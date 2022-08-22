Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Asheville firefighter hikes to Mount Kilimanjaro summit, waves fire department's flag
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville, specifically Asheville Fire Department, is represented at 19,341 feet!. Lindsey Glover summitted Mount Kilimanjaro last week, and when she got to the top, the Local 332 Executive Board member and senior deputy fire marshal proudly posed with her Asheville Firefighters Flag.
WLOS.com
As war moves into 6th month, community helps Ukrainian refugees who fled to WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Wednesday, Aug. 24, marked six months since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, a local community and church are helping families who have left the country to escape the war. “It’s really sad to see what had happened,” said Yury Barva, a church elder at...
WLOS.com
All 100 North Carolina counties saw increase in visitor spending in 2021, data shows
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Tourists are coming back to North Carolina to spend their money. According to data released by the NC Department of Commerce, all 100 counties saw an increase in visitor spending in 2021. The visitor spending study was commissioned by VisitNC and conducted by Tourism Economics in collaboration with the U.S. Travel Association.
WLOS.com
Firefighters offer unique way to tour downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two local firefighters are using an old engine and tanker to show people the city they love. Hot Zone Party Fire Engine offers tours of downtown Asheville, brewery tours and even kids' birthday parties. The owners and drivers of Hot Zone have all worked as...
WLOS.com
Shangri-La set to buy Ramada Inn on Sept. 2, latest step in homeless housing project
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A major project to help the homeless in Asheville is moving forward. Developer Shangri-La Industries has confirmed it will officially buy the Ramada Inn in east Asheville on Sept. 2. The plan is to create 115 supportive housing units. A California nonprofit has a contract...
WLOS.com
Ingles Tools For Schools Drive provides hundreds of families with needed school supplies
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Ingles Tools for Schools Drive with Eblen Charities was a success this year, and those supplies were being handed out Wednesday, Aug. 24. Distribution Day was happening at the Eblen Charities location in Westgate Shopping Center in Asheville. Families had to pre-register to pick...
WLOS.com
Asheville girl to help kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in Times Square
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you're in New York on Sept. 17, you may see an Asheville resident in the bright lights of Broadway. Harlow Tarrant will help kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. The collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.
WLOS.com
Company that develops self-driving cars coming to Upstate SC, bringing new jobs
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — An autonomy products and services company is building a new facility in Greenville, South Carolina. Argo AI develops self-driving cars. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, with additional engineering locations in Detroit; Cranbury, New Jersey; Los Angeles; Palo Alto, California; Austin, Texas; Seattle; and Munich, Germany.
WLOS.com
Hendersonville fire officials discuss department's plans with community
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville Fire Department held a public input meeting Wednesday night to update the community on plans for the future of the department. The goal was for fire officials to get feedback from the people they serve as they focus on what's needed in the...
WLOS.com
Ukrainian refugees receive help from Givens Communities
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of Givens Communities contributed more than $11,000, along with food, clothing and health care supplies, to more than 50 Ukrainian refugees who recently arrived in Asheville. The donations were directed through a special outreach ministry by Asheville’s Church of Hope. Many of the Ukrainians...
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports: Here are some ideas for free family fun close to home
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Does it feel like you blinked and summer is just about over? Blame it on high gas prices, chaos with the airlines or expensive hotel rooms, but a lot of us didn’t get that “summer vacation” we dreamed about. But before the...
WLOS.com
Updating birth certificates for transgender individuals just got easier in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County now has a much simpler process for people who are transgender to obtain birth certificates that are consistent with their gender identity. The move comes in the wake of a federal lawsuit challenging North Carolina’s policy requiring transgender people to have undergone sex reassignment surgery in order for them to obtain an accurate birth certificate reflecting who they are.
WLOS.com
$4.4 million in upgrades to Asheville's Memorial Stadium to start in spring
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans move ahead for upgrades to Asheville's Memorial Stadium. The stadium is up the hill from McCormick Field and is home to Asheville City Soccer, as well as many other sporting events and activities. Asheville City Council has approved $4.4 million for improvements that include...
WLOS.com
'Pricing data I've seen is that health care costs too much in WNC,' AG Stein says
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein weighed in on the HCA Healthcare legal battle while visiting Transylvania County on Tuesday afternoon. The health care system currently has lawsuits leveled against it from six Buncombe County residents, the city of Brevard, the city of Asheville and Buncombe County accusing it of monopolization practices.
WLOS.com
Price of fuel continues to decline, though at a slower rate
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 45.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 84.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.
WLOS.com
Worried about water quality of French Broad River? Here's where to voice your concerns
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Area Riverfront Redevelopment Commission will hold an in-person meeting 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Sept. 8, to hear ideas from the public on the section of the French Broad River now designated as impaired. It was given that label earlier this month because of increased development,...
WLOS.com
Attorney General Josh Stein discusses opioid settlement money during stop in Brevard
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — During a stop in Brevard on Tuesday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein discussed how money from a national opioid settlement will be spent. The $26 billion settlement was reached against three major pharmaceutical distributors in February, and $750 million of the national settlement was given to North Carolina.
WLOS.com
Group of brokers working to boost diversity within western NC's real estate market
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some brokers in Western North Carolina say there's a distinct lack of diversity in the real estate market, and they're looking to change that. “Whether it's red lining, block busting and steering, maybe that’s not happening today, but it still exists,” said Francina Edmonds, real estate broker and Asheville’s president of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers.
WLOS.com
Hendersonville Fire Department plans meetings to include community in planning process
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville Fire Department is hosting a series of strategic plan focus group meetings to share information and gather insight and feedback from members of the community. Fire officials hope the meetings will help them understand what the department needs to focus on in the...
WLOS.com
2 Henderson County schools briefly lockdown following nearby traffic stop
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two schools in Hendersonville were briefly locked down Tuesday morning due to a law enforcement situation nearby. Henderson County Public Schools says both Hendersonville Elementary and Hendersonville Middle School were placed on a Code Yellow (precautionary) lockdown around 10 a.m. on Aug. 23 "out of an abundance of caution." The district says an individual had fled the scene of a traffic stop in the area, and was apprehended a short time later.
