George Raymond Petrisin, 94, of Belle Vernon, Washington Township, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at his home. Born July 1, 1928, in Donora, he was the son of the late George and Anne Olsavic Petrisin. George valued his faith above all. Those who knew him knew how much he relished a good meal, and he was known to cook quite a few good meals himself after retirement. In his earlier years, he could often be found tending to his large vegetable garden in the summertime, or to his prize roses. Flowers brought him true joy. He also loved the birds in his backyard. George was a person who loved his home and who enjoyed taking care of it, he worked tirelessly to support his wife and family. He used to love decorating the outside at Christmastime. Another of his hobbies in his earlier years was building intricate models of cars, boats and planes. A veteran, he served in the Army during the Korean War. He later earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Waynesburg College and enjoyed a long career in retail management with Montgomery Ward, moving his wife and family of five to different locations from New York State to Florida, before finally ending up back in his home state of Pennsylvania. There, he also had a second career in real estate, as part owner of a small company. George was a member of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church, Belle Vernon, for many years and had served previously as a lector and Eucharistic minister at several other churches over the years. He was a strong, determined person in all he did, and he will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Dolores Mae Stewart Petrisin, to whom he was married to for 67 years; five children, Bernadette and Art Frenz, Mike and Laura Petrisin, Pat and Frank Rebel, Jack Petrisin and Scot Petrisin; six grandchildren, Ben Petrisin, Grace Petrisin, Max Petrisin, Katie Petrisin, Frank Rebel, Jack Rebel; and six great-grandchildren, Violet-Hope Petrisin, Belle Rebel, Beau Rebel, Ryan Rebel, Hannah Rebel and Frankie Rebel. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Peg Giddick and Irene Smith. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, family owned and operated, 626 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183. Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.

BELLE VERNON, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO