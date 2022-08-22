Jordan Brand is known to dump out a colossal amount of retro colorways annually, but if you had to boil it down to its most popular, it would undoubtedly be the Air Jordan 1. This is especially true for its Air Jordan 1 High OG variation which has kept a consistent streak of being the brand’s most coveted and prolific in recent years, and this Fall it’s expected to launch in a “Gorge Green” palette. The kicks first surfaced last month, but now we’ve got a more in-depth look at them here above.

APPAREL ・ 8 DAYS AGO