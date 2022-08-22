Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Moose Fire burning 17 miles north of Salmon, Idaho has expanded a mile to the west since Tuesday morning, overnight infrared flight data shows. The 96,445- acre fire has grown nto the confluence of the Salmon River and Panther Creek, but most growth is from burnout operations.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Moose Fire burning 17 miles north of Salmon, Idaho has grown to 95,520 acres, after expanding a 1/2 mile in some places on Monday. Overall acreage increased by 780 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. The daily flight log had the following notes: "There was...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Moose Fire burning 17 miles north of Salmon, Idaho, has grown to 94,740 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. The total increase of acreage is unknown as clouds obscured parts of the fire. The fire was 36% contained as of Sunday, with more than 700...
“Yellowstone” is really ramping up filming for season 5. It’s reported that the show will move filming to a new location in Western Montana. The series is introducing a new location in Ravalli County, Montana. Notably, Ravalli County contains the town of Darby, where Chief Joseph Ranch is located.
