAN, Iowa — A 22-year-old Fremont man is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in relation to the death of a 20-year-old Omaha woman in a boating accident on the Missouri River in May. Garret Vanderheiden is also charged by the Harrison County Attorney's Office with boating while intoxicated...
Kearney Hub
Their tree dead, Fremont couple opts to create an eagle from stump
FREMONT — Jim and Kathy Gibney knew they needed to do something after their huge pin oak tree died. The tree, which stood about 90 feet tall, was in the corner of their Fremont home’s front yard when they bought the property, where they have lived for 50 years.
KETV.com
Cynthia Sturgeon, founder of Omaha's Project Pink'd, has died
OMAHA, Neb. — The woman behind Project Pink'd in Omaha has died. The organization is remembering Cynthia Sturgeon, its former president, as a warrior. Sturgeon was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 40 – she spent the last six years fighting metastatic disease. Project Pink'd says...
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
siouxlandnews.com
Archaeologists unveil artifacts found during dig at Sioux City Railroad Museum
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Earlier this year archaeologists began a historical dig at the Sioux City Railroad Museum and now we're getting a look at what was found. Tuesday, Aug. 24th was the first of a two-day field lab to prepare discovered artifacts for display. This element of the...
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
siouxlandnews.com
Goodwill of the Great Plains launches "Career Cruiser" in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Career Cruiser has joined the fleet at Sioux City's Goodwill of the Great Plains. The Career Cruiser will allow Goodwill to take its mission on the road, helping folks in Siouxland navigate career opportunities and get training and access to resources. The cruiser is...
siouxlandnews.com
Tanker rolls on its side near CF Industries
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several Siouxland fire departments responded to a tanker truck that rolled on its side Tuesday morning. The tanker carrying anhydrous ammonia rolled on 1182 260th street just before 10:00 a.m. near CF industries. The street was blocked to traffic. No injuries were reported and several...
fox42kptm.com
Concerns in a West Omaha neighborhood over anti-Semitic flyers
Some residents in a West Omaha neighborhood near Beth Israel Synagogue received bags of rice with anti-Semitic flyers inside. The Jewish federation of Omaha has been reaching out to see if anyone has received the flyers. If you or someone you know received one of these flyers you can contact...
News Channel Nebraska
Two semis wreck in Dodge County
AMES, Neb. -- A two-vehicle wreck affected traffic in eastern Nebraska Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 14 Boulevard about a mile west of the community of Ames. Dodge County Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook page that the crash involved two...
siouxlandnews.com
South Dakota man wants to expand McCook Lake, raising concern from property owners
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — A South Dakota man is requesting permits from the state to alter the shoreline of McCook Lake in North Sioux City. One man who owns property on the southeast end of the lake is hoping to expand waterfront property to new houses being built, but the lake association is sharing their concerns on the project with the public.
siouxlandnews.com
Kansas to perform at Sioux City Orpheum in October
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Kansas will be performing at the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre on Friday, October 28th at 7:00 p.m. Fans will hear classics such as 'Carry On Wayward Son,' 'Dust in the Wind,' 'Point of Know Return, 'Fight Fire with Fire' and more. Tickets go on sale...
siouxlandnews.com
No injuries in shot fired call in Riverside
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday morning in Riverside. Police say at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday, they responded to a report of shots being fired in the 900 block of La Plante St. Officers located a homeowner who said that he...
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln, Nebraska semi driver injured in I-29 rollover in Sioux City on Monday
SIOUX CITY — A Lincoln, Nebraska, man was taken to a Sioux City hospital with injuries Monday after the semi he was driving on Interstate 29 rolled onto its side. According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at 1:03 p.m. on I-29 southbound at mile marker 139.
siouxlandnews.com
Winnebago pushing for another perfect football season
WINNEBAGO, Neb. — The Winnebago Indians are arguably coming off their best football season in school history, running the table last year to an All Nations Conference title while producing a perfect 9-0 record. Winnebago was quite the force to be reckoned with in 2021, posting just over 50...
KETV.com
No charges to be filed in Bennington Lake boating incident
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says no charges will be filed following a boating accident. The accident happened at Bennington Lake on July 25. Three people were critically injured when an inflatable that was being towed by a boat hit a sea wall near a bridge. They were identified as...
KETV.com
Water main break impacts 30th Street
OMAHA, Neb. — Water flooded 30th Street Wednesday morning when a water main broke. The main was located on South 30th Street between Y and Washington streets near the Salvation Army Kroc Center. Police responded to the scene around 6 a.m. and monitored the break, but did not block off the street.
