Gibson Guitars Picks Billy Reid for First Apparel Collaboration

Billy Reid is continuing to embrace his Southern roots.

The Alabama-based designer is partnering with Gibson guitars on an exclusive capsule collection of apparel for men and women.

Called the Billy Reid x Gibson Hummingbird Collection, the line will be released globally on Tuesday. This marks the Nashville instrument maker’s first collaboration with a fashion designer.

The capsule is inspired by Gibson’s Hummingbird guitar, a model used by everyone from Keith Richards and Sheryl Crow to Lenny Kravitz.

In creating the capsule, Reid, an accomplished guitar player, researched the various incarnations of the Hummingbird’s pickguard artwork and worked with the Gibson team to create an original design, which he calls the “Kissing Hummingbirds.” The design is featured throughout the collection of limited-edition apparel and guitar accessories.

The men’s collection includes a leather café racer jacket, Western-style shirt, sweater, sweatshirt and T-shirt, along with select accessories. The women’s collection includes a Hummingbird midi dress, cardigan and bandana tunic dress. A women’s mohair winter coat will be coming this fall. Guitar accessories will include a guitar strap and picks, all decorated with the exclusive Hummingbird print.

“From the influence of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio to our Shindig performances, music has been at the core of the Billy Reid brand since the very beginning. I’m a big Gibson Hummingbird fan and the picture of the iconic pickguard has been on our inspiration board for many years. Collaborations like this are some are of the coolest things we get to do,” said Reid.

To promote the collection, musicians Margo Price, Abraham Alexander and Aaron Lee Tasjan are being featured in the marketing campaign. Last week in Nashville at the Gibson Garage, Price performed at a special launch event.

“Music culture has always been synonymous with individual style and authentic expression,” said James “JC” Curleigh, president and chief executive officer of Gibson Brands. “Our Gibson artists Margo Price, Abraham Alexander and Aaron Lee Tasjan naturally embody the timeless, and edgy aesthetic of the new Hummingbird collection. The opportunity to combine the iconic Gibson Hummingbird vibe into a lifestyle collaboration with Billy Reid is exciting for us, but even more exciting for our fans.”

The Billy Reid x Gibson Hummingbird Collection retails from $68 to $1,498 and will be available in Billy Reid stores as well as online.