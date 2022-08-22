ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Wordle Today
HollywoodLife

These Retro Pants Are Officially Making A Comeback Thanks To Gwyneth Paltrow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Known for her minimalistic yet trendy style in the 90’s and 2000’s, Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t new to being a style icon. The actress’s latest outfit is giving us major nostalgia and fashion inspiration. She was photographed in New York City wearing an oversized button-down with a pair of breezy beige capris. Her whole outfit is a 10 out of 10, but her capris are the pinnacle. It’s safe to say Paltrow is officially bringing back these retro bottoms.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Gentle Love for Baby Girl Is Enough to Make Us Tear Up

We're always so amazed at how gentle our pets can be with the newest babies in the family. We know it's always a concern for parents of how pets will react and adjust to a little human baby coming home. There's no doubt there is some jealousy as the fur babies used to be the center of attention. But a lot of times, they warm up to the newbie, taking them under their wing even. And no matter how many times that may happen, our hearts always melt.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Cat and Tiny Baby Waking Up Together Couldn't Be More Perfect

Cats are known for curling up for a nap wherever they please, and they usually prefer to sleep next to people for warmth and comfort. This makes cats and babies great companions because they will just nap together all day. One cat and baby duo is going viral on TikTok for their adorable napping ritual.
PETS
petpress.net

8 Calm Dog Breeds to Fill Your Home with Zen

Do you want a pet that is calm and relaxed? If so, then you should consider getting a calm dog breed. There are many benefits to having these breeds as a pet. For one, they tend to be less barky and more easygoing. This means that they are less likely...
PETS
Digital Trends

Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app’s namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee. Our...
VIDEO GAMES
pethelpful.com

Little Girl Gets the Shock of Her Life With New Puppy and Her Reaction Is Everything

You probably remember the first time you brought a dog home. Maybe it was a Christmas present or maybe you decided it was time to expand you family. One little girl is definitely never going to forget the moment she got her dog after her family surprised her with a brand new puppy in a heartwarming new video that's gone viral on TikTok.
PETS
People

Surprise! Amazon Quietly Launched Prime Day-Level Deals on a Bunch of Roombas

If maintaining clean floors is taking up too much time and energy, now's a great time to finally offload the task to a reliable cleaning gadget. Amazon dropped an under-the-radar sale on iRobot Roombas this weekend with Prime Day-worthy deals. While the discounts last, you can save up to 37 percent on a bunch of best-selling robot vacuums from the popular brand, including models of the Roomba i3 Evo and the Roomba j7. Whether you're shopping for your first robot vacuum or upgrading an outdated one, there are plenty of deals on Roombas for every household.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

So it seems Apple might keep us waiting for the next iPad

If you were hoping (like us) that you might be able to get your claws on the new 2022 iPad in the next couple of weeks, it seems you might be disappointed. We've heard rumours that the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 are likely to be launched earlier than planned, and many hoped the next iPad might arrive with them, but that's now looking less likely.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy