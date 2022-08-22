DKNY Launches ‘Today I Feel’ Campaign

DKNY on Monday launches a fall campaign, titled “Today I Feel,” photographed by Sam Rock and styled by Edward Bowleg.

The ads feature Quannah Chasinghorse, model and climate champion; Miles Chamley-Watson, Olympic fencer; Julia Cumming, singer-songwriter and activist, and singer-songwriter Yendry.

The individual portraits look to capture the vigor of New York City and were taken in such locations as the Lower East Side and a Brooklyn rooftop. The text captures a range of perspectives, experiences and ideals of the modern New Yorker.

For example, Chasinghorse says, “Today I Feel Mischievous,” Yendry says, “Today I Feel Grateful,” while Cumming says, “Today I Feel Electric.”

The women appear in such fall DKNY looks as checked suiting, vegan leather, and statement outerwear, while the men are wearing athleisure sets, fresh tailoring and easy essentials.

DKNY is partnering with mental health organization the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)) to create a customizable sweatshirt with the campaign tagline “Today I Feel” as a prompt for consumers, celebrities and advocates to celebrate their feelings and inspire self-expression on World Mental Health Day and every day. The sweatshirt retails for $129 and will be available for preorder on dkny.com and in select global retailers beginning Sept. 6.

DKNY will introduce the #IFeelDKNY hashtag through outdoor advertising in key global markets.