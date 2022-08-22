ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

POLITICO

Latino PAC drops $500,000 in last-minute ad buy to boost New York congressional candidate

Nuestro PAC dropped three new digital and TV ads in hopes of raising Carlina Rivera’s name recognition ahead of the NY-10 open seat race next Tuesday. In its largest-ever independent expenditure, a Latino-focused super PAC announced a $500,000 digital and TV ad buy today for Carlina Rivera, a progressive Democratic candidate in the crowded race for New York’s open 10th Congressional District seat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots yesterday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
Washington Examiner

Ocasio-Cortez admits to violating congressional financial disclosure rules

EXCLUSIVE — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) openly admitted through her spokeswoman that she is flouting congressional financial disclosure rules. Ocasio-Cortez was due to report her 2021 finances to the House Ethics Committee 11 days ago on Aug. 13. However, the public remains in the dark as to the status of Ocasio-Cortez's finances as of Wednesday morning, and a spokeswoman for the New York lawmaker said Ocasio-Cortez feels no rush to file her disclosure as required by federal law because she can wait another 20 days before risking a fine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Priola flips parties from Republican to Democrat

(The Center Square) – State Sen. Kevin Priola is flipping his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat, the lawmaker announced on Monday. Priola, who represents Senate District 25 in Adams County, cited the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and 2020 election conspiracies as reasons for switching parties in a letter announcing his decision.
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

Florida Governor Primary Election Results

Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado U.S. Senate race shifts toward GOP, despite recent poll

A major election prognosticator is souring on Democratic fortunes in Colorado's U.S. Senate race.Driving the news: The Cook Political Report moved the contest to "leans Democratic" — a downgrade for incumbent Michael Bennet. The race previously was cast as "likely Democratic," which suggested Republican challenger Joe O'Dea had little chance of winning.The big picture: Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics has the race pegged at the same mark, while Inside Elections and FiveThirtyEight still rate it "likely Democratic."📊 The intrigue: The shift comes despite the release of a poll from Republican firm McLaughlin and Associates...
COLORADO STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Dems' hopes for N.Y. come crashing down

COUNTDOWN — 11 weeks until Election Day. PRIMARY DAY — Some of the year’s most consequential (and highly anticipated) primary battles will be decided tonight in two of the largest states in the country: New York and Florida. NEW YORK STATE OF MIND: “Democrats began the year...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

NBC News survey finds 2022 midterms have entered uncharted territory

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... A new NBC News poll finds 57% of voters want the Trump investigations to continue. ... Democrats’ Senate campaign arm outraises Republicans’ for fourth-straight month, NBC’s Natasha Korecki reports. ... NBC News’ Henry Gomez and Allan Smith wrap Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign swing through Ohio and Pennsylvania. ... And the Florida and New York primaries are just a day away.
ELECTIONS
Washington Examiner

Democrats give away the game ahead of midterm elections

The Democrats’ twin messages to voters this midterm season are: Republicans are putting our democracy at risk, and former President Donald Trump is the most dangerous enemy America has ever faced. While both messages are propaganda promoted by a party that lost its moral compass once Trump arrived in Washington, if lies are repeated often enough, they will eventually resonate with voters.
ELECTIONS
Reason.com

Redistricting in New York Will Cost a Longtime Democrat a House Seat

Historically, incumbent politicians rarely seem to lose their bids for reelection. In New York's primary elections today for the House of Representatives, one incumbent is likely to defy the odds by losing their seat. But unfortunately, the reason is not that voters wanted a change. New York was scheduled to...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden bottoms out, pops back to 47% approval

With the help of Democrats bailing out his sinking approval ratings, President Joe Biden has started to recover just in time to begin a national 2022 election trip. Rasmussen Reports, the sole pollster still conducting daily presidential approval ratings, said today that Biden’s average has moved up to 47% approval, the best the president has seen since September of last year. Some 52% said they disapprove of Biden.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

