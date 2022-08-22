Read full article on original website
MLB
Dodgers' all-girls clinic bolsters effort to grow game
LOS ANGELES -- Historically, girls who play baseball age out of it around 9 years old, by some estimates, at which point they’re expected to transition to softball. Organizations like the Ball Girls Baseball Corporation seek to ensure that baseball remains an option for all children, regardless of gender.
MLB
Washington Nationals' Ladies Night celebrates real-life Wonder Women
The Washington Nationals celebrate real-life Wonder Women in the D.C. area during Ladies Night and DC Comics™ Day on Friday, Aug. 26. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a DC Comics™ Wonder Woman bobblehead doll, and fans who purchase the special Ladies Night event ticket will receive early access to the ballpark, including an exclusive t-shirt, food and beverage tastings, appearances by local vendors, Team Store shopping with a 15% discount and a Q&A panel with women from local sports teams.
MLB
Beyond baseball: Yordan's family watches him in person for 1st time
HOUSTON -- Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez nervously looked up into the stands at Minute Maid Park just prior to Tuesday’s game against the Twins in search of a familiar face in an unfamiliar spot. This was a big day for the family, considering it was the first time his parents and his 14-year-old brother were going to see him play professional baseball.
MLB
The future of Miami baseball is here
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The MLB Draft is a chance for organizations to replenish their farm system with an eye toward the future. According to Marlins senior...
MLB
Crew 1st to shut out Dodgers in LA in 2022
LOS ANGELES -- Brewers fans probably can’t spell Strzelecki, as in Peter Strzelecki, a former undrafted free agent who has never been in a Major League Spring Training camp. But he’s in the big leagues this year, pitching big innings for a team trying to hang on in a postseason chase.
MLB
Andy Pettitte's son gets first pro win in combined no-no
Jared Pettitte was just finishing up his post-outing routine when Florida Complex League Marlins manager Luis Dorante Sr. told him the news: Pettitte and three other pitchers had combined on a seven-inning no-hitter of the Astros Blue team in a 4-0 victory on Saturday. Pettitte, who was making a rehab...
MLB
Díaz to (potentially) enter game to live Timmy Trumpet performance
Edwin Díaz's closer entrance song, "Narco," has taken on a life of its own during the last few weeks. Television reporters as far away as Texas have used it to walk onto set. Cooks have used it while walking into their kitchens. Even Blasterjaxx, who perform the actual song with Timmy Trumpet, walked into their studio in some Inception-style recreation.
MLB
Moreno family exploring sale of Angels
ST PETERSBURG -- Angels owner Arte Moreno is exploring the possibility of selling the team, the club announced on Tuesday. Moreno, 76, started a formal process to examine his alternatives, including the possibility of selling the club. The Angels have retained Galatioto Sports Partners as financial advisors, and Moreno released a statement regarding the situation.
MLB
Blue Jays 'pass the baton' in eight-run inning
BOSTON -- The Blue Jays are built to score in bunches, and in Boston, business is booming. Coming out of Tuesday night's 61-minute pregame rain delay, the Blue Jays breezed through a couple of sleepy innings and were about to waste the third when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. stepped to the plate with a runner on and two out.
MLB
New Giant Davis showing off 'tremendous power'
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado's Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When J.D. Davis underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left middle finger on Oct. 5, 2021, his surgeon told him it would take about 10 to 12 months for him to fully regain his grip strength. That timeline ended up aligning nearly perfectly with the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline, when Davis was sent from the Mets to the Giants as part of the Darin Ruf deal.
MLB
Griffey, Pettitte part of USA coaching staff for '23 WBC
CARY, N.C. – USA Baseball today announced the coaching staff who will join Team USA Manager Mark DeRosa for the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC). DeRosa, who will be making his professional coaching debut, will manage a staff that includes a first-ballot Hall of Famer, 139 combined years of Major League playing and coaching experience, and 10 World Series titles.
MLB
Sox fall back in WC race: 'We have to keep going'
BOSTON -- Could the Red Sox still be in the thick of the postseason race if they had found a way to be more competitive against the Blue Jays this season?. It was a reasonable thing to wonder on Tuesday night, as Toronto kicked off its third visit to Fenway Park this season by again battering Boston, this time by a final score of 9-3.
MLB
Crack, crack of the bat: Trout's double contact brings RBI single
ST. PETERSBURG -- Angels superstar Mike Trout picked up his first RBI since returning from his back/rib cage injury on Friday, and it came in an unusual way in a 2-1 loss to the Rays on Monday. Trout dropped in what appeared to be a routine bloop single in the...
MLB
Radio voice Hughes surprised on air with Cubs Hall of Fame nod
CHICAGO -- Pat Hughes remembers in his early days with the Cubs, Harry Caray would swing by the Wrigley Field radio booth on his few days off from the television broadcasts. Caray would take a seat between Hughes and Ron Santo and hop on air. Hughes would tell his audience:...
MLB
Berríos finding his stride at crucial time for Blue Jays
BOSTON -- José Berríos has spent the season playing hide and seek with his old self. He’s been hot, cold and one of baseball’s most generous suppliers of souvenirs to fans seated in outfield bleachers across Major League Baseball, but another sharp outing at Fenway Park on Wednesday has renewed optimism that the Berríos of old is back. This time, to stay.
MLB
Big piece of Royals' future has arrived
KANSAS CITY -- The first day Drew Waters joined the Royals’ organization, a day after Kansas City acquired him and two other Minor Leaguers from the Braves for this year’s No. 35 overall pick in the MLB Draft, he sat down with Royals hitting coordinator Drew Saylor and the hitting coaches with Triple-A Omaha.
MLB
Hahn says Sox are 'fully capable' of winning division
CHICAGO -- The White Sox arrived in Baltimore on Monday night for a three-game series with a 62-60 record, sitting three games behind the Guardians in the American League Central with exactly 40 to play. Despite amassing a 27-21 mark since the start of July, the White Sox arguably have...
MLB
Is the hot dog straw the future of ballpark fads?
What is the line between genius and madness, between hero and villain? How can we tell the difference between a Johannes Gutenberg, inventor of the printing press, and Rear Admiral Bradley Fiske and his obsolete reading machine?. Why are we asking these questions today, on a website devoted to baseball?...
MLB
Correa sees himself playing for Twins 'for a long time'
HOUSTON -- Carlos Correa entered free agency for the first time last season and could become a free agent again this coming offseason, but he said on Tuesday he wants to remain with the Twins. The shortstop went 1-for-4 in the 4-2 loss to the Astros on Tuesday with a single in the seventh to break up Houston's no-no bid started by Justin Verlander.
MLB
6 storylines that will dominate the winter
Contenders are primed for the stretch run, while other clubs are already looking forward to an offseason that promises to be a busy one. That got us thinking: What will we be talking about two-plus months from now, after Major League Baseball has crowned its 2022 World Series champion?. Here...
