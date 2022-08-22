Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Visit Valdosta launches ‘Valdostahhh’ campaign
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Many people know Valdosta or its championship sports teams or its amazing 3-in-1 theme park Wild Adventures. But what people don’t know is that Valdosta has so much more to offer. The increase in tourism revenue supports new and improved attractions for Valdosta. Visit Valdosta...
Clayton News Daily
Valdosta, Georgia unveils 'Valdostahhh' marketing campaign
VALDOSTA — Visit Valdosta — the Valdosta-Lowndes County Conference Center & Tourism Authority — announced Monday the launch of its Valdostahhh campaign. “Valdosta is a beautiful city full of hidden treasures,” David DiSalvo, executive director of Visit Valdosta, said. “Many people know us for our championship sports teams or for the thrilling Wild Adventures Theme Park, but we have a great downtown area, incredible nature trails and parks, show-stopping golf courses and so much more to share.”
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar opens first Georgia branch with Thomasville location
VyStar Credit Union opened its first Georgia branch Aug. 22 at 13621 U.S. 19 S. in Thomasville, about 35 miles northeast of Tallahassee. The Thomasville branch is Jacksonville-based VyStar’s 65th full-service branch location. “The official opening of our Thomasville branch marks an incredibly meaningful day for VyStar,” Executive Vice...
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy
A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly Black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an air quality permit...
WALB 10
Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches recalled due to mislabeled pouches
Valdosta, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Pecan Company in Valdosta issued a recall on Aug. 23 for mislabeled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches that contained pecans instead of walnuts. The recall is for the 4-ounce resealable pouches with Lot #29329 and a best if used by date of April 29,...
WALB 10
1 charged in Valdosta stolen gun incident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department (VPD) arrested one man who was reported to have brandished a handgun at citizens and was later discovered with a stolen gun and drugs, according to the agency. On Aug. 23, at approximately 7:36 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of...
southgatv.com
Scott announces mobile office hours
TIFTON, GA -U.S. Representative Austin Scott (GA-08) today announced upcoming mobile offices in counties throughout Georgia’s Eighth District. During these events, staff from Rep. Scott’s District Offices will be able to offer constituents individual assistance with several federal issues, including Medicare, Social Security, immigration and passports, the IRS, and veterans’ benefits. Those who have questions on these and other federal issues are encouraged to come by anytime during these hours and meet privately with staff.
WALB 10
Valdosta business owners unhappy with new restaurant ordinance
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some Valdosta restaurant owners are upset about a city ordinance they say is unfair and extremely costly. The city is requiring restaurants, new and old, to install new grease traps that could cost thousands of dollars. Something business owners are not happy about. Roger Budd Company...
WALB 10
Getting secondary education? It could earn you $1M in your lifetime.
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Choosing to go to university or college is a big deal. Something that can earn you more than a million dollars in your lifetime. If you graduate from a University System of Georgia (USG) school, you are more likely to earn over $1 million more during your lifetime, according to the latest findings from the university system.
WALB 10
Officials seeing uptick In Fentanyl overdoses around SWGA
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers in Fentanyl over doses. According to the Department of Public Health, out of their 13 county district, Tift county has one of the highest numbers of fentanyl overdoes in the community. Herby Benson, Tift County State Court Judge,...
southgatv.com
Moultrie’s Main Street Park under construction
MOULTRIE, GA- The playground at Main Street Park is undergoing construction to bring a cooler and safer play environment to the children of Moultrie. Maggie Davidson, Director of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority says, “We’ve got a shaded structure going up that will cover the play area, they’re putting in the footers for the uprights right now and they’ll come back next week to finish constructing everything and putting the shade over the top.”
WALB 10
New behavioral health unit opens at Colquitt Regional
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt Regional Medical Center is expanding its services to include a new behavioral health unit. They want to provide intensive treatment, focusing on patients that are older. Director Melissa Bennett said over a three-year assessment, there was a significant need to serve the 55+ patient population.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta police make drug arrest in Tom’s Corner Park
VALDOSTA – A 36-year-old female was arrested after hours in Tom’s Corner Park after being caught with a backpack containing multiple drugs. Offender: Meleka Burrows, African American female, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 12:35 am., a Valdosta Police Officer saw subjects...
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
wfxl.com
Watchdog group calls out Grady Co. hospital for violating federal healthcare rule
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The watchdog website PatientRightsAdvocate.org, in their latest publication, is calling out a southwest Georgia hospital for not fully complying with federal law. PatientRightsAdvocate.org is a non-profit organization that tracks upfront healthcare prices. The group issues a semi-annual hospital price transparency compliance report. This report was...
wfxl.com
Lowndes County Fire Rescue practices firefighting techniques
Over the last week, firefighters at Lowndes County Fire Rescue practiced firefighting techniques and participated in training for response to fires involving flammable liquids and pressurized tanks. Each day, the course began with a lab component directed by Battalion Chief Ben Amiot. According to the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners,...
wfxl.com
Felon in possession of a firearm and narcotics arrested by Valdosta Police
A Valdosta man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities found narcotics and a handgun on his person. Shortly after 7: 30 p.m., on August 23, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 1800 block of Claudia Circle after receiving a report of a suspicious person brandishing a handgun. Authorities were...
wfxl.com
Removal of Exit 11 bridge in Lowndes County scheduled for August 29
The removal of a bridge in Lowndes County is expected to impact I-75 traffic. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, a contractor plans to begin removing the northernmost bridge at the Interstate 75 (I-75) Exit 11 interchange. This is the state Route (SR) 31/Madison Highway interchange. The removal of...
WALB 10
Valdosta High School players earn their paws and stripes
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You aren’t a wildcat until you’ve earned your paws and stripes. Valdosta High School held their first Wildcat Stripe and Paw day. An event that allowed past players, dads, uncles, and brothers to come and share in the wildcat tradition of placing the stripes and paws for current players.
valdostatoday.com
Wildcats vs Hornets digital tickets now available
VALDOSTA – Digital tickets are available now at GoFan for the Valdosta Wildcats vs. Cook County Hornets football game this Friday. All Valdosta High School Athletics Programs will transition to digital ticketing during the 2022-23 sports year. Tickets for Friday’s Valdosta Wildcats matchup against the Cook County Hornets are on GoFan now!
