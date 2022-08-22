Story & Lee Furniture in Leoma damaged in fire

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews were called to a fire at Story and Lee Furniture in Leoma in Lawrence County Sunday night.

The Lawrenceburg Fire Department responded to the business on Highway 43 South around 9 p.m.

Crews first on the scene found light smoke in the structure. The sprinkler system controlled the fire until the fire fighters could contain and extinguish the fire. Firefighters cleared the scene at 11:57 pm.

After an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the cause of the fire is determined to be electrical in nature. There were no injuries.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story.

