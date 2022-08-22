ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus teachers union votes to strike; first day of school this week

By Megan Henry, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Good morning Columbus,

It has been a very busy couple of weeks in the world of education! Let’s all collectively take a deep breath.

Columbus Education Association — the nearly 4,500-member union which represents teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, psychologists and other education professionals — voted to strike for the first time since 1975.

Now let's get into the big news of the week — the strike.

Review Session:

More than 94% of CEA members voted to reject the Columbus City school board's last final offer and go on strike for the first time since 1975.

"It is with a full understanding of the sacrifices that students, parents, and teachers will make together to win the schools Columbus students deserve that CEA members overwhelmingly rejected the Board's last, best and final offer tonight and intend to strike," CEA spokesperson Regina Fuentes said in a release.

The CEA's contract with the district expires at 12:01 a.m. Monday and CEA members are expected to begin picketing at 7 a.m. Monday. Monday and Tuesday were scheduled as school preparation days before the scheduled start of classes Wednesday.

The Columbus City Schools Board of Education announced Sunday night it will hold an emergency meeting Monday at 8 p.m. at the Southland Center, 3700 S. High St., where it will immediately recess into executive session to discuss the strike situation.

Columbus City Schools Board of Education President Jennifer Adair said Sunday night’s vote to strike is incredibly disappointing.

“We are saddened by the unfortunate situation our families, our community and, most importantly, our children now face,” she said.

If the union is still on the picket line Wednesday, the state’s largest district with nearly 47,000 students will start the school year remotely — a move which has drawn criticism from some Columbus City Schools parents concerned that many students did not do well working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

Read the rest of my story from Sunday night's union vote here.

Parents and students, what are your thoughts on the strike? Let The Dispatch's education team know and email Michael, Sheridan or me.

Extra credit:

