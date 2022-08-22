ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Stella McCartney Raises the Bar on Beauty with “Conscious” Skin Care Line

By Samantha Conti
WWD
WWD
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LzUcc_0hQ5lLcS00

LONDON — After 16 years, Stella McCartney is taking another run at beauty with the launch of a clean skin care line called Stella, created in close collaboration with her minority partners LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton .

True to McCartney’s minimalist mantra, the brand is launching with just three products: a cleanser, serum and cream.

More from WWD

The new line is an ambitious project that wants to tick as many eco-boxes as possible, with the fewest number of products and ingredients.

“I am not that person who wants to buy into a million products for different areas of my face. I don’t want all of that stuff in my life,” said McCartney.

“I want less, and I want it to work. I want it to be honest and to complement my way of thinking, and of living life. I obviously wanted to do the cleanest skin care that we could do in luxury, the purest of the pure,” she added.

For the past three years McCartney and a dedicated team from LVMH worked on the formulations and packaging, with the products’ fresh, grassy scent developed by the perfumer Francis Kurkdjian . Clove leaf, pine resin and mentholated eucalyptus are the chief notes.

McCartney’s vision for the products was bound to a childhood spent in the Scottish outdoors, at her family’s farm on the Kintyre peninsula in western Scotland.

LVMH has set up a dedicated maison to host the collaboration. The maison sits within the group’s Luxury Beauty division, and aims to tackle the challenges inherent in building an ultra-clean, green collection.

“We want to raise the bar on sustainability in beauty,” said Stephane Delva, director of New Beauty Projects at LVMH Perfumes & Cosmetics.

Everything is cruelty-free, certified vegan and regulated.

The ingredients are sourced in northern Europe and made from upcycled food waste such as squalene, a byproduct of the olive oil industry; and cherry blossom extract, which is meant to function as an antioxidant. The skin care also includes organic rock samphire, which is said to be rich in unsaturated and saturated fatty acids, and phytosterols to smooth fine lines and wrinkles.

The packaging is a mix of the disposable, and long-lasting. The products come in squishy, baby food-style recyclable pouches that are made from wood waste and fit inside recycled glass bottles and jars.

When the pouches are spent, they can be thrown away, while the jars (which come with airtight pumps made from recycled plastic) live on, and they don’t get gunky.

The cream, including the glass jar, costs $105, while the refill is $85. The cleanser is $60, with the refill priced at $45. The eserum costs $140, with the refill costing $110.

The brand has banned ingredients where the production or extraction process was considered to be polluting. It has also decided to ship, rather than fly, products to the U.S., meaning the carbon footprint of the collection has been slashed by more than a third. The brand has also eliminated any need for cotton pads, or single-dose samples.

The new line will be direct-to-consumer, and launches this month on stellamccartneybeauty.com

McCartney will be supporting the NGO Wetlands International, donating one percent of the net sales of Stella skin care. The money will go toward peatlands, the largest carbon store on earth that covers around 23 percent of Scotland’s land mass.

She said that at LVMH there is a genuine passion for the future of the luxury industry,” adding that her beauty team at LVMH is pushing boundaries that she never thought were possible.

“They have been so hungry to find new ways, new solutions,” said the designer, who also serves as a special sustainability adviser to LVMH founder and chief Bernard Arnault and to the group’s executive committee members.

This isn’t McCartney’s first run at skin care, and she was eager to get back in the game after her first collection, Care, which launched in 2006 with YSL Beauté , was paused.

At the time McCartney was a pioneer in what is now known as clean beauty, and the first luxury fashion brand to take the organic route into skin care. Care had a cult following among consumers who were looking for natural alternatives beyond brands such as The Body Shop, Lush and Neal’s Yard Remedies.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Rihanna Releases Unexpected Fenty Beauty ‘Ketchup or Makeup’ Lip Collection

Rihanna’s latest makeup collection is raising eyebrows among fans. The music and fashion icon’s Fenty Beauty brand has teamed with fashion label MSCHF on a limited-edition collection inspired by packets of ketchup. The Fenty Beauty Instagram account first revealed the collection with an image of a model holding a packet of ketchup while applying lip gloss. The caption stated, “New drop with @mschf. Ketchup or makeup?”More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBlackpink, Zendaya, Rihanna and More at Paris Fashion Week 2022: PHOTOSFront Row at Gucci RTW Fall 2022 The Fenty Beauty and MSCHF Ketchup or...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Gabriela’s Paris Pop-up, Tiffany in Brazil, Irina Shayk’s New Agency

HOME EXTENSION: When New York-based designer Gabriela Hearst travels to Paris to work on her collections for Chloé, she likes to stay at the Bristol hotel. It stands to reason then that when scouting for the first pop-up location in the French capital for her eponymous Gabriela Hearst brand, she chose her home away from home. Beginning Friday, the hotel’s ground-floor boutique will host a custom space for the label with a curated selection of ready-to-wear, handbags and accessories, including key pieces from its permanent collection, as well as from spring and fall 2022. It will mark the first time a...
BUSINESS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Anja Rubik, Ludwig Wilsdorff and Place Vendôme Star in New Boucheron Campaign

For Boucheron, its new “Icons” brand campaign, which will be revealed on Tuesday, was an opportunity to go big — and home. The campaign, which centers around new oversize twists on its “Quatre” collection launched in 2004 and three other house signatures, captures models Anja Rubik and Ludwig Wilsdorff on Place Vendôme, the historic birthplace of the French jeweler.More from WWDPhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-MindedOuterknown S.E.A. Jeans Launch at Ron Herman, Los Angeles “Why shoot in the Bahamas when we have the most beautiful place in the world just outside our home and that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Gabriela Hearst Opens First Paris Pop-up Shop at Le Bristol

HOME EXTENSION: When New York-based designer Gabriela Hearst travels to Paris to work on her collections for Chloé, she likes to stay at the Bristol hotel. It stands to reason then that when scouting for the first pop-up location in the French capital for her eponymous Gabriela Hearst brand, she chose her home away from home. Beginning Friday, the hotel’s ground-floor boutique will host a custom space for the label with a curated selection of ready-to-wear, handbags and accessories, including key pieces from its permanent collection, as well as from spring and fall 2022. It will mark the first time a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Zendaya
Person
Bernard Arnault
Person
Timothée Chalamet
WWD

Alo Yoga Plans First Presentation at New York Fashion Week

Alo Yoga is returning to the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week with a few surprises in store.  The Southern California-based yoga, activewear and swimwear brand will debut its luxury, cold-weather, ready-to-wear “Aspen Collection” by way of its first fashion presentation on Sept. 10 at Spring Studios. The presentation will be followed by a panel discussion on wellness, mindfulness and mental health in the fashion industry. More from WWDA Look Back at Madame GresA Look Back at Marc BohanA Look Back at Patrick Kelly “Alo exists at the intersection of fashion and wellness,” Danny Harris, cofounder and co-chief executive officer of Alo,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Inside Jennifer Aniston’s Vision for LolaVie

Her hair, her company, her terms. As Jennifer Aniston marks the first-year anniversary of LolaVie, her d-to-c hair care brand, she remains as committed to the category — and her vision — as ever.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards “The impetus for the brand was that I have a deep investment in hair, for numerous reasons,” said the actress, whose hairstyle as Rachel Green on “Friends” entered the pantheon of iconic styles like the bob and the buzz cut.  “I had really troublesome hair,...
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Harry Potter star fumes at Air Canada for kicking him out of first class: ‘Worst airline in North America’

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis has slammed Air Canada as the “worst airline in North America” after he was allegedly kicked out of first class on a recent flight from the US to Canada.Mr Lewis, who played the lovable character Neville Longbottom in all eight Harry Potter films, took to social media on Friday to vent about his experience with Canada’s biggest airline.“Confirmed. Air Canada is the worst airline in North America. And that’s saying something,” he tweeted.In a string of replies to other social media users, the 33-year-old British actor revealed that he was booked to fly first...
ENTERTAINMENT
WWD

Kelsea Ballerini Wears Shania Twain’s 1999 Grammys Dress at ACM Honors

Kelsea Ballerini honored Shania Twain with a standout fashion moment at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Honors.  Ballerini gave a nod to the iconic country singer by wearing the same Marc Bouwer evening gown worn by Twain at the 1999 Grammy Awards, where Twain won two awards including Best Country Song for “You’re Still the One” and Best Female Country Vocal Performance. More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionRed Carpet Looks at 'Me Time' Los Angeles Premiere'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' New York Premiere The country singer’s dress was a floor-length, long-sleeve turtleneck white gown embellished with sequins. Ballerini...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Clean Skin#Beauty Brands#Luxury Fashion#Lvmh#Scottish
WWD

Neiman’s 360-degree Campaign for Fall

Neiman Marcus has kicked off its “Live Your Luxury” fall 2022 campaign, an ambitious marketing effort advocating self-expression and inclusivity and incorporating “a 360-degree approach” across selling and media channels. “Live Your Luxury” depicts designer fashion in different settings — from the elegant interiors of a stately mansion to gritty Manhattan rooftops — suggesting luxury being worn for different purposes, moods and occasions. More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality Protests The campaign involves everything from store to connective television — window displays;...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Sam Edelman on Naomi Campbell and Plotting His Brand’s Next Chapter

“People have to be exhausted, we’re hitting them with an awful lot of of information,” Sam Edelman said, reflecting on advertising in today’s fast-paced digital world. “Therefore, you have to make a very strong statement,” he said bluntly. “Therefore, Naomi Campbell.”More from WWDMaude Apatow Stars in Asos x Adidas Originals Resort CollectionSydney Sweeney's Cotton On Body CampaignPhotos of Coach's Mother's Day Campaign Arguably there are few bigger statement makers than supermodel Campbell. And Edelman has her, using the legendary beauty as his latest campaign muse, fronting his brand’s fall 2022 campaign. “We love where she is at in her life. We love...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Charlotte Tilbury’s New Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer Is a Liquid Dream for Normal and Combination Skin Types

Out of all the essentials in a makeup bag, your trusty concealer is your most valuable player. It’s a hardworking, multipurpose product that allows for very little room for error. A great concealer should go completely undetected: It must be pigmented, but not heavy. Long-wearing, but not cakey. It should be sticky enough to stay in place, yet liquid-y enough to blend and look natural. Essentially, a concealer formulation needs to be absolutely perfect or else it’s absolutely wrong.  As a cystic acne survivor and current dark undereye circle sufferer, concealer is one of my favorite makeup products to test and...
MAKEUP
WWD

New CEOs Are Steering Revered Italian Brands

MILAN — Each with a different agenda, new chief executive officers will be watched as they leave their marks on some of Italy’s most revered and international brands, charged with further developing their business. Versace’s owner Capri Holdings Ltd., through its chairman and CEO John Idol, has been touting the further growth potential of the Milan-based fashion brand as it raises its luxury positioning.More from WWDFront row at Versace Men's Spring 2023Versace Men's Spring 2023Versace Resort 2023 Now a new CEO, Emmanuel Gintzburger, who left Alexander McQueen for Versace in March, is tasked with spearheading the brand’s expansion. During his tenure at McQueen,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Scotland
WWD

Lily AI’s Funding, SCAD’s New Dean, Penhaligon’s Royal Scent

NEW FUNDING: Lily AI, a product attributes platform that ensures fashion companies and consumers speak the same language, has closed a $25 million Series B round. The round saw the participation of new and returning investors including Canaan Partners, Conductive Ventures, Sorenson Ventures and New Enterprise Associates.More from WWDPrince George and Princess Charlotte Join Royal Family at 2019 Christmas Day ServicesA Look Back at Madame GresAliette Resort 2023 The new financial backing is meant to support the California-based start-up’s plans to grow its business further into mid-market retail e-commerce brands; branch out into home and beauty, and expand geographically, with an eye...
FIFA
WWD

Nordstrom Debuts Designer Ad Campaign

POWERING BACK UP: While New York City is trying to rev up business, welcome back office workers and renew the fashion scene for fall, Nordstrom has used Manhattan as the backdrop for its women’s fall designer campaign. New Yorkers and tourists alike will recognize such landmarks as Central Park...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Forget the Lipstick Effect, It’s the Fragrance Effect at Coty

First there was the lipstick effect. Now Coty Inc.’s chief executive officer Sue Nabi is all about the fragrance effect. Despite recession fears and sky-high inflation, Coty’s prestige fragrances have been flying off the shelves, with particularly strong performances from Hugo Boss, Burberry, Chloé, Calvin Klein and Gucci Beauty, which delivered 20 percent growth in the fourth quarter and helped the overall prestige sector to grow of 16 per cent year-over-year, to $662.8 million.
BUSINESS
WWD

Tiffany Takes Tiffany Diamond to Brazil

BLUE IN BRAZIL: Tiffany & Co. continued the global tour of its extraordinary Tiffany Diamond and its “Yellow is the New Blue” event, this time heading south — way south — with an exhibition and dinner in São Paulo held Thursday at the Memorial da América Látina. In addition to showing off the 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond for the first time in Latin America, the event included a display of some of its other high jewelry pieces including yellow diamonds as well as designs by the legendary Jean Schlumberger. “There is no better way to tell the story of Tiffany than through...
WORLD
WWD

Birchbox’s Katia Beauchamp Joins Victoria Beckham Beauty as CEO

Victoria Beckham has made no secret of supercharging her beauty business, and now, she’s shaken up her C-suite to do it. The brand appointed Katia Beauchamp, previously the cofounder and chief executive offcer of Birchbox, to be CEO of Victoria Beckham Beauty.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards The company said its previous CEO, Sarah Creal, left the brand in the spring of this year. Creal confirmed her departure to WWD, though neither party elaborated further. Nance Hastings also joins Victoria Beckham Beauty as president...
BUSINESS
WWD

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for Its ‘TH Monogram’ Collection for Fall

Tommy Hilfiger has created a new monogram with British illustrator and graphic designer Fergus Purcell. The new logo will appear for the first time in the fall 2022 collection, which will be shown on the runway Sept. 11 during New York Fashion Week. After extensive research into the Tommy Hilfiger archive, Purcell reinterpreted the motifs he discovered on signature pieces from the brand’s design history. Created from an interlocking T and H, the monogram aims to bring a new perspective to prep sensibility.More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekBackstage at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2020Front Row at Tommy Hilfiger x...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

MAC Alum Nick Gavrelis Launches Holistic Beauty Brand, Ieró Beauty

Ieró means “sacred” in Ancient Greek.  For Nick Gavrelis, a MAC Cosmetics alum of more than 18 years who most recently served as the brand’s senior vice president of global product development, the concept of beauty as a sacred practice, or an act of self love, was integral to the genesis of his new brand, Ieró Beauty. More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Launching this month is the brand’s first Moonkissed Collection, which consists of four products that range in price from $32 for...
MAKEUP
WWD

Revolve Returns to NYFW With Revolve Gallery, Designer Showcase and Pop-up Shop

Revolve Group, the fashion retailer for Millennial and Gen Z consumers, will host Revolve Gallery, the second installment of the immersive, multibrand installation featuring emerging fashion designers, exclusive brands, and brand partners. Revolve Gallery will be held in New York during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9, 10 and 11, with an invite-only preview event Sept. 8. It will be held at 375 Tenth Avenue at 31st Street.More from WWDCelebrities at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 - So FarScene from the Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia Launch PartyNicole Richie, Shay Mitchell Kick Off #hotelRevolve Festivities Revolve Gallery launched in 2021...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

WWD

36K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy