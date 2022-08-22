Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Several agencies work together to keep the Nebraska State Fair safe
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With more than 50,000 people expected to visit the Nebraska State Fair on any given day, officials took some time on Wednesday to ensure that all their community partners were prepared. Several area law enforcement agencies, including representatives from the Grand Island Police and the...
KSNB Local4
Hastings Museum hosts annual Egg Drop
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - On Sunday, Hastings Museum hosted its annual Egg Drop, apart of its Kool-Aid festivities. An event where you enter your egg into the competition in hopes it survives the long fall off the building without a crack in sight. “We tried to think of something, something...
KSNB Local4
Melon Roaster Car Show happening in Hastings
Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half of her life at the shelter. Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half. Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair. Updated:...
KSNB Local4
Airplanes from across the nation to displayed at Hastings Airport
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The skies above Hastings will be booming with antique planes of all kinds this weekend. The Hastings Municipal Airport is playing host to the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association’s 41st Annual Fly-in Saturday. While the event has been going on through the summer, this one is expected to be have more planes on display than usual.
KSNB Local4
Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Adams County
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) reports that collections of mosquitoes trapped in Adams County on August 18, 2022, have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). According to Michele Bever, SHDHD health director, and Jeff Hassenstab, director of Parks & Recreation for the...
KSNB Local4
Cozad man charged after fight at gentlemen’s club
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man faces two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs last month at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek. Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
Kearney Hub
A cop, a coach: Couple moves to Kearney to inspire athletic Christian ministry
A cop and a coach are now collegiate and youth Christian mentors. Rick and Linda Roh are the first married couple to serve here as area representatives for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a nonprofit, international sports ministry. At first, the Lincoln couple resisted moving to Kearney. With their three...
doniphanherald.com
Leaders tout diverse mix of attractions at Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND — Executive Director Bill Ogg feels good about this year’s Nebraska State Fair, which opens Friday. “It’s my job to be the cheerleader for the fair," Ogg said. "But I am genuinely excited about this year’s fair.”. Concerns about social gatherings due to COVID-19...
KSNB Local4
Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half her life at the shelter
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Clear the Shelters is more than halfway over. Local4 News has been taking part in the NBC Universal run campaign to help make a push for pet adoption in participating shelters. One participant, Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings is looking to have one of their current...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island woman headed to trial for car-pedestrian fatality
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman goes on trial in October for a 2021 car-pedestrian fatality. Michelle Robinson, 63, is charged with felony motor vehicle homicide, misdemeanor driving under the influence and careless driving. The accident happened in August 2021. Antonio Nicholas Antonio, 45, was killed when...
News Channel Nebraska
St. Paul man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend found in field, arrested
AURORA, Neb. -- A St. Paul man accused of threatening a former girlfriend was arrested after he was found in a field in central Nebraska. According to Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas, NSP troopers and the Hamilton County Sheriff's office detained the man after an investigation into the reported threats.
KSNB Local4
KPD officers receive Life Saving Award
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Kearney Police officers are being recognized for their life-saving efforts in the line of duty. During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Officer Jared Gerdes and Officer Jon Alstrom received the police department’s Life Saving Award for their actions on June 6, 2022. It was...
doniphanherald.com
Grand Island high school journalism program eliminated after LGBTQ topics published
GRAND ISLAND -- Grand Island Northwest Public Schools administrators eliminated its journalism program and student newspaper in June in what some former students and press freedom advocates call an act of censorship. The school year-ending issue of the Saga newspaper included student editorials on LGBTQ topics, along with a news...
KSNB Local4
Multiple injuries in Rockingham Co. crash
The Nebraska State Fair will soon play host to 50,000 people on any given day, and officials are working to keep them safe. The Hastings Salvation Army has two job openings they're looking to fill. BBB Warns of Used Car Scams. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT. Local4...
KSNB Local4
Troopers, deputies arrest St. Paul man in threat investigation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats. At approximately 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger, 43,...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island car-chase leads to arrest
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man was arrested after driving without a license and a vehicle pursuit. Officers said they saw a green Sedan traveling westbound on E 18th Street near Illinois Avenue without any plates. The officers were able to identify Ezequiel Barraza Anguiano as the driver of the vehicle.
KSNB Local4
Hall County names Deputy Election Commissioner
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman has been named Hall County’s new Deputy Election Commissioner. Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet made the announcement Wednesday, naming Becky Rosenlund as the person taking on the job. ”I am very excited to have Becky join the election team on a...
KSNB Local4
UNK recognized for support of LGBTQ+ students & employees
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The organization Campus Pride, a major resource for LGBTQ+ leadership development, diversity inclusion and advocacy within higher education, selected the University of Nebraska at Kearney for its 2022 “Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students” list. Announced Wednesday, the list includes...
KSNB Local4
Kearney man arrested for assault with a hammer
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is in jail after police say he struck a man in the head with a hammer. Tristen Titus, 25, is charged with felony first degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He’s in the Buffalo County Detention Center on $25,000 bond. He’s scheduled in court for a probable cause hearing Sept. 9.
