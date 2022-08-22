ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prost! Here’s Where to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Tampa Bay

By Brie Gorecki
Time to don your lederhosen, dust off your bier steins and practice your German because Oktoberfest season is officially here. If you can’t make it all the way to Munich to celebrate the real Oktoberfest, there are plenty of events around town to make up for it. So, fill your stein and say “prost!” (that’s “cheers” in German) as we’ve rounded up a guide to Oktoberfest events in Tampa Bay. Be sure to keep checking back as new events are added!

Oktoberfest Celebration

Saturday, September 10 from 3pm-10pm
Florida Avenue Brewing Co., Tampa
Head to Florida Avenue Brewing to kick off the festivities with German music, food, award-winning beers, games, and more at their beer garden and covered patio! Enjoy items such as pork schnitzel, German potato salad, and Spatzle. There will be a stein-holding competition, corn hole, and a best chicken dance contest.

Oktoberfest at St. Pete Brewing Co.

Saturday, September 17 at 12pm
St. Pete Brewing Company
Head to St. Pete for their annual Oktoberfest! They’ll have German-inspired food from their brand-new kitchen, German music, and of course, beer!

Oktoberfest at Crooked Thumb Brewery

Friday and Saturday, September 23-24 from 5pm-10pm
Crooked Thumb Brewery, Safety Harbor
Hang out under the Biergarten tent for Crooked Thumb’s annual celebration of German-style beer with live music, great food, and stein hoisting! There will be a release of six new beers including collaborations with Green Bench, Gulfport Brewery and Barriehaus Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IHah_0hQ5l96z00

Image Credit: Crooked Thumb Brewery

Oktoberfest: Downtown Plant City

Saturday, September 24 from 6pm-11pm
Downtown Plant City
Enjoy a traditional Oktoberfest with a few signature touches during Plant City’s very first Oktoberfest! There will be live music, a biergarten, delicious German food, exhibitors, axe-throwing, a people’s choice brat competition, and more! You can even snag a limited-edition collection stein.

Oktoberfest Party at 3 Daughters Brewing

Sunday, September 25 from 11:30am-8pm
3 Daughters Brewing, St. Petersburg
Loosen your lederhosen and head to 3 Daughters! The all-day party will feature a special German themed menu, traditional Oompah band (2pm-6pm), a stein holding competition, and tons of great German beer. This event is also family friendly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbmn0_0hQ5l96z00

Image Credit: 3 Daughters Brewing

German American Society’s OKTOBERFEST!

Tuesday, September 30-Saturday, October 15 from 5pm-10pm
German American Society of Pinellas County
Enjoy a large variety of domestic and imported beers, delicious traditional German food, live music, a keg tapping ceremony, Bier stein holding contest, parade of flags, and local vendors. There will also be a kinder kid’s area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J0mze_0hQ5l96z00

Image Credit: German American Society of Pinellas

TBBC Oktoberfest

Saturday and Sunday, October 1-2 from 1pm-7pm
Tampa Bay Brewing Company, Westchase
Head to TBBC Westchase for a celebration of beer, food, and music! There will also be a competition to find out who deserves the title of TBBC Oktoberfest Champion. Enjoy exclusive tappings of traditional German-style beers, traditional German food with a Florida twist, stein-holding competitions, and axe-throwing by Stumpy’s Hatchet House. There will also be a best-dressed competition, so get that lederhosen ready!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eFY3P_0hQ5l96z00

Image Credit: Tampa Bay Brewing Company

12th Annual Oktoberfest Tampa

Friday – Sunday, October 7-9
Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park
For three full days, Tampa’s downtown Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park will be transformed into the city’s largest waterfront biergarten. The event will be busting with live music, dancing, drindls and lederhosen, bratwurst, and schnitzel. A full authentic Bavarian food hall will be available, as well as a variety of Oktoberfest style beers. Authentic German style beers by Green Bench Brewing include traditional Hefeweizen, Dunkel lager, and Fastbier marzen. Festivalgoers can also participate in Bavarian games including stein hoisting, keg stacking, tug-o-war, brat toss, carry the wench, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hop5u_0hQ5l96z00

Image Credit: Oktoberfest Tampa

Oktoberfest at Starkey Market

Friday – Sunday, October 21-23
Starkey Market, New Port Richey
Tis the season to Wiesn! Bring the whole family to celebrate Oktoberfest at this 3-day event! There will be live music, entertainment, and games along with competitions such as keg throwing, stein holding, and brat-eating. Their barn will be open and serving up a wide selection of Oktoberfest style beers and the Kielbasa bus will be on-site along with plenty of traditional German food!

Oktoberfest at Innisbrook Resort

Saturday, October 22 from 2pm-6pm
Innisbrook Resort, Palm Harbor
Celebrate with a variety of breweries, a DJ, exciting contests, kids zone, and German food on the back lawn of the Loch Ness. This event is open to members, guests, and locals.

Featured image credit: Crooked Thumb Brewery

Ready for fall? Here are 8 Best Scenic Fall Road Trips from Tampa to See Fall Leaves and Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events for Couples.

