ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

911 service outage in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Toddler critical after being found unresponsive near pool

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A two-year-old was found unresponsive near a pool in Sumter County. Officials with the Sumter Police Department say first responders were called around 11:30 a.m. to a residence on Henderson Street. The child was transported by EMS to a local area hospital and remains...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Sumter man in custody for planning an attempted robbery

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says wanted man Senque Robinson is in custody for unlawfully planning or scheming to accomplish a robbery. Robinson's warrant is in relation to the death of Willie McDuffie who was found dead at his maintenance garage on July 19.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Glenn Road shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A West Columbia man accused of fatally shooting a man during a roadside shootout Thursday night has been arrested, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. Cleveland Stone Jr., 21, faces multiple charges including murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lexington County, SC
Lexington County, SC
Crime & Safety
Lexington County, SC
Accidents
wach.com

Homeless camp discovery leads to breaks in multiple burglary cases

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A homeless camp discovery led to breaks in multiple burglary cases. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Christopher Leggett, Stephen Rhein, and Jessica Rhein are all charged with receiving stolen goods. Additionally, Stephen Rhein is charged with 2nd-degree burglary and grand larceny, and Jessica...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

SCDNR courtesy boat inspections set during Labor Day weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In an effort to keep people and waterways safe during the Labor Day holiday weekend, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will conduct courtesy boat inspections at boat landings around the state on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, Sept. 3, 4 and 5.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Men sentenced for heroin distribution in Lexington County

Lexington County, S.C. (WACH) — Angel "Ace" Ibarra and Israel "Migo" Cervantes, have been sentenced for their roles in trafficking heroin in Lexington County. Officials with the State of South Carolina report, Cervantes was convicted on all charges, including trafficking heroin (28 grams or more); possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime; and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Truck convoy raises funds for Special Olympics South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Hundred's turned out to support the South Carolina Special Olympics. 14years, ago the South Carolina Truck Convoy for Special Olympics, had only five trucks. Today, more than 150 showed up to support the cause. The truck convoy is more than just cool trucks and loud...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Plant#Wach#Accident#S C
wach.com

City of Columbia pools to close for season soon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This summer has been a hot one, if you haven't already, you only have a little bit more time to catch some waves at the local swimming pools. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Parents beware: Possible dangers could be lurking in splash pad waters. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Suspect charged with thefts in city, county during crime spree

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A Sumter man has been arrested after a two-day spree of theft and damage that spanned from the county into the city. According to the Sumter Police Department, the incidents started Wednesday when a pickup truck was stolen from a business on South Pike West, and two other vehicles and property were damaged as the pickup drove through a closed gate and sped off.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

1.3 magnitude earthquake felt in Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Emergency Management Division reports a 1.3 magnitude earthquake was felt in Elgin. Officials say the earthquake occurred around 2:41 p.m., about four miles south of Elgin on Saturday, August 27. This only adds to the recent string of quakes in the area.
ELGIN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wach.com

Three suspects charged for Village at Sandhill murder

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Deputies have arrested and charged three people related to a murder at a Village at Sandhill last month. Officials say Za'Quan Grant, 23, Na'Quan Addison, 22, and Jaheim Burroughs, 19, are all in custody Friday and accused of killing 17-year-old Marquel Walker.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Main Street Latin Fest showcases Columbia's Latin community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The annual Main Street Latin Festival returns to Main Street to celebrate Latin culture in the Midlands. The festival has become an annual event since 2003. . The event has been endorsed by the City of Columbia with the goal of bringing together diverse groups...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Hot and humid weekend with a few storms - more like summer!

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Our weekend weather in South Carolina is going to play out very similarly to what we saw on Friday. This pattern will be a return to a more "normal" late August, summery weather setup. Highs will top out around 90 with a few storms both...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Camden residents shocked over skyrocketing electric bills

CAMDEN, S.C. (WACH) — Some business owners in Camden, got a shock when they saw their power bills this month. People who live there did too. Some of them are paying more for power, than they are for their mortgage. It's forcing some to make decisions they'd rather not...
CAMDEN, SC
wach.com

Gamecocks Announce Non-Conference Women's Basketball Schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. – In the 2022-23 season, reigning National Champion South Carolina women’s basketball will play a total of 13 games against teams that played in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including four among the 13-game non-conference schedule head coach Dawn Staley announced today. Seven non-conference teams will visit Colonial Life Arena beginning with the regular-season opener against NCAA Tournament participant BYU on Mon., Nov. 7.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy