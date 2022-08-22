Read full article on original website
911 service outage in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
Toddler critical after being found unresponsive near pool
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A two-year-old was found unresponsive near a pool in Sumter County. Officials with the Sumter Police Department say first responders were called around 11:30 a.m. to a residence on Henderson Street. The child was transported by EMS to a local area hospital and remains...
Sumter man in custody for planning an attempted robbery
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says wanted man Senque Robinson is in custody for unlawfully planning or scheming to accomplish a robbery. Robinson's warrant is in relation to the death of Willie McDuffie who was found dead at his maintenance garage on July 19.
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Glenn Road shooting
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A West Columbia man accused of fatally shooting a man during a roadside shootout Thursday night has been arrested, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. Cleveland Stone Jr., 21, faces multiple charges including murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according...
Homeless camp discovery leads to breaks in multiple burglary cases
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A homeless camp discovery led to breaks in multiple burglary cases. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Christopher Leggett, Stephen Rhein, and Jessica Rhein are all charged with receiving stolen goods. Additionally, Stephen Rhein is charged with 2nd-degree burglary and grand larceny, and Jessica...
SCDNR courtesy boat inspections set during Labor Day weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In an effort to keep people and waterways safe during the Labor Day holiday weekend, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will conduct courtesy boat inspections at boat landings around the state on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, Sept. 3, 4 and 5.
Men sentenced for heroin distribution in Lexington County
Lexington County, S.C. (WACH) — Angel "Ace" Ibarra and Israel "Migo" Cervantes, have been sentenced for their roles in trafficking heroin in Lexington County. Officials with the State of South Carolina report, Cervantes was convicted on all charges, including trafficking heroin (28 grams or more); possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime; and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Truck convoy raises funds for Special Olympics South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Hundred's turned out to support the South Carolina Special Olympics. 14years, ago the South Carolina Truck Convoy for Special Olympics, had only five trucks. Today, more than 150 showed up to support the cause. The truck convoy is more than just cool trucks and loud...
City of Columbia pools to close for season soon
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This summer has been a hot one, if you haven't already, you only have a little bit more time to catch some waves at the local swimming pools. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Parents beware: Possible dangers could be lurking in splash pad waters. The...
Suspect charged with thefts in city, county during crime spree
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A Sumter man has been arrested after a two-day spree of theft and damage that spanned from the county into the city. According to the Sumter Police Department, the incidents started Wednesday when a pickup truck was stolen from a business on South Pike West, and two other vehicles and property were damaged as the pickup drove through a closed gate and sped off.
1.3 magnitude earthquake felt in Elgin
ELGIN, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Emergency Management Division reports a 1.3 magnitude earthquake was felt in Elgin. Officials say the earthquake occurred around 2:41 p.m., about four miles south of Elgin on Saturday, August 27. This only adds to the recent string of quakes in the area.
Army investigating private that collapsed during physical training at Fort Jackson
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The United States Army is investigating the death of 17-year-old private Alyssa Cahoon. Cahoon died Thursday, August 25, after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. Cahoon was transported by Fort Jackson EMS to an off-post hospital after collapsing during physical training on Sunday, August 20.
Three suspects charged for Village at Sandhill murder
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Deputies have arrested and charged three people related to a murder at a Village at Sandhill last month. Officials say Za'Quan Grant, 23, Na'Quan Addison, 22, and Jaheim Burroughs, 19, are all in custody Friday and accused of killing 17-year-old Marquel Walker.
Former Kershaw County Detention Center sergeant charged, accused of assaulting inmate
KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — A former Kershaw County Detention Center sergeant has been charged with 2nd-degree assault and battery, according to SLED. LOCAL FIRST | Homeless camp discovery leads to breaks in multiple burglary cases. According to an arrest warrant, Steven Thomas Payne, 35, of Camden, S.C. is accused...
Main Street Latin Fest showcases Columbia's Latin community
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The annual Main Street Latin Festival returns to Main Street to celebrate Latin culture in the Midlands. The festival has become an annual event since 2003. . The event has been endorsed by the City of Columbia with the goal of bringing together diverse groups...
Hot and humid weekend with a few storms - more like summer!
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Our weekend weather in South Carolina is going to play out very similarly to what we saw on Friday. This pattern will be a return to a more "normal" late August, summery weather setup. Highs will top out around 90 with a few storms both...
Camden residents shocked over skyrocketing electric bills
CAMDEN, S.C. (WACH) — Some business owners in Camden, got a shock when they saw their power bills this month. People who live there did too. Some of them are paying more for power, than they are for their mortgage. It's forcing some to make decisions they'd rather not...
Retired Brig. Gen. presented with Veteran Woman Monument at Claflin University
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — History was made at Claflin University when the very first Veteran Women Monument was placed at a Historically Black College or University (HBCU). The monument is a tribute to Claflin’s women alumnae who served in the military. Friday, a very special and deserving veteran...
Gamecocks Announce Non-Conference Women's Basketball Schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. – In the 2022-23 season, reigning National Champion South Carolina women’s basketball will play a total of 13 games against teams that played in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including four among the 13-game non-conference schedule head coach Dawn Staley announced today. Seven non-conference teams will visit Colonial Life Arena beginning with the regular-season opener against NCAA Tournament participant BYU on Mon., Nov. 7.
Wild start gives way to AC Flora domination of Dreher
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- AC Flora football improves to 2-0 on the season with a 57-7 win over Dreher. After a 7-7 start to the game, the Falcons posted at 50-0 shutout down the stretch for the victory.
