New York Post
Lee Zeldin in striking distance of Kathy Hochul, voters tired of Chuck Schumer: poll
President Biden’s popularity is sagging even further in blue-leaning New York, according to a new poll that also has Republican Lee Zeldin in striking distance of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. The same survey shows more voters prefer someone else to re-electing Democratic incumbent Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The...
Latino PAC drops $500,000 in last-minute ad buy to boost New York congressional candidate
Nuestro PAC dropped three new digital and TV ads in hopes of raising Carlina Rivera’s name recognition ahead of the NY-10 open seat race next Tuesday. In its largest-ever independent expenditure, a Latino-focused super PAC announced a $500,000 digital and TV ad buy today for Carlina Rivera, a progressive Democratic candidate in the crowded race for New York’s open 10th Congressional District seat.
Trump Picks Dr Oz, Mastriano Both Narrowly Lose Pennsylvania Races: Poll
The latest polling has Oz and Mastriano trailing their Democrat rivals in Pennsylvania by 4.9 and 3.9 points respectively.
MSNBC
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world
As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots yesterday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
Dems notch major special election win, 2 incumbents fall in big primary night
Democratic Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Mondaire Jones are both set to lose their seats, while Charlie Crist won the Democratic nod to face Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida.
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
Donald Trump Jr. Offers Wildest Defense Yet Of His Dad Over Mar-A-Lago Documents
If Donald Trump still had the nuclear codes, it would probably be a "good" thing anyway, his son argued.
Joe Manchin's favorable ratings hit the skids: Poll
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is the most unpopular political figure in the United States after lending the support required for Democrats to approve a massive social spending and climate bill, according to a fresh poll.
Washington Examiner
Ocasio-Cortez admits to violating congressional financial disclosure rules
EXCLUSIVE — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) openly admitted through her spokeswoman that she is flouting congressional financial disclosure rules. Ocasio-Cortez was due to report her 2021 finances to the House Ethics Committee 11 days ago on Aug. 13. However, the public remains in the dark as to the status of Ocasio-Cortez's finances as of Wednesday morning, and a spokeswoman for the New York lawmaker said Ocasio-Cortez feels no rush to file her disclosure as required by federal law because she can wait another 20 days before risking a fine.
Something Weird’s Happening In This Senate Race: Fun
With an internet-savvy staff and an opponent who is a caricature of a rich celebrity, John Fetterman looks to be having a blast as he tries to troll his way to a Senate seat.
thecentersquare.com
Priola flips parties from Republican to Democrat
(The Center Square) – State Sen. Kevin Priola is flipping his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat, the lawmaker announced on Monday. Priola, who represents Senate District 25 in Adams County, cited the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and 2020 election conspiracies as reasons for switching parties in a letter announcing his decision.
NBC News
Florida Governor Primary Election Results
Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
Colorado U.S. Senate race shifts toward GOP, despite recent poll
A major election prognosticator is souring on Democratic fortunes in Colorado's U.S. Senate race.Driving the news: The Cook Political Report moved the contest to "leans Democratic" — a downgrade for incumbent Michael Bennet. The race previously was cast as "likely Democratic," which suggested Republican challenger Joe O'Dea had little chance of winning.The big picture: Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics has the race pegged at the same mark, while Inside Elections and FiveThirtyEight still rate it "likely Democratic."📊 The intrigue: The shift comes despite the release of a poll from Republican firm McLaughlin and Associates...
Democrats Discover Only The Federal Government Can Solve The Border Crisis | Opinion
Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to bus asylum claimants to Democratic strongholds has sent politicians and bureaucrats into a panic.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Dems' hopes for N.Y. come crashing down
COUNTDOWN — 11 weeks until Election Day. PRIMARY DAY — Some of the year’s most consequential (and highly anticipated) primary battles will be decided tonight in two of the largest states in the country: New York and Florida. NEW YORK STATE OF MIND: “Democrats began the year...
NBC News
NBC News survey finds 2022 midterms have entered uncharted territory
WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... A new NBC News poll finds 57% of voters want the Trump investigations to continue. ... Democrats’ Senate campaign arm outraises Republicans’ for fourth-straight month, NBC’s Natasha Korecki reports. ... NBC News’ Henry Gomez and Allan Smith wrap Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign swing through Ohio and Pennsylvania. ... And the Florida and New York primaries are just a day away.
Washington Examiner
Democrats give away the game ahead of midterm elections
The Democrats’ twin messages to voters this midterm season are: Republicans are putting our democracy at risk, and former President Donald Trump is the most dangerous enemy America has ever faced. While both messages are propaganda promoted by a party that lost its moral compass once Trump arrived in Washington, if lies are repeated often enough, they will eventually resonate with voters.
Reason.com
Redistricting in New York Will Cost a Longtime Democrat a House Seat
Historically, incumbent politicians rarely seem to lose their bids for reelection. In New York's primary elections today for the House of Representatives, one incumbent is likely to defy the odds by losing their seat. But unfortunately, the reason is not that voters wanted a change. New York was scheduled to...
Washington Examiner
Biden bottoms out, pops back to 47% approval
With the help of Democrats bailing out his sinking approval ratings, President Joe Biden has started to recover just in time to begin a national 2022 election trip. Rasmussen Reports, the sole pollster still conducting daily presidential approval ratings, said today that Biden’s average has moved up to 47% approval, the best the president has seen since September of last year. Some 52% said they disapprove of Biden.
