Henderson County, NC

WLOS.com

As war moves into 6th month, community helps Ukrainian refugees who fled to WNC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Wednesday, Aug. 24, marked six months since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, a local community and church are helping families who have left the country to escape the war. “It’s really sad to see what had happened,” said Yury Barva, a church elder at...
WLOS.com

Firefighters offer unique way to tour downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two local firefighters are using an old engine and tanker to show people the city they love. Hot Zone Party Fire Engine offers tours of downtown Asheville, brewery tours and even kids' birthday parties. The owners and drivers of Hot Zone have all worked as...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Henderson County, NC
Henderson County, NC
Henderson County, NC
Hendersonville, NC
North Carolina State
Henderson County, NC
Henderson County, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville girl to help kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in Times Square

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you're in New York on Sept. 17, you may see an Asheville resident in the bright lights of Broadway. Harlow Tarrant will help kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. The collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Company that develops self-driving cars coming to Upstate SC, bringing new jobs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — An autonomy products and services company is building a new facility in Greenville, South Carolina. Argo AI develops self-driving cars. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, with additional engineering locations in Detroit; Cranbury, New Jersey; Los Angeles; Palo Alto, California; Austin, Texas; Seattle; and Munich, Germany.
GREENVILLE, SC
Roberto Rosales
WLOS.com

Ukrainian refugees receive help from Givens Communities

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of Givens Communities contributed more than $11,000, along with food, clothing and health care supplies, to more than 50 Ukrainian refugees who recently arrived in Asheville. The donations were directed through a special outreach ministry by Asheville’s Church of Hope. Many of the Ukrainians...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Updating birth certificates for transgender individuals just got easier in Buncombe County

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County now has a much simpler process for people who are transgender to obtain birth certificates that are consistent with their gender identity. The move comes in the wake of a federal lawsuit challenging North Carolina’s policy requiring transgender people to have undergone sex reassignment surgery in order for them to obtain an accurate birth certificate reflecting who they are.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

'Pricing data I've seen is that health care costs too much in WNC,' AG Stein says

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein weighed in on the HCA Healthcare legal battle while visiting Transylvania County on Tuesday afternoon. The health care system currently has lawsuits leveled against it from six Buncombe County residents, the city of Brevard, the city of Asheville and Buncombe County accusing it of monopolization practices.
WLOS.com

Price of fuel continues to decline, though at a slower rate

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 45.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 84.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.
South Ameriica
WLOS.com

Attorney General Josh Stein discusses opioid settlement money during stop in Brevard

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — During a stop in Brevard on Tuesday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein discussed how money from a national opioid settlement will be spent. The $26 billion settlement was reached against three major pharmaceutical distributors in February, and $750 million of the national settlement was given to North Carolina.
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Group of brokers working to boost diversity within western NC's real estate market

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some brokers in Western North Carolina say there's a distinct lack of diversity in the real estate market, and they're looking to change that. “Whether it's red lining, block busting and steering, maybe that’s not happening today, but it still exists,” said Francina Edmonds, real estate broker and Asheville’s president of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

2 Henderson County schools briefly lockdown following nearby traffic stop

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two schools in Hendersonville were briefly locked down Tuesday morning due to a law enforcement situation nearby. Henderson County Public Schools says both Hendersonville Elementary and Hendersonville Middle School were placed on a Code Yellow (precautionary) lockdown around 10 a.m. on Aug. 23 "out of an abundance of caution." The district says an individual had fled the scene of a traffic stop in the area, and was apprehended a short time later.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

