Taylor Stitch to Sell Vintage Timex Watches

By Jean E. Palmieri
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
A Timex Electric watch from 1964.

Taylor Stitch, the San Francisco-based sustainable menswear brand, has partnered with Heritage 1854, a project dedicated to the history of Timex, to sell 40 vintage watches.

The initiative, called The Timeless Capsule, will include some of the brand’s best-known models including the MiUSA Boy Scout, the Black Max that “looks rugged, acts rugged and is rugged,” and the Mercury 1044 that was worn by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Taylor Stitch’s team has been working with Ark Zaydman, head of Heritage 1854, for more than a year to find watches for this project.

Each of these vintage watches has been professionally serviced with straps and batteries replaced (where applicable or needed). They will be available for sale on Taylor Stitch’s website and will retail for $150 to $200.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
WWD

Ivy Moliver Debuts Ivy Cove

Ivy Moliver has launched Ivy Cove, the seasoned designer’s take on an American accessories and leather goods brand. “I know where I come from and of what I’m made,” said Moliver, who served as managing director and partner of Superior Leather Ltd. “I want to share a piece of my work and experience in making luxury accessories for all to enjoy. I also want to bring some of my practical travel secrets to the collections with styles that make traveling or simply going for a neighborhood stroll fun, effortless and understatedly chic.”More from WWDKova Launches Fine JewelryFarfetch host dinner in Paris...
IN THIS ARTICLE
