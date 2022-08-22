WWD Wellness Forum to Feature Brooke Shields, Chris Ball

As inner health and outer beauty become more intertwined, WWD is exploring how wellness is evolving at the WWD Wellness Forum, which is set for Sept. 28 at One Liberty Plaza in New York. Topics will include changing consumer attitudes toward physical and mental health and well-being, the growth of categories such as sexual health and plant-based medicine, and the rise of new modalities and methods that are changing the way people think about the mind, body and soul.

Speakers include Brooke Shields, actress, model, author and entrepreneur; Sonia Summers, chief executive officer and founder of Beauty Barrage; Chris Ball, ceo and founder of Ball Family Farms. Elizabeth Cutler, cofounder of Peoplehood and SoulCycle; Julie Rice, cofounder of Peoplehood and SoulCycle; Éva Goicochea, CEO and founder of Maude; Stephanie Morimoto, owner and CEO of Asutra, and more.

The event will convene leading brands, retailers and solution providers and is timed as the wellness industry is poised to experience explosive rebounding growth. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the global wellness economy was valued at $4.9 trillion in 2019 “and then fell to $4.4 trillion in 2020 due to the widespread impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The GWI noted that as the industry emerges from the pandemic, the nonprofit “predicts that the wellness economy will return to its robust growth. We project 9.9 percent average annual growth, with the wellness economy reaching nearly $7 trillion in 2025.”

The GWI classifies the wellness economy into 11 sectors, which include:

Personal Care & Beauty ($955 billion)

Healthy Eating, Nutrition and Weight Loss ($946 billion)

Physical Activity ($738 billion)

Wellness Tourism ($436 billion)

Traditional and Complementary Medicine ($413 billion)

Public Health, Prevention and Personalized Medicine ($375 billion)

Wellness Real Estate ($275 billion)

Mental Wellness ($131 billion)

Spas ($68 billion)

Workplace Wellness ($49 billion)

Thermal/Mineral Springs ($39 billion)

The WWD Forum starts at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast and registration and includes three sessions with lunch and a networking break. The event concludes at 2:45 p.m.

For more information and to register for the event, CLICK HERE .