Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold" Officially Revealed: Photos
With the year beginning to wind down, it has become extremely clear that Jordan Brand still has a lot to offer all of its fans out there. The brand has come through with some incredible sneakers this year, and even more, are supposedly on the horizon. One of those shoes just so happens to be the Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold," which just got hit with some official images from Nike.
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
Revisiting Coveted Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Desert Elephant" Release
Ahead of the upcoming “Desert Elephant” drop, Hypebeast rounds up memorable Air Jordan 3 Retro models that have struck a chord in the sneaker sphere. The famed silhouette continues to reinvent its signature elephant motif through cross-over collaborations, introducing some of the most visually arresting colorways within the Air Jordan lineup. The following roundup features noteworthy collaborations with influential labels A Ma Maniére and Fragment Design, alongside a curated range of boundary-pushing colorways that continue to reverberate in sneaker discourse.
Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red" Release Date Delayed: Details
One of the more forgotten 90s Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 9. It is a sneaker that came out while Michael Jordan was out playing baseball, and as a result, we never truly got to see it on the court. With that being said, Jumpman still comes out with some new colorways from time to time, including the "Fire Red" model below.
Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 1 High "Gorge Green"
Jordan Brand is known to dump out a colossal amount of retro colorways annually, but if you had to boil it down to its most popular, it would undoubtedly be the Air Jordan 1. This is especially true for its Air Jordan 1 High OG variation which has kept a consistent streak of being the brand’s most coveted and prolific in recent years, and this Fall it’s expected to launch in a “Gorge Green” palette. The kicks first surfaced last month, but now we’ve got a more in-depth look at them here above.
Draymond and Hazel swap Green for wedding white as couple romantically tie knot
This weekend The Golden State Warriors enjoyed the wedding of the century for their teammate Draymond Green as he tied the knot with his wife, Hazel Renee in a star-studded wedding, where she went from being in white to being a Green!. Many of Green’s NBA colleagues attended the wedding...
Nike Air Force 1 Low Arrives in Black Suede and Orange
While summer is wrapping up, is already gearing up for the Fall season. The latest iteration to arrive for the Air Force 1 comes in a Halloween-themed colorway with reflective detailing. This offering of the Nike Air Force 1 Low is constructed in a black suede base that features mesh...
Bephies Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I” Launch Includes an Alternate Green Colorway
Beth Gibbs — wife of Union LA‘s owner Chris Gibbs — has been granted the opportunity to work with Jordan Brand on her own Air Jordan 7 sneaker capsule and an accompanying apparel range through her imprint Bephies Beauty Supply. After the first round of leaked images and official photos surfaced earlier this Summer, it was believed that she only had the “Sandrift” colorway up her sleeve, but with the collection’s official announcement, a surprise teal and green colorways has surfaced.
Rounding Up Air Jordan 13 Retro Grails Ahead of the "French Blue" Release
Michael Jordan donned the Air Jordan 13 Retro throughout his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Tinker Hatfield‘s design visually riffed on Jordan’s nickname, the “Black Cat,” adapting a sculpted, paw-like outsole in commemoration of the athlete’s animalistic prowess on the court. Since the model’s 1997 debut, the silhouette’s unconventional paneling has seen numerous iterations met with devout fanfare. Ahead of the “French Blue” drop, HYPEBEAST revisits noteworthy AJ13s that continue to dominate the closets of avid sneaker collectors.
Air Jordan 11 "Blue Velvet" Coming Soon: In-Hand Images
There are some amazing Air Jordan 11 colorways out there, and every single year, Jordan Brand grows the shoe's library. Later this year, fans will be getting the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry" around Christmas time, although if you are a woman sneakerhead, you are in luck as Jumpman is preparing a women's exclusive AJ11 that will definitely turn some heads and perhaps even make the men jealous.
TITAN x Nike LeBron 19 Low “Beyond The Seas” Draws from the Fabled Ultramar Creature
Basketball is more than just a sport to the people of the Philippines, it’s a way of life. And one retailer that’s constantly and outwardly expressing Southeast Asian nation’s love for the sport is TITAN which has been fortunate enough to join forces with the likes of Jordan Brand and.
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low Potentially Releasing in "Grey"
As Louis Vuitton‘s continues in Brooklyn, New York, Off-White™ revealed a “Light Green Spark” colorway earlier this month. A few weeks later, reports now indicate that another Paris-exclusive “Grey” colorway from Off-White™ could be arriving in the coming months. Found in gray and...
GOAT and Division Street to Auction Off 400 Pairs of the Air Jordan 8 "Oregon" PEs
Jordan Brand tends to show love to the several colleges that it sponsors, but one can argue that in terms of volume of exclusive colorways, its hometown University of Oregon gets geared up the most. The home of the Ducks has been treated with several player exclusives that include models such as the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 7 and more, and this season, Tinker Hatfield has worked with the Eugene-based institution to bring to life a duo of Air Jordan 8 “Oregon” iterations.
A Ma Maniére Links With Jordan Brand for an Air Ship Collaboration in This Week's Best Footwear Drops
School is back in session for a plethora of students across the nation which means summer is whittling down to its last few weeks. And before the warmest season of the year concludes, sneaker brands such as. ,. , New Balance and more are making it a point to fire...
Take Another Look at the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low "Overgrown"
After getting a first look, we now have more imagery of the upcoming “Overgrown” alternate version of the Cactus Plant Flea Market x. Dunk Low. Set to accompany the CPFM take on the Dunk Low that surfaced a few months earlier, the label is expected to deliver the continuation of its relationship with Nike Holiday 2022.
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
Textured Nike Air Force 1 Low Appears in Shaggy Green Suede
Continues to expand its lineup of the classic Air Force 1 Low silhouette. This time around, company is upping the ante on the their designs, bringing a textured approach to the Fall season. Reminiscent of turf, the new low-top offering features a green shaggy mixed material upper constructed with suede...
Notable Jordan shoe collaborations: A timeline
Air Jordan Brand collaborations might just be the most universally popular shoe in the Northern Hemisphere. Despite once being rare, new versions of the shoes are now everywhere, all the time. The kicks started their empire back in 2005 when the Undefeated Air Jordan 4 was released, and since then,...
doublet and Suicoke's Dalmatian Sandals Are for the Bold-Minded Terrain Trotters
First debuted on the Japanese label’s Fall/Winter 2022 “THIS IS ME” runway, doublet‘s wildly imaginative Dalmatian Sandals, crafted in collaboration with Suicoke, make a solid case for the socks-with-sandals mentality. The head-turning footwear offering features Dalmatian print atop a calf-hair upper and a detachable neoprene sock...
First Look At The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “MX Grey”
Ye’s publicized criticisms of the Three Stripes have led many to believe that his departure is just around the corner. adidas Yeezy has showed no signs of slowing down, however, as new releases, such as the Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “MX Grey,” are continuing to surface. The...
