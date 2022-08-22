ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood River, NE

KSNB Local4

Several agencies work together to keep the Nebraska State Fair safe

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With more than 50,000 people expected to visit the Nebraska State Fair on any given day, officials took some time on Wednesday to ensure that all their community partners were prepared. Several area law enforcement agencies, including representatives from the Grand Island Police and the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Museum hosts annual Egg Drop

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - On Sunday, Hastings Museum hosted its annual Egg Drop, apart of its Kool-Aid festivities. An event where you enter your egg into the competition in hopes it survives the long fall off the building without a crack in sight. “We tried to think of something, something...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Melon Roaster Car Show happening in Hastings

Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half of her life at the shelter. Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half. Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair. Updated:...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Airplanes from across the nation to displayed at Hastings Airport

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The skies above Hastings will be booming with antique planes of all kinds this weekend. The Hastings Municipal Airport is playing host to the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association’s 41st Annual Fly-in Saturday. While the event has been going on through the summer, this one is expected to be have more planes on display than usual.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Adams County

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) reports that collections of mosquitoes trapped in Adams County on August 18, 2022, have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). According to Michele Bever, SHDHD health director, and Jeff Hassenstab, director of Parks & Recreation for the...
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Cozad man charged after fight at gentlemen’s club

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man faces two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs last month at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek. Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
COZAD, NE
doniphanherald.com

Leaders tout diverse mix of attractions at Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND — Executive Director Bill Ogg feels good about this year’s Nebraska State Fair, which opens Friday. “It’s my job to be the cheerleader for the fair," Ogg said. "But I am genuinely excited about this year’s fair.”. Concerns about social gatherings due to COVID-19...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island woman headed to trial for car-pedestrian fatality

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman goes on trial in October for a 2021 car-pedestrian fatality. Michelle Robinson, 63, is charged with felony motor vehicle homicide, misdemeanor driving under the influence and careless driving. The accident happened in August 2021. Antonio Nicholas Antonio, 45, was killed when...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

St. Paul man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend found in field, arrested

AURORA, Neb. -- A St. Paul man accused of threatening a former girlfriend was arrested after he was found in a field in central Nebraska. According to Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas, NSP troopers and the Hamilton County Sheriff's office detained the man after an investigation into the reported threats.
SAINT PAUL, NE
KSNB Local4

KPD officers receive Life Saving Award

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Kearney Police officers are being recognized for their life-saving efforts in the line of duty. During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Officer Jared Gerdes and Officer Jon Alstrom received the police department’s Life Saving Award for their actions on June 6, 2022. It was...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Multiple injuries in Rockingham Co. crash

The Nebraska State Fair will soon play host to 50,000 people on any given day, and officials are working to keep them safe. The Hastings Salvation Army has two job openings they're looking to fill. BBB Warns of Used Car Scams. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT. Local4...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Troopers, deputies arrest St. Paul man in threat investigation

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats. At approximately 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger, 43,...
SAINT PAUL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island car-chase leads to arrest

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man was arrested after driving without a license and a vehicle pursuit. Officers said they saw a green Sedan traveling westbound on E 18th Street near Illinois Avenue without any plates. The officers were able to identify Ezequiel Barraza Anguiano as the driver of the vehicle.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hall County names Deputy Election Commissioner

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman has been named Hall County’s new Deputy Election Commissioner. Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet made the announcement Wednesday, naming Becky Rosenlund as the person taking on the job. ”I am very excited to have Becky join the election team on a...
HALL COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK recognized for support of LGBTQ+ students & employees

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The organization Campus Pride, a major resource for LGBTQ+ leadership development, diversity inclusion and advocacy within higher education, selected the University of Nebraska at Kearney for its 2022 “Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students” list. Announced Wednesday, the list includes...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney man arrested for assault with a hammer

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is in jail after police say he struck a man in the head with a hammer. Tristen Titus, 25, is charged with felony first degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He’s in the Buffalo County Detention Center on $25,000 bond. He’s scheduled in court for a probable cause hearing Sept. 9.
KEARNEY, NE

