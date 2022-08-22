ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic Still Banned From United States a Week Before U.S. Open

By Kurt Badenhausen
Sportico
Sportico
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21AuHd_0hQ5l0AS00

The U.S. Open begins next week, but the betting favorite on the men’s side, Novak Djokovic , will likely be prevented from competing, barring a last-minute pivot by the player or the U.S. government.

On April 21, the Department of Homeland Security extended “temporary Title 19 requirements” that mandate non-U.S. citizens entering the U.S. be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide related proof of vaccination upon request.

“These requirements were extended in consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and several other federal agencies,” DHS wrote in announcing the extension. “According to CDC, vaccines remain the most effective public health measure to protect people from severe illness or death from COVID-19, slow the transmission of COVID-19, and reduce the likelihood of new COVID-19 variants emerging.”

Djokovic doesn’t seem any more likely to change course. “I’m not planning to get vaccinated, so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter United States or exemption,” Djokovic said last month after winning Wimbledon, his 21st Grand Slam title. At the end of July, the Serbian tennis ace posted on his social media channels, “I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to the US. Fingers crossed!”

Djokovic fans received a glimmer of hope that the three-time U.S. Open champion will be able to travel to New York, based on updated COVID-19 guidelines announced by the CDC on Aug. 11. The revised guidance moved away from social distancing and COVID-19 quarantine requirements, while eliminating any distinction in the protocols between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

“This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives,” Greta Massetti, a C.D.C. epidemiologist, said in a statement.

The CDC said it will work to “align stand-alone guidance documents” in the coming weeks as related to “healthcare settings, congregate settings at higher risk of transmission, and travel.” But few expect the DHS regulations, which have kept Djokovic out of the U.S. for all events this year, to change this week.

“We of course would welcome Novak if the federal guidelines currently prohibiting unvaccinated non-U.S. citizens from entering the country were to change,” a USTA spokesperson said via e-mail. Djokovic is believed to be the only player ranked in the ATP top 100 that would be prevented from playing, based on the guidelines.

Current American players, John Isner and Taylor Fritz, both questioned the decision to keep Djokovic from playing, with Isner calling it “lunacy.” John McEnroe has also supported Djokovic. “I think it’s BS,” McEnroe told Fox News this month. “It’s really unfortunate but that’s the rules we really have right now with the government. I don’t agree with it but c’est la vie at the moment.” Two-time presidential candidate Steve Forbes echoed McEnroe, calling it “ bureaucratic BS ” on Twitter.

Djokovic has been at the center of the tennis world on and off the court in 2022. He was deported from Australia in January ahead of the Australian Open when his medical exemption visa was canceled. Djokovic’s ability to enter France for the French Open was in doubt, but he was ultimately allowed to compete at Roland Garros, where he lost to Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals. His seventh and last event so far this year was his title at Wimbledon. The stakes are raised for Djokovic as he competes with Nadal and Roger Federer for the all-time men’s record for Slam wins. Nadal is currently on top with 22.

Djokovic ranked fifth with $28.2 million in Sportico ’s tally of the world’s highest-paid tennis players. Though sponsors have started backing away from Djokovic, despite his chance to go down as the greatest player in the history of the sport. This year, UKG and Peugeot both ended valuable “patch” sponsorships, which generate huge exposure for brands during marquee matches, such as Grand Slam finals. His Peugeot deal started in 2014, with UKG signing Djokovic in 2019. Lacoste remains Djokovic’s most valuable endorsement partner in a pact worth as much as $10 million annually, including bonuses for a big year on the court.

Djokovic lost to Daniil Medvedev in last year’s U.S. Open final in a stunning upset, ending his quest to become the first man to win the calendar grand slam since Rod Laver in 1969. It was his record sixth loss in an Open final. The Caesars sportsbook has Djokovic the favorite this year at +150, followed by Medvedev at +250.

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Serena Williams Announces Plans to Retire With $450 Million in Career Earnings

Tennis icon Serena Williams announced her plans to retire from tennis in a cover story she wrote for Vogue, which published online Tuesday morning. Williams cited the desire to give more attention to her investment firm, Serena Ventures, and to expand her family with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Their daughter, Olympia, was born on Sept. 1, 2017. Her retirement marks the end of one of the most remarkable careers in sports. Her 23 Grand Slam singles titles are more than any other player—man or woman—during the Open Era. She won an additional 14 doubles titles at major tournaments with...
TENNIS
Sportico

Overtime Raises $100 Million Series D, Eyes More Sports Properties

Overtime recently raised $100 million in a series D funding round led by Liberty Media and Counterpoint Global, as the sports media brand—now with a valuation above $500 million—continues to develop its own properties. What started in 2016 as an app to capture basketball highlights as well as social channels on platforms like Instagram and YouTube today includes Overtime’s own pro basketball league for teenage talents (Overtime Elite), hosted in a 100,000-square foot Atlanta facility, and a seven-on-seven football competition co-owned by Cam Newton (OT7). More leagues are likely on the way. “You could almost look at Overtime as this brand and...
ECONOMY
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for August 12

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Personnel Broncos New Owners Name President The Denver Broncos have named Damani Leech as team president. Leech joins the Broncos after serving as COO of NFL International for the last three seasons. He will lead the business operations of the Broncos and Stadium Management Company, which operates Empower Field at Mile High. Leech spent the previous eight years in leadership positions at the league office with a role in growing the game internationally as well as through business development and strategy initiatives. He joined the...
NFL
Sportico

Stephen Curry—With Help From Daughter Riley Curry—Reveals the Curry 10

Click here to read the full article. Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry recently used social media to tease his next signature basketball shoe, and did so with the help of his daughter, Riley Curry, according to Footwear News. The baller shared a video on Aug. 5 via Instagram and Twitter gifting his daughter—who just turned 10 years old on July 19—a pair of the Curry 10. The reveal in the 30-second clip was quick, although the shoe can clearly be seen. The look in the video is predominantly black with hits of orange and yellow, and features the Curry Brand logo on...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Rod Laver
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
John Mcenroe
Person
Roger Federer
Sportico

You Don’t Have to Care About LIV Golf, a Mess You Can’t Fix

Click here to read the full article. Catch Lenny Markovitz on a good day, and he’ll set you straight on a few things. A tidy, compact man in his mid-80s, Lenny’s usually in the front lounge when the Sox are on, and there’s something about the lazy rhythms of baseball that seems to make him assume a sort of oracular bearing.  It’s days like this that find Lenny in his Alpine Guru mode, and if you have any sense at all you’ll listen carefully to what he’s saying over the noise of the set. This is the raw, rare wisdom of...
GOLF
Sportico

UFC Going Digital in Brazil as Fight Pass Replaces Pay TV

UFC is changing its media distribution in Brazil, a move away from pay TV that the mixed martial arts giant believes could quintuple broadcast revenue in one of its most important international markets. Starting Jan. 1, the Endeavor-owned company will launch its UFC Fight Pass product in Brazil. The direct-to-consumer digital service will hold all of UFC’s live events, original programming and an archive of every UFC event in history. UFC for years has distributed in Brazil via TV Globo’s Combate, but the pay-TV model is quickly losing subscribers, and the promotion believes it is strong enough in the country to stand...
UFC
Sportico

Sports Betting Companies Should Self-Regulate Ads to Avoid UK Fate

Click here to read the full article. Felicia Grondin is the executive director of the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey. The business side of sports betting is typically full of calculations about market share, customer acquisition cost and lifetime customer value, as it should be. But it’s important to remember that all those data points represent real people, and the vulnerabilities of those people—customers—warrant a closer look at a cautionary tale from across the pond. Sports betting in Europe got a nearly two-decade head start on the U.S. It has expanded to the point that eight teams in England’s Premier...
GAMBLING
Sportico

What Tokyo Taught Us: Organizing the First-Ever Postponed Olympics

Today’s guest columnist is Christophe Dubi, Olympic Games executive director at the International Olympic Committee. When the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were postponed by a year as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubi worked on perhaps the biggest change-management case study in history. One year on, he reflects on the lessons learned. In March 2020 the world and the global economy were shutting down amid a hail of unanswered questions. Among the important but certainly not dire: Should the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games go on? The query initiated an intense debate among a leadership group that included top Olympic officials and...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Non U S#Cdc#Grand Slam#Serbian
Sportico

Brittney Griner Convicted of Drug Possession, Smuggling in Russia Case

Click here to read the full article. U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and sentenced to nine years in prison following a politically charged trial that came amid soaring tensions between Moscow and Washington over Ukraine and could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between the two world powers. As detailed in The Hollywood Reporter, The 31-year-old Griner, a two-time U.S. Olympic champion and a eight-time all-star with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury listened with a blank expression as an interpreter translated the verdict by Judge Anna Sotnikova. The judge also fined her 1 million...
BASKETBALL
Sportico

SlamBall Planning Its Big Return Amid a Hot Alternative Sports Market

Click here to read the full article. The 1989 movie Back to the Future Part II predicted the creation of both Zoom and SlamBall. During a video call taking place in the year 2015, the biography of the character Needles appears on the screen and indicates that one of the sports he plays is called “slamball.” In the early 2000s, founder Mason Gordon invented the sport of SlamBall without knowing that it was included in that film (he was fixated on the name “smashball” but the trademark wasn’t available). Now, nearly two decades after disagreements with television networks forced it off...
TENNIS
Sportico

NBA Owner Ranadive Nears Record $90M Buy of Sacramento MiLB Club

A group led by Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is on the verge of purchasing the city’s minor league baseball team for approximately $90 million, according to people familiar with the terms. It would be the highest price ever paid for a minor league team. The deal, which includes the River Cats’ Sutter Health Park, would expand Ranadive’s real estate development in downtown Sacramento and the surrounding area. The ballpark was built and opened in 2000 at a cost of $46.5 million at the time. A Kings official did not respond when asked to comment. The River Cats are a Triple-A minor league franchise of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sportico

Register for INVEST IN SPORTS

Click here to read the full article. Join Sportico and industry leaders on October 19 in New York for a one-day summit covering the top opportunities in the $500 billion sports industry. Register here! More from Sportico.comHappy Birthday, Sportico! A Note From Our EditorWarriors Are Losing 70% of Revenue to COVID, Owner SaysUFC Going Digital in Brazil as Fight Pass Replaces Pay TV
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

Blitzer, Wie West and EP Golf Close $5.5M Round for Sports AI Startup

Click here to read the full article. Sportsbox AI, a company that uses motion-capture technology to improve athletic performance, has closed a $5.5 million seed round from a group that includes golf pro Michelle Wie West and David Blitzer, co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. The round was led by EP Golf Ventures, a new investment partnership between the PGA of America and Elysian Park, a firm backed by the owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Announced in July, EP Golf’s aims to invest in companies that are innovating the sport, particularly in the world of coaching, training,...
MLS
Sportico

Judge Details LIV Golfers’ Errors in First Round of Antitrust Fight

Two days after ruling for the PGA Tour in a court hearing, Judge Beth Labson Freeman issued a 14-page written order on Thursday formally denying the motion for a restraining order that would’ve allowed LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones to play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The order makes clear that the 11 golfers who sued last week face a challenging path in proving that the Tour violated antitrust law. (One of those golfers, Carlos Ortiz, has since dropped out of the suit.) Freeman’s order elaborates on why the three golfers failed to convince her that they’d...
NFL
Sportico

UCLA ‘Lost’ $99.2M in Under Armour Fight as Big Ten Offers Cushion

Click here to read the full article. UCLA lost about $99.2 million in contract dollars as a result of its prolonged fight with Under Armour and its subsequent Nike deal, but the school can reduce that loss with its next apparel contract. In June 2020, Under Armour informed the school it was terminating their relationship just three years into a massive 15-year, $280 million contract. It set off a legal fight that finally ended earlier this year, when the two sides agreed to a $67.5 million settlement. In the interim, UCLA signed a new six-year deal with Nike’s Jordan Brand for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Barcelona Sells Another $100M of Its Content Arm as Season Opener Looms

Barcelona’s sell-off continues.The Spanish soccer team, one of the most popular and most valuable in the world, announced Friday morning that it had sold 24.5% of its content arm, Barça Studios, to Orpheus Media for about $103 million (€100 million Euros). The news comes just two weeks after it sold another 24.5% stake in the company to Socios on similar terms, and could help the team register its big offseason signings before the La Liga season kicks off Saturday. Those are just two of the recent deals Barcelona has cut to secure immediate cash. The soccer giant has spent itself into...
SOCCER
Sportico

NFL Agent in Player Poaching Case Lied Under Oath, Appeals Court Says

A federal court of appeals on Tuesday determined that NFL agent Todd France lied under oath about his role in an autograph signing event for New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay and, therefore, an arbitration decision for France in his ongoing legal battle with fellow agent Jason Bernstein was procured by fraud. The ruling highlights the legal risk agents take when attempting to poach other agents’ clients. “Like something out of the film Jerry Maguire,” Judge Kent Jordan of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit wrote, “these two sports agents fought over Bernstein’s claim that France improperly...
NFL
Sportico

NFL, FIFA, UFC Streaming Services Part of Push to Own Fan Data

Recently, several sports leagues and federations have introduced new direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming solutions or new markets for their streaming product. For example, FIFA rolled out FIFA+, the NFL debuted NFL+, LaLiga launched LaLiga Plus in China and just last week, Sportico reported UFC Fight Pass will become the exclusive home for all UFC events aired in Brazil come Jan. 1. Rights-owner-controlled over-the-top (OTT) services, as we recently wrote, can provide useful leverage in future media-rights negotiations. DTC streaming platforms can also expand the league’s audience, reach people in different parts of the world and drive engagement among existing fans. But at least...
NFL
Sportico

PGA Tour Defeats LIV Golfers as Suspensions Upheld in Federal Court

It’s early in the legal battle, but the PGA Tour on Tuesday scored a key victory over three of the 11 LIV golfers who sued the Tour last Wednesday. Judge Beth Lasbon Freeman denied a motion for a temporary restraining order brought by Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones. The trio, whom the tour suspended until 2024 over their decision to join LIV, hoped to play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.  Now, they won’t—and it will be because of money, and the damages that money can and cannot fix. Freeman presided over a hearing that lasted more than two hours during...
GOLF
Sportico

XFL Seeking New Equity Investors, Retains PJT Partners for Search

Click here to read the full article. The upstart XFL is seeking new equity investors to join the football league coinciding with the launch of play in February. Investment bank PJT Partners has been retained to identify those potential partners. The XFL is owned by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital. The group bought the league out of bankruptcy from a Vince McMahon entity two years ago. The trio have been funding the league and are committed to continuing to fund the XFL’s startup efforts, according to a person familiar with the search for new investors,...
NFL
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy