Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
Drinks That Could Be Aging Your Brain Faster
Aging is unavoidable, however, there are things we can do to slow its inevitable forward march. Here's why these three drinks could be aging your brain faster.
The Profile and Danger of a Covert Narcissist
Covert Narcissist Traits (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Darlene Lancer. You may be fooled by a covert narcissist, but they're every bit as much narcissists as the stereotypical extroverted narcissists. Some narcissists may emphasize one personality trait over others. A person with an outgoing personality might always showoff and need to be the center of attention, while another narcissist might be a vindictive bully, an entitled playboy, an imperious authoritarian, or an exacting know-it-all, as articulated by Madonna, “Listen, everyone is entitled to my opinion.”
Shingles: The key sensation that precedes the telltale rash – It’s a ‘main’ symptom
Known as varicella-zoster, the virus that causes chickenpox stays inside of your body. As years pass, you might not give too much thought to it but the very virus can trigger shingles. Although shingles are characterised by a rash, there’s one warning sign that precedes the telltale bumps. While...
Dry Mouth Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Dry mouth or xerostomia can affect your lips, tongue, oral cavity, and throat. Here's what you need to know about its causes, symptoms, and treatments.
Young woman diagnosed with dementia after home infested with mould
A young woman was diagnosed with dementia after living in a mould-invested home. Amie Skilton, now 42, was left unable to remember her own name after moving into the house in Manly, New South Wales, Australia, back in 2016. The house's shower had faulty waterproofing, which saw water leak under...
Antibiotics Before Invasive Dental Work Helpful in High-Risk Patients
Prophylactic antibiotics, when given to high-risk patients before they have invasive dental procedures, are linked to a lower likelihood of infective endocarditis (IE) in the month thereafter, according to an observational study that looked at nearly 4,800 IE cases. For decades, antibiotic therapy was used to address the potential for...
Is Chocolate Milk Good For You?
Chocolate milk has long been considered a favorite childhood drink due to its sweet and chocolatey flavor. But is this age-old beverage actually good for you?
Will Wrapping Your Stomach With Vaporub And Plastic Wrap Make You Lose Weight?
Some users promote wearing the plastic wrap during exercise and sleep. The anecdotal results include weight loss and more firm skin.
Emergency Room Doctor Jay Baruch Explains How To Advocate For A Loved One In The ER – Exclusive
Dr. Jay Baruch shared what to do when taking someone to the emergency room so that you can be an effective advocate for their health during the experience.
Are Grapes Good For Diabetes?
Grapes contribute to the body's supply of minerals, vitamins, carbohydrates, and fiber, but are they ideal in a diet designed for diabetes management?
I’m a doctor and here’s why delaying the menopause could help you live longer
DELAYING the menopause could help women live longer, an award-winning scientist has claimed. Dr Jennifer Garrison, who leads the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, said the hormonal change caused by the menopause triggered “faster” aging across the rest of the body. Dr Garrison told the Life Itself...
I want to lose 15 pounds. A dietitian said eating bigger meals with more protein will reduce my snacking and sugar cravings.
Protein keeps you full, so eating some at every meal can help prevent snacking, a dietician says.
This Is How Long It Takes For Icy Hot To Start Working
Offered in the form of a cream, patch, or spray, Icy Hot is promoted to be fast-acting. But after applying, how quickly does it take to start working?
A Simple Trick to Meet New People
People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....
Q: “My Paralyzing Anxiety Tells Me I’m Not Good Enough”
Q: “I have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and social anxiety. I want to break out of my shell, but I’m afraid I’ll mess up in social situations and that people won’t want to be friends with me. I’ve never let myself get too close to others in fear that they’ll find out I’m imperfect. How can I get over my paralyzing anxiety and fears that I’m not good enough?”
Why Manipulators Prey on Your Emotions
Emotions can be a powerful tool for manipulators to use against you. Emotional abuse creates long-term changes in victims. There is hope for getting out of emotionally abusive situations. Emotions are a powerful force. They can determine our thought patterns, if we allow them to, and in turn affect our...
54 Possible Effects of Physical and Emotional Rejection in Childhood
If you’ve experienced persistent rejection in childhood, you may now fear emotional intimacy, have low self-esteem, or deal with anxiety symptoms. These effects can shape your adult relationships. Children don’t often have the perspective and maturity to understand that rejection may have nothing to do with them and everything...
Opinion: The Dangers of Having Compassion For A Narcissist
Growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. Some of this stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.
