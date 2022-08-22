ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you're in New York on Sept. 17, you may see an Asheville resident in the bright lights of Broadway. Harlow Tarrant will help kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. The collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.

