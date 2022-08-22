PHILADELPHIA & CALABASAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- The Philadelphia Eagles and TicketManager, a global leader in the event and guest experience industry, have agreed on a multi-year deal that will make them the team’s ticket management partner. As part of the new agreement, TicketManager will provide complimentary service to all Eagles corporate season and premium ticket holders, corporate partners, and corporate suite holders, by leveraging Ticketmaster’s tools to assist with responsible corporate re-sale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005032/en/ Philadelphia Eagles Announce TicketManager as Team’s Ticket Management Partner (Graphic: Business Wire)

