ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Incredible moment romantic ironman athlete tries to propose to his girlfriend after a race - but his cramping legs crash the party

By James Cooney
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A Spanish triathlete has proposed to his partner after completing a grueling nine-and-a-half hour Ironman event - but needed to be helped by bystanders when his legs cramped up.

The romantic and hilarious video has popped up on social media in which Cristian Moriatiel (as identified by Triathlon Magazine) gets down on one knee after completing the race in Estonia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBmhf_0hQ5jPpi00
The moment triathlete Cristian Moriatiel finishes Ironman race and drops to his knees to propose marriage to his partner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PwZpJ_0hQ5jPpi00
The athlete is pictured suffering severe leg cramps and is forced to the floor in pain

However, after hours of demanding exercise the athlete's legs cannot hold the position and begin to cramp. Moriatiel drops to the floor in pain and race organisers rush over to assist him.

After a quick massage of the athlete's hamstrings, Moriatiel is assisted back to to the kneeling position and continues his marriage proposal while grimacing.

The bride-to-be says 'yes' and is met by cheers from the crowd of onlookers. The video concludes with Moriatiel placing the ring upon his partner's finger and the loved-up couple sharing a kiss and a cuddle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zxjcy_0hQ5jPpi00
After a quick massage Moriatiel is helped back to his knees by event organisers to continue the marriage proposal

The video has garnered more than four million views since it was published on the Ironman Europe Instagram page - and while most people enjoyed the very unusual proposal, some weren't so positive.

'Kinda all about him tho wasn't it' wrote one user.

Another on TikTok added: 'This is the least romantic and most bizzare proposal I've ever seen.'

'God sent him a sign... he didn't listen,' added a third.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ymugi_0hQ5jPpi00
The bride-to-be says 'yes' and is met by cheers from the crowd of onlookers

However, the majority of users supported and congratulated the happy couple.

'This is absolutely amazing on all counts,' one said.

'This is totally the perfect setting,' said another.

'Love conquers everything,'

'This is fun yet painful for the athlete but a lifelong memory that they will be able to talk about and remember for life. They will tell their kids and laugh out loud together. best proposal ever. Congratulations.'

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cramp#Europe#Triathlete#Spanish#Triathlon Magazine
PopSugar

Seeing Double: The Cutest Pictures of Simone Biles and Her Sister Adria

Simone Biles and her sister Adria are two peas in a pod. The latter is currently appearing on the ABC reality competition series "Claim to Fame," attempting to hide her identity from a group of other contestants with famous relatives. As soon as Adria appeared on screen to introduce herself as "Louise," her resemblance to Simone was evident to both viewers at home and this season's competitors, despite valiant attempts to throw everyone off.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Water park tragedy: Girl, 11, dies after vanishing under water for an hour at friend's birthday party as desperate onlookers grabbed goggles and dived into lake while trying to find her

An 11-year-old girl drowned yesterday during a friend's birthday party at a water park in Windsor. Desperate onlookers shouted her name and dived into the lake by Liquid Leisure to try and find her, while lifeguards reportedly were asking for goggles to search underwater. Thames Valley Police were called at...
ACCIDENTS
Whiskey Riff

Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear

This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

557K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy