PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Students get fresh, free, back-to-school haircuts at New Kensington barbershop
The chairs at Urban Image were full Wednesday afternoon as a steady stream of area students stopped by the New Kensington barbershop for free haircuts just in time for the start of school. The haircuts, by appointment, were paid for by Carrie for PA — Carrie Lewis DelRosso for Lt....
McKeesport Area School District in desperate need of bus drivers
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Some students are trying to find a way to school in McKeesport. The McKeesport Area School District is responsible for busing kids to public and more than 40 non-public schools. Right now, the non-public school students do not have rides. "It's mind-boggling. We had issues last year with buses and now we have issues with this year's buses," parent Regina Croch said. She said Monday that messages were sent to parents explaining how busing was changing. "That's not enough time ... parents depend on the buses," Croch said. The district's provider, Krise Transportation, needs 50 drivers for...
monvalleyindependent.com
Madonna Regional Catholic students debut art project
A student-involved art project years in the making was unveiled Sunday at Madonna Catholic Regional School in Monongahela, and the artist who helped create it hopes it radiates in the community for generations. The project, entitled “Madonna of the Mon” was made possible through the Rural Arts Collaborative, an initiative...
Teachers stepping up to help fill bus driver shortage in Butler School District
BUTLER, Pa. — According to the Pennsylvania State Education Association, every single district in the state is looking for teachers right now. With kids heading back to school soon, bus drivers are still in high demand, and teachers in Butler are encouraging others to be part of the solution.
monvalleyindependent.com
Propel Schools affected by bus driver shortage
McKeesport Area has a new transportation provider in place, but a bus driver shortage continues to make an impact on students in the school district’s borders. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
Local students, residents react to federal student loan cancellations
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Some Seton Hill seniors are celebrating tonight after finding out some of their student loan debt will be wiped away upon graduation. “I would definitely look forward to that, and I feel like it would help a lot of people, especially Seton hill students because it is a pretty expensive school,” said student Courtney Thomas.
Pittsburgh Public Schools holds school supply giveaway at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As classes are set to resume for the fall semester, there are still families in need of a helping hand, especially when it comes to school supplies.Prices for classroom necessities have soared due to inflation, and Pittsburgh Public Schools held an event Monday at Acrisure Stadium to help families in need.From stuffed backpacks to food to haircuts, Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters said thousands of students will be ready to go back to school."The more we can give to our students, the more the community embraces our students, the better it is for our children,"...
New security policy in place as school year starts at North Allegheny School District
Monday was the first day of school at North Allegheny School District and there’s now a new security policy. Starting Aug. 22, the district is enforcing a closed-campus policy. Anyone who doesn’t have a school- or student-related reason to be on school property between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m....
monvalleyindependent.com
McKeesport makes pitch for next round of RAD funding
The Allegheny Regional Asset District — also known as RAD — on Tuesday kicked off its annual public hearings in which the board of directors hears from funding applicants seeking capital and/or operational funding. And among those presenting to the board was McKeesport City Administrator Tom Maglicco, who...
Donora Borough council fires longtime police superintendent Jim Brice
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A longtime police superintendent in the Mon Valley has officially been fired.Donora Borough council voted on Monday night to fire police superintendent Jim Brice.According to the Mon Valley Independent, the motion passed 4 to 2, with council members Cindy Brice, Jim Brice's wife, and another member voting against. Brice has served as the borough's highest ranking police officer for 34 years.He was placed on paid leave earlier this month following a disciplinary hearing.Council members supplied little information on the nature of that hearing.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Tree and shrub sale, tea, yard sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
wjol.com
Lightfoot Disagrees With Recommendation To Take Down Monuments
This is a statue of Christopher Columbus in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh that was wrapped to protect it from vandalism, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Pittsburgh city crews covered the statue in advance of Columbus Day following a recommendation from Mayor Bill Peduto that it be removed from a city park and placed in a private location yet to be determined. Mayor Bill Peduto said Friday that he agreed with the recommendation of a city art commission last month that the statue in Schenley Park should be removed. Peduto said the work "can be better displayed in a private location that places Columbus, his memory and his history in different context." (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
New Pittsburgh Courier
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 8-24-2022
At East Liberty Presbyterian Church. See full job description and application information at: https://cathedralofhope.org/careers/. Department Overview: The Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (MWDBE) Program provides maximum opportunities for Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged business enterprises (MBEs, WBEs and DBEs) to participate in county contracts. The department certifies business enterprises as disadvantaged (per Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Section 49: Parts 23 & 26) and provide services and resources to help them grow their business.
monvalleyindependent.com
Donora library unveils strategic plan for the future
Donora Public Library recently published a three-year strategic plan that incorporates construction projects, sustainable energy, community collaborations and technology education. The plan is the first of its kind for the 90-year-old library. Director Mark Boyer worked with national consulting firm Carpe Diem Fundraising to organize a focused effort for future success.
WFMJ.com
Mohawk cancels Friday football, other school activities as authorities investigate hazing incident
The alleged hazing incident involving minors at Mohawk High School in New Castle has led to the cancellation of Friday night's football game and all school activities through at least Aug. 28. In a statement from Mohawk Superintendent Michael Leitera Tuesday, stated: "The Junior Varsity and Varsity Football Program will...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cellphones in schools: Some districts take steps to eliminate devices from class while others balance benefits
Wake up. Check your phone. Go to class. Check your phone. Start homework. Check your phone. Go to bed. Check your phone. For some high schoolers, cellphone use is almost on par with blinking, with the average teenager raking in up to nine hours of screen time each day, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychology.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Building the Valley: Opening pizzeria in Leechburg a dream come true for Gilpin couple
Steve and Jamie Senjan of Gilpin always wanted to open a pizza shop. After five years of research, testing recipes and planning, their dream is a reality. The couple, married for 16 years, recently opened Leechburg Pizza Co. in Leechburg. The independent, family-owned eatery at 101 Market St. serves homemade pizza and hot hoagies for lunch and dinner.
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh’s Latino Community Center settles into its new home in East Liberty
On a warm Saturday in July, Alison Zapata was on a ladder painting a mural of Mexican folk art inside the new headquarters of the Latino Community Center in East Liberty. “The whole vision is for the space to be vibrant, uplifting, joyful and welcoming,” says the artist from Aspinwall who chose bold shades of turquoise, magenta and mustard-yellow for the design she created for the lobby and welcome center at the community center’s new home on the second floor of 5750 Baum Blvd.
Pittsburgh bill classifies city’s homelessness as ‘public health emergency’ | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
monvalleyindependent.com
Lawrence M. Davis – Whitsett
Lawrence M. Davis, 98, of Whitsett, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at The Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Lawrence was born in Vanderbilt, Pa., to the late Catherine Bates. Lawrence attended Perry High School, before joining the United States Army. After his tour in Europe, he returned home only to head to Detroit, Mich. to work at the Ford Motor Company. After a few years, he decided to leave Ford and pursue a new career with the B&O Railroad Company, where he later would become a supervisor. After 25 years at B&O, Lawrence decided to retire. After retirement, Lawrence spent his free time hanging out at the Perry Drug Store with his friends and scratching off lottery tickets. He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Bates; his loving wife, Virginia (Stevenson) Davis; five brothers, Gilbert Davis, Jesse Bates, Marvin Bates, James Bates and Reginald Bates; three sisters, Bernice Bates, Pauline (Bates) Diggs, and Edith (Bates) Peters; a daughter, Catherine (Davis) Lippencott; and two sons-in-law, Chauncy Lippencott and Kenny Johns. In December 2021, Lawrence was invited to the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. When he returned, he was so excited to tell everyone about the amazing time he had and how everyone he met was so nice, saying, “I would go back in a heartbeat.” Left to cherish his loving memory are his children, Lorraine Davis, Whitsett, James Davis, Monroeville, Albert (Darlene) Davis, Carrollton, Ga., Barbara Johns, Uniontown and Daphne Davis, Arlington, Va.; a sister, Marcine Ramsey, Whitsett; a brother, Walter Bates, Warren, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a special niece, Marcie Rucker; special friends, Skip Pirilla, Jim Blair and Jim Cronin; and a host of family and many friends. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Whitsett, with 1 p.m. the hour of service. Arrangements have been entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., Uniontown. All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
