ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Fairchild Fashion Museum to Launch During New York Fashion Week

By Kristen Tauer
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qmvYG_0hQ5lRfa00
The Fairchild Fashion Museum WWD

Since 1892, Fairchild Media Group’s photographers and editors have been on the ground capturing all of the key moments in fashion and the worlds beyond, from celebrities to executives, the latest hot places to visit to They Are Wearings of fashion on the streets of cities worldwide.

This coming New York Fashion Week, fashion fans will get a closer look at the vast Fairchild Archive with the opening of The Fairchild Museum, a two-day pop-up exhibition at AG Studios in Lower Manhattan.

The museum, located at 52 Walker Street, will highlight historical fashion, footwear and beauty moments through three immersive rooms.

Room one, “Style Retrospective,” will feature 30 archival photographs of celebrities, designers and brands; Room two, “The Best of Now,” will feature the most forward-thinking designers and brands of today alongside custom items, and the exhibition will culminate with The Style Shop, which will feature a selection of limited-edition products for purchase, including archival Fairchild photo prints.

A percentage of proceeds from all WWD Shop product sales will benefit a select charity of choice. The exhibition will include audio experiences voiced by FMG editors in each room, and a virtual component in the WWD Metaverse, hosted in partnership with Digital Village.

The Fairchild Fashion Museum will be open to visitors Sept. 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., with an opening night VIP cocktail party for fashion and retail insiders, celebrities and editors set for Sept. 9, the evening of the first official day of New York Fashion Week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Afterpay Offers Consumers the ‘Keys’ to Unlocking New York Fashion Week

For the third season in a row, Afterpay has partnered with IMG as the official presenting partner of New York. With each season, Afterpay progresses in its goal of bringing fashion week to more consumers than ever and the company has announced fashion enthusiasts will be able to unlock access to NYFW through specially designed NFTs this September. These digital collectibles, or keys, will give owners an invitation to traditionally exclusive experiences and products and ownership of art created by designers.More from WWDJonathan Simkhai Resort 2023Australian Fashion Week Resort 2022 CollectionsBackstage at Jonathan Simkhai RTW Fall 2020 “NFT technology enables new connections...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Everything to Know About New York Fashion Week Spring 2023

New York Fashion Week is returning with a lengthy roster of designers and brands confirmed to present their spring 2023 collections. The Council of Fashion Designers of America has confirmed 109 designers and brands will be presenting during New York Fashion Week, including heritage designer labels like Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Coach and others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Ema Horvath Goes Dramatically Chic in Pamella Roland Dress With Oversize Bow at ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ NYC Premiere

Ema Horvath is continuing her streak of fashion-forward moments. On Tuesday, the rising actress attended the latest premiere of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” at Film at Lincoln Center in New York City. She wore a cream taffeta strapless mini A-line dress by Pamella Roland featuring an oversize bow. She paired the dress with heels from Alexandre Birman.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'Me Time' Los Angeles Premiere'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' New York PremiereRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. Premiere She was styled by Sonia Young, who also works...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Eater

NYC’s Oldest Form of Dining Is Now the Hottest Form of Dining

The tavern is the city’s oldest form of dining and drinking establishment, predating lunch counters, rooming-house kitchens, oyster cellars, diners made from actual railroad dining cars, and full-blown restaurants, of which Delmonico’s became the first back in 1827. Records indicate that taverns existed in the city as early as 1641 when a place called Wooden Horse opened on Bridge Street. Built in 1719, Fraunces Tavern is our oldest tavern still extant – George Washington was a regular.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

These 11 Places Are Where To Find The Best Breakfast In NYC

When you’re looking for the most important meal of the day, NYC has got you. Whether you’re searching for a perfectly cooked pastry,  Eggs Benedict and mimosas, or a world-class bagel, you’re sure to find the perfect spot. No matter what kind of breakfast occasion you’re after, we’ve got a place for you! Here is a closer look at the best places to get breakfast in NYC. Liberty Bagels is a no-frill counter service bagel shop near Madison Square Garden. They make old-fashioned, hand-rolled bagels from scratch and offer a variety of spreads and toppings that include Oreo-flavored cream cheese...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lonelyplanet.com

New York City's best islands for fabulous views, fresh fish and one-of-a-kind events

You don’t have to travel far to find water in New York City, whose five boroughs are ringed by an astonishing 520 miles of coastline. A famously maritime city populated by immigrants who sailed in through its iconic harbor, New York is itself a series of islands, with only one of its five boroughs actually part of the mainland USA. Yet several even smaller islands lie just off that long coastline, luring visitors with a range of athletic and cultural attractions, stellar skyline views and some of the freshest seafood you’ll ever taste.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
petapixel.com

Pioneering Photographer Captured Bohemian Area of NY in the 1920s

Photographer Jessie Tarbox Beals would haul her 8×10 glass plate camera around the streets of New York where she captured the bohemian Greenwich Village in the 1920s. Beals achieved fame as the first woman press photographer and lived most of her life in New York City where she would photograph the free-spirited community that occupied a patch in Lower Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Design#Lower Manhattan#Fairchild Media Group#Fairchild Archive#The Fairchild Museum#Ag Studios#The Style Shop#Wwd Shop#Digital Village
WWD

Morfydd Clark Wears Vivienne Westwood Corset to ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ NYC Premiere

Morfydd Clark is continuing her streak of standout fashion moments. On Tuesday, the Welsh actress attended the New York City premiere of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” at Film at Lincoln Center. Clark wore a Vivienne Westwood corseted top and black trousers and pumps. She wore her blond hair down in loose curls and wore cat-eye makeup.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'Me Time' Los Angeles Premiere'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' New York PremiereRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. Premiere She was styled by Nicky Yates, who has dressed her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

Enjoy Date Night At These NYC Speakeasy Bars This Summer

Here are the speakeasy bars you should check out on your next date night:. Head to the cellar of the Walker Hotel for this TriBeCa gem for incredible cocktails, live jazz music, and an intimate vibe. Reservations are available until 1 a.m., with live music happening every night until midnight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Why Rothy’s First Tennis Line Is Powered by Evian Bottles

Rothy’s is venturing into the tenniscore trend, partnering with Evian on a new tennis accessories capsule collection that recycles waste bottles into recreation. It’s the San Francisco brand’s first foray into hats, made with its signature recycled polyester knit. In a color palette reminiscent of Evian’s branding, the line consists of a racket bag, duffel bag, sling bag, cap, visor, slip-on sneaker and Rothy’s RS01 sneaker. The limited-run collection retails for $75 to $495 and is available exclusively on rothys.com and in Rothy’s New York City store locations starting Tuesday. Comprising anywhere from four bottles (the visor) to 56 bottles (in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
techaiapp.com

Where to Find the Best Bagels in NYC (According to a local)

New York City is home to great art, music, fashion, and most importantly… food. Specifically bagels. With that sentiment in mind, I’m setting out to answer the age-old (and hotly debated) question: Where are the best bagels in New York City? So, after eating my weight in bagels, I’m confident that this list will tell you exactly where to find the best bagels in NYC, whether you’re a tourist or a native.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bon Appétit

The Best Restaurants in Rockaway Beach, Queens

Every weekend during the summer, New Yorkers travel to the Rockaways by subway or ferry to lie like sardines along the vast shoreline. On the barrier peninsula about 25 miles southeast of Manhattan, longtime storefronts and newly erected apartment complexes sit wall-to-wall on the same blocks, under the constant thrum of low-flying planes coming in and out of nearby JFK. And soft, warm weather waves send hundreds of beginner surfers flying shaky-legged into the sand on neon foam surfboards. It’s a great place for a daytrip from the city, and worth the cab ride if you’re on a long layover, too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

How to Watch MTV Video Music Awards 2022 Free and Everything to Know

Another MTV Video Music Awards is almost here. The 38th edition of the iconic awards show will be held in-person once more at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Aug. 28. Last year, the ceremony was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.More from WWDThe Trend: Music Festival FashionPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live PerformanceHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the Runway Among the nominees for the gender-neutral categories, Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, nabbing seven nominations each, followed closely by Harry Styles and Doja Cat who each received six. Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish,...
NEWARK, NJ
Eater

Why Does Eric Adams Keep Dining at Osteria La Baia?

Midtown Italian restaurant Osteria La Baia — one of mayor Eric Adams’s regular nighttime haunts — is run by twin brothers Robert and Zhan Petrosyants, who have a checkered history of felony convictions, unpaid tax bills, and other legal issues, according to the New York Times. So why does Adams keep patronizing the restaurant? Times reporters staked out the restaurant and watched as the mayor visited the restaurant at least 14 times in June alone, heightening the restaurant’s profile as one of the mayor’s go-to dinner spots in town. It’s also unclear if the mayor pays his check at La Baia, which may put him on murky ethical ground. Times reporters never saw Adams pay for his meals, but a spokesperson for the mayor says he pays his bill monthly. The spokesperson didn’t provide receipts, nor did the restaurant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Bensonhurst’s Santa Rosalia Feast continues to show Italian pride

Bensonhurst showed off its Italian pride once again as it kicked off its annual Feast of Santa Rosalia on Thursday at 18th Avenue from 68th Street to Bay Ridge Parkway. Known as a summer fixture to the neighborhood, the 10-day festival includes the familiar, beloved food, games, rides, music and shopping that many have come to expect during the 40 years it’s been held.
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Italian Restaurant, Urgent Care Ink Midtown Deals

MedRite Urgent Care and restaurant Little Italy have both inked 10-year leases for space on the ground floor of Joseph P. Day Realty’s 437 Fifth Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned. Asking rent was $250 per square foot for the urgent care and $120 per square foot for the Italian...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GlobeTrooper.com

5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York City

There are many unique places to travel to outside of New York City. Here are ten of the best. Whether you're looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway or an action-packed adventure, there's something for everyone on this list. So pack your bag and get ready to explore some of the most beautiful and exciting places in the world!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

WWD

36K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy