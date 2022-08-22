ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Gibson Guitars Picks Billy Reid for First Apparel Collaboration

By Jean E. Palmieri
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ahAVg_0hQ5lERN00

Billy Reid is continuing to embrace his Southern roots.

The Alabama-based designer is partnering with Gibson guitars on an exclusive capsule collection of apparel for men and women.

More from WWD

Called the Billy Reid x Gibson Hummingbird Collection, the line will be released globally on Tuesday. This marks the Nashville instrument maker’s first collaboration with a fashion designer.

The capsule is inspired by Gibson’s Hummingbird guitar, a model used by everyone from Keith Richards and Sheryl Crow to Lenny Kravitz.

In creating the capsule, Reid, an accomplished guitar player, researched the various incarnations of the Hummingbird’s pickguard artwork and worked with the Gibson team to create an original design, which he calls the “Kissing Hummingbirds.” The design is featured throughout the collection of limited-edition apparel and guitar accessories.

The men’s collection includes a leather café racer jacket, Western-style shirt, sweater, sweatshirt and T-shirt, along with select accessories. The women’s collection includes a Hummingbird midi dress, cardigan and bandana tunic dress. A women’s mohair winter coat will be coming this fall. Guitar accessories will include a guitar strap and picks, all decorated with the exclusive Hummingbird print.

“From the influence of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio to our Shindig performances, music has been at the core of the Billy Reid brand since the very beginning. I’m a big Gibson Hummingbird fan and the picture of the iconic pickguard has been on our inspiration board for many years. Collaborations like this are some are of the coolest things we get to do,” said Reid.

To promote the collection, musicians Margo Price, Abraham Alexander and Aaron Lee Tasjan are being featured in the marketing campaign. Last week in Nashville at the Gibson Garage, Price performed at a special launch event.

“Music culture has always been synonymous with individual style and authentic expression,” said James “JC” Curleigh, president and chief executive officer of Gibson Brands. “Our Gibson artists Margo Price, Abraham Alexander and Aaron Lee Tasjan naturally embody the timeless, and edgy aesthetic of the new Hummingbird collection. The opportunity to combine the iconic Gibson Hummingbird vibe into a lifestyle collaboration with Billy Reid is exciting for us, but even more exciting for our fans.”

The Billy Reid x Gibson Hummingbird Collection retails from $68 to $1,498 and will be available in Billy Reid stores as well as online.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded Greg Lauren Dress at ‘Me Time’ Premiere

Lori Harvey had a standout fashion moment at the premiere of “Me Time.” On Tuesday, the model-entrepreneur stepped out on the red carpet of the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles wearing a hooded gray dress by Greg Lauren from the label’s spring 2015 collection. She paired the look with heels by Femme LA, gold hoops and gold bangles. She styled her hair in a low bun and kept her makeup simple with a bold eye.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionRed Carpet Looks at 'Me Time' Los Angeles Premiere'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' New York...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

The 20 Best Summer Handbags We Can’t Stop Thinking About

This season, it’s all about having fun and finding pieces that spark joy. From statement making sun hats, barely there swimsuits, flowy sundresses and updated gladiator sandals to designer tote bags that will hold all of your beach essentials, there are plenty of styles from the best designer handbag brands to choose from. Thanks to the Spring/Summer 2022 runways, summer’s fiercest bags are anything but ordinary. Expect saturated brights and colorful rainbows as seen at Chloe, Loewe, and Valentino, to a plethora of playful reimagined buckets at JW Anderson, Ulla Johnson, and Ines Bressand (a favorite for those looking for an extra...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The Smell of Royalty: Prince Charles and Penhaligon’s Collaborate on a Scent Inspired by Highgrove Gardens

LONDON — A royal scent. British perfume house Penhaligon’s has always had royal associations. Its founder, William Henry Penhaligon, was the court barber and perfumer to Queen Victoria.More from WWDKate Middleton's Wimbledon 2022 Style MomentsThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasPhotos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York City After Queen Victoria’s death, Penhaligon created the company’s longest surviving scent for the Duke of Marlborough named Blenheim Bouquet as an ode to Blenheim Palace. The bespoke fragrance turns 120 this year. Now, the brand has collaborated with Charles, Prince of Wales, on a fragrance called Highgrove Bouquet, inspired by his private...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Soccer Mommy Dives Into ‘Sometimes, Forever’ With Intimate Solo Set at the Grammy Museum

Sophie Allison, better known as Soccer Mommy in the music world, has always been fascinated with mixing beauty and ugliness in her songwriting. On Aug. 22, Allison sat down with Los Angeles Times pop music critic Mikael Wood at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles for an extensive conversation about how this method plays into her latest studio album, “Sometimes, Forever,” before playing a stripped-back guitar set of songs from the record. “Mixing things like love and all of these romantic feelings with harsher ideas, I think that’s come out in both my lyrics and the way that the production has gone,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judith Leiber
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Margo Price
Person
Sheryl Crow
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Keith Richards
American Songwriter

6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists

Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
MUSIC
Vibe

The Isley Brothers Reveal New Beyoncé Duet Was “Years In The Making”

On Tuesday (August 9), it was announced via iHeartRadio that Beyoncé will join The Isley Brothers on a new single, indicating a slow but sure return to her R&B roots. The song, “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” is coming this Friday, August 12. The group has revamped one of their most sultry ballads ahead of the September release of their new album, Make Me. Kandy Isley, the group’s manager and wife to Ronald, revealed to Billboard that it was actually Tina Knowles-Lawson who was “very influential” in getting the duet to fruition.More from VIBE.comBeyoncé's 70 New RIAA Certifications Score...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Marketing Campaign#Music Festival#Southern
Popculture

Bill Pitman, Guitarist on Legendary Songs, Dies at 102

Bill Pitman, a guitarist and bassist who was a member of the legendary Wrecking Crew group of studio musicians in Los Angeles, died on Aug. 11. He was 102. Although few outside the music industry knew his name, his musicianship can be heard on Elvis Presley's "Blue Hawaii," Barbra Streisand's "The Way We Were" and The Beach Boys' "Good Vibrations." He played the ukelele on "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," the Oscar-winning song from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Jerry Allison, Drummer and Songwriter for Buddy Holly and the Crickets, Dead at 82

Jerry “JI” Allison, drummer for Buddy Holly and the Crickets and co-writer on some of their biggest hits, has died. He was 82. The official Facebook page for Holly announced Allison’s death, though no cause or date of death was given. “JI was a musician ahead of his time, and undoubtedly his energy, ideas and exceptional skill contributed to both The Crickets, and rock n’ roll itself, becoming such a success. Buddy is often heralded as the original singer-songwriter, but JI, too, wrote and inspired so many of the songs that would go on to be eternal classics.” “JI was more...
LUBBOCK, TX
American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Apparel
The Hollywood Reporter

Barbara Mandrell Returns to Grand Ole Opry for 50th Anniversary

Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being an Opry member.More from The Hollywood ReporterWomen's Soccer Hits New Ratings Highs With Euro 2022 FinalLuke Bryan, Peyton Manning Set to Host CMA AwardsDisney+ Releases Official 'Andor' Trailer for New Star Wars Series “Here we are at home again,” Mandrell told The Associated Press in an interview backstage at the Opry House before...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Margo Price, & More Contributing To Billy Joe Shaver Tribute Album

Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Margo Price, and more have contributed to an upcoming tribute album dedicated to outlaw country musician Billy Joe Shaver, who passed away in 2020. Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver will be released on November 11 — it was executive produced by Charlie Sexton and Freddy Fletcher. Other contributors include George Strait, Nathaniel Rateliff, Rodney Crowell, Amanda Shires, Allison Russell, Ryan Bingham and Nikki Lane, Edie Brickell, and Steve Earle.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Avril Lavigne and Killstar release new collab collection

Pop-punk royalty Avril Lavigne has teamed up with alt. clothing brand Killstar for a new collaborative collection. Following the release of her seventh studio album Love Sux, Avril has designed this new collection of apparel and accessories in very on-brand bubblegum pink colourways. “I have been wearing Killstar pieces for...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Avril Lavigne Teams With Killstar for Pop-punk-inspired Fashion Collection

Avril Lavigne is bringing her pop-punk aesthetic to a new fashion collection. The Grammy-nominated musician is teaming up with U.K.-based fashion label Killstar on a collection of apparel, accessories and intimates inspired by Lavigne’s signature style.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionRed Carpet Looks at 'Me Time' Los Angeles Premiere'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' New York Premiere “I’ve always been glam, rock ‘n’ roll with a twist of goth — all depending on my mood,” Lavigne said in an email interview. “I love going from Dickies and Dr. Martens to Versace and Vivienne Westwood. I think it...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Brad Pitt Continues His Love Affair with Adidas x Gucci Gazelle Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Brad Pitt is, through and through, a movie star. Not just in the sense that he’s an actor, but also in that he embodies the glitz and glamour that comes along with it. And for as long as he’s been in the public eye, he’s looked the part. His red carpet style has historically been pretty movie star-like. He wears tailored, expensive suits in event-appropriate colors. Maybe he’ll grow his hair long and slick it back or wear a tux with a fun dress shoe. For the most part, Pitt has stayed pretty buttoned-up. But for the past few weeks, Pitt has been hitting red carpets in loose-fitting suits and the coveted Gucci x Adidas Gazelle sneakers.
APPAREL
Whiskey Riff

The Highwaymen’s Performance Of Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through The Night” Is Country Music Perfection

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, country music peaked with The Highwaymen. Of course, they’re the country supergroup consisting of the genres most well-known outlaws, including Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. And back in 1990, they held a special concert called American Outlaws: Live at Nassau Coliseum, where they joined forces to sing some of their biggest hits and most iconic songs. From Johnny’s “Ring of Fire,” Willie’s “Always On My Mind,” Waylon’s “Are You Sure Hank Done It This […] The post The Highwaymen’s Performance Of Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through The Night” Is Country Music Perfection first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
WWD

Pharrell Williams Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at Yankees vs. Mets Game

Pharrell Williams had the distinction of throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium on Monday for game one of the New York Yankees and New York Mets “Subway Series” this week. The Bronx Bombers pulled out a 4 to 2 victory over their New York City rivals hailing from Queens, but long before Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 47th home run this season in the third inning, Williams, joined by his son, Rocket, entered the annals of first-pitch history.More from WWDPharrell Williams Celebrates the New Billionaire Boys Club x Yankees CollaborationInside the AmfAR Gala in Hong Kong 2019Pharrell Williams...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Can a $4 Million Investment Save Secoo From Bankruptcy?

SHANGHAI — Despite recent bankruptcy filings, Chinese luxury retailer Secoo revealed it had found two new investors. The Nasdaq-listed company on Aug. 19 entered share purchase agreements with local private equity firms Beijing HCYK Corporation Management Partner and Timing Capital Limited. HCYK will purchase 3.75 million Class A ordinary...
BUSINESS
WWD

WWD

36K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy