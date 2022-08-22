Read full article on original website
Manhattan affordable apartments now available with rents starting at $1,399 a monthBeth TorresNew York City, NY
Mother Intentionally Starves 4-Year-Old To Death As She Feeds Other ChildrenMary HolmanNew York City, NY
3000 New Potential Markets Announced For Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Combo StoresJoel EisenbergPlainfield, NJ
Record number of migrants arrive in NYC from Texas todayAsh JurbergTexas State
Free Fun For the Whole Family in NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
marijuanamoment.net
Here’s How Many Marijuana Shops New York Plans To Approve In Each Region Of The State In The First Licensing Round
With New York regulators set to begin accepting applications for the first round of adult-use marijuana retailer licenses for justice-involved people on Thursday, the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has released a regional breakdown showing how those initial dispensary approvals will be distributed in regions across the state. This is...
MotorAuthority
Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York
Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name:...
tag24.com
New York primaries: Progressives make a splash in state senate races, with mixed results for US House
New York, New York - New York voters hit the polls on Tuesday in the second day of the state's split primaries, once again delivering some big victories and some tough losses for progressives. While New York's first round of primaries in June featured races for statewide office and state...
lonelyplanet.com
New York City's best islands for fabulous views, fresh fish and one-of-a-kind events
You don’t have to travel far to find water in New York City, whose five boroughs are ringed by an astonishing 520 miles of coastline. A famously maritime city populated by immigrants who sailed in through its iconic harbor, New York is itself a series of islands, with only one of its five boroughs actually part of the mainland USA. Yet several even smaller islands lie just off that long coastline, luring visitors with a range of athletic and cultural attractions, stellar skyline views and some of the freshest seafood you’ll ever taste.
Dan Goldman wins NY primary in 10th Congressional District race
Democratic candidate for New York’s 10th Congressional District, Dan Goldman, at his election night party in Manhattan on Tuesday night. The former Trump prosecutor overcame a crowded field of experienced lawmakers to win an open seat representing Lower Manhattan and northwest Brooklyn. [ more › ]
fox5ny.com
New York's life expectancy falls, largest drop in the nation: CDC
NEW YORK - Life expectancy in New York dropped by more than three years in 2020. The bombshell revelation from the CDC is that in the year 2020, New Yorkers were dying three years earlier on average, representing the largest decline in the country. The decline dropped New York State...
fox5ny.com
Mayor Adams addresses quality of life concerns in NYC
While crime continues to be a major concern in New York City, quality of life issues are becoming an increasing concern for some residents. FOX 5 NY asked Mayor Eric Adams about what's being done to address those concerns.
Manhattan affordable apartments now available with rents starting at $1,399 a month
NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 177 affordable apartments located in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of Manhattan. The address of the new development (named Lyra) is 555 West 38th Street, New York City.
NYC construction union seeks 200 labor apprentices, here’s how to apply
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York City construction union will seek 200 labor apprentices starting in late September, the New York Department of Labor (DOL) announced Tuesday. The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Construction and General Building Laborers, Local Union 79, will conduct the recruitment effort between...
bloomberglaw.com
N.Y. Recreational Cannabis Businesses to Run Gauntlet of Taxes
In the British Royal Navy of the 1700s, a sailor guilty of a minor offense was required to “run the gauntlet.” The guilty party was forced to march around the deck while the other sailors struck him with knotted ropes. Similarly, those fortunate enough to obtain one of New York’s recreational cannabis licenses will be forced to contend with a gauntlet of state and local taxes.
The inside story of how NYC schools spent $90 million on air purifiers that have stirred controversy
Delos Living is headquartered in Manhattan's Meatpacking District. Documents obtained by Gothamist show Delos Living referred to its devices as HEPA purifiers in its internal communications with the education department, although the company also said that its air purifiers do not use HEPA filters. The company that sold 160,000 air purifiers to the Department of Education benefited from a lobbying campaign that reached high into the upper ranks of City Hall. [ more › ]
New York Needs to Make This Law For ALL Fast Food Restaurants
New York State should make it a law that all fast food restaurants have to have these simple, but important things. Not only for convenience but also for emergencies. In New York State there are over 20,000 restaurants of all kinds and flavors. New York has some of, if not the, best food in the world. From the Wings and Beef on 'Weck in Buffalo to the Pizza and bag3ls in New York City, which are the stereotypical things to fall back on here. You can find every ethnicity and flavor across the entire state. New York State also has thousands of drive-thru fast food restaurants. Church's is reportedly the most popular. There are of course the standards like McDonald's, Wendy's Burger King, Taco Bell, Chik-fil-a, Dunkin Donuts, Tim Hortons, Starbucks, and Sonic. There are also regional favorites like Might Taco and White Castle.
longisland.com
Study: Nassau, Suffolk County Residents Receive Among Largest Tax Refunds in New York
Approximately 75% of taxpayers in the U.S. receive a tax refund, and a recent study found the places where those tax refund checks are largest. To determine the counties in New York State that received the highest refunds - among them, Nassau and Suffolk Counties - the study divided the total amount of money refunded by the IRS by the number of refunds given out to residents in each county.
Mayor Adams announces launch of Cannabis NYC initiative
NEW YORK -- The marijuana industry continues to grow in New York state. Within days, the first round of retail licenses will be up for grabs. And, in this first round, the city wants to make sure underserved Black and brown communities get first dibs."For too long, these communities have faced high rates of drug-related incarcerations and they have been denied opportunities to build wealth. That's a terrible combination and today we're dismantling that combination," Mayor Eric Adams said.READ MORE: Unlicensed marijuana vendors pop up all over NYC as licensed dispensaries wait for the green light to sell recreational weed Inside...
Why New York Democrats can’t agree on bail reform
America looks to New York as the proving ground for criminal justice reforms — and sees a moderate mayor at war with his own party.
North Country Public Radio
Here are the key primary election results from New York
After a redistricting scramble, New York on Tuesday holds primary elections for U.S. House seats, including a battle of longtime Democrats in the 12th District, in New York City. There's also a notable special election in the 19th District. See results for other states holding elections on Tuesday: Florida and...
Washington Examiner
Alessandra Biaggi says NYC police union opposes her candidacy because her 'loyalty is to people'
PLEASANTVILLE, New York — A New York police union is spending heavily to defeat state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, who previously expressed support for directing funding away from police, because her "loyalty is to people," the candidate told a handful of voters Sunday. Speaking at a private home in Pleasantville...
Primary day in NY: What you need to know to cast your vote
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers head to the polls Tuesday for primary elections, selecting their parties’ nominees to vie for U.S. House seats. Among the notable races to watch are those in two recently redrawn districts encompassing parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, including one that will pit two longtime Democratic representatives against each other, […]
theexaminernews.com
Suburbs Beware: NY’s Bail Reforms are Threatening Your Safety
By Paul DiGiacomo, President of the Detectives’ Endowment Agency and Matt Slater, Supervisor of the Town of Yorktown. In 2019, New York State’s legislature made a series of ill-fated “reforms” that turned the state’s criminal justice system upside down. The policies and laws cater to criminals – and send a message that there are no consequences for breaking the law.
nypressnews.com
N.Y. Senate candidate David Yassky’s aide privately floated PAC fundraising coordination — but now claims it was deliberate deception
Text messages exchanged by two staffers on Brooklyn state Senate candidate David Yassky’s campaign point to potential coordination of fundraising efforts with a local political action committee — which can be illegal, the Daily News has learned. But Yassky’s campaign manager, Sabrina Rezzy, who wrote the texts in...
