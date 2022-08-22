Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman trashes Lincoln McDonald’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help solving two cases, including an assault at a McDonald’s. Police are looking for two women who they say assaulted an employee and a customer at the McDonald’s at 11th Street and Saunders Avenue. On May 8, the...
WOWT
Omaha driver wants reimbursement from city after manhole damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A routine drive on a busy Omaha street suddenly comes to a startling and expensive stop. But the driver discovered he didn’t hit a pothole. When driving his Jeep Cherokee across a manhole in May, Larry Goldstrom never expected to pop the top. “Bam, the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers say car was carrying statues stuffed with meth, fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — You shouldn’t put people on a pedestal – or put drugs in a pedestal. The Nebraska State Patrol says it found 59 pounds of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of fentanyl inside two foam statues last week. A photo of one of the statues...
News Channel Nebraska
10 more road-watching cameras in Metro a no-go
Plans for more cameras in the Metro, reading license plates, have been scuttled. As we’ve been telling you the Douglas County Sheriff’s office which has 15 of the cameras just outside Omaha, wanted to add 10 more within the city limits. The sheriff said the cameras were to...
WOWT
Construction at northwest Omaha intersection nearing completion
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All summer long, drivers at 120th Street and West Maple Road have had to navigate a mess of traffic cones and busy construction crews as they move through the intersection. “We appreciate the patience of our citizens as these projects take place. We understand that construction...
KETV.com
Bond set for Papillion man facing felony child enticement charge
OMAHA, Neb. — A Papillion man is facing a felony child enticement charge. Omaha police say he followed teenagers, indicating he wanted to take a 14-year-old girl. A judge set bond at $150,000 for 42-year-old Brandon Kennedy. According to court documents, Kennedy followed the teenagers Friday afternoon on 24th...
thebestmix1055.com
Is there a warrant out for you?
A new portal will provide current information from the Fremont Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds said the site is: fremont-pd-ne.zuercherportal.com. The public can submit a tip, search for warrants and information on inmates. If you are in need of assistance, call...
WOWT
Lawyer seeks competency evaluation for Omaha double homicide suspect
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - The attorney for an Omaha man arrested as a person of interest in a double homicide has filed a motion to suspend proceedings in order to determine the man’s competency to stand trial. A preliminary hearing was previously set for Thursday in an Iowa...
KETV.com
Trial date ordered for fired Nebraska State Patrol employee accused of stealing drug evidence
LINCOLN, Neb. — A fired Nebraska State Patrol employee's trial starts in February, according to federal court records. During a court hearing Tuesday morning, a judge ordered the trial in the case against Anna Idigima and her boyfriend, George Weaver, Jr. Idigima was an evidence tech at NSP. She...
WOWT
Omaha man facing terroristic threats charges after 911 calls near food pantry
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly causing panic in the city three months ago. John Channels, 27, was booked on five counts of terroristic threats and one count of use of a weapon. Court records show that on May 19, there were 911 calls...
WOWT
Fremont man arrested in connection to Missouri River boating death
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An arrest has been made in connection to a drowning on the Missouri River. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Garret Vanderheiden, 22, of Fremont, Neb., was charged Monday with involuntary manslaughter and boating while intoxicated. The charges are in connection to the...
1011now.com
LPD’s & family’s differing accounts of collision that injured teen
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a collision with a Lincoln police cruiser on Sunday. However, the teen’s family is disagreeing with LPD’s version of the event. The bicyclist, Caden Wenzl, was riding his bike near 48th and Adams with his...
WOWT
6 First Alert Traffic: 120th & West Maple construction wrapping up
6 News On Your Side: "It's time to build it." A major road project in southwest Omaha is moving into its next phase. 6 News On Your Side: Omaha neighbors disappointed with high traffic volume. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. A major road project in southwest Omaha...
News Channel Nebraska
Man shot at Lincoln gas station
LINCOLN, Neb. -- One person is recovering after a shooting at a Lincoln gas station. Lincoln Police said officers were called to the Casey's on north 27th Street Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Officers said they arrived and found a 31-year-old man with a single gunshot wound...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces charges following accident
A Fremont man was arrested on several charges after a Sunday night accident on U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 6, west of North Bend. Wilbert Dubon Garcia, 21, was driving a Mazda west on Highway 30 when his vehicle crossed the center line, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
News Channel Nebraska
Two semis wreck in Dodge County
AMES, Neb. -- A two-vehicle wreck affected traffic in eastern Nebraska Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 14 Boulevard about a mile west of the community of Ames. Dodge County Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook page that the crash involved two...
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police: Shots fired in neighbors’ dispute
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A swift response from law enforcement put one neighborhood on edge in Council Bluffs Tuesday afternoon. Police on the scene said there was a dispute and one neighbor fired several shots at the other. No one was hit by the gunfire. This was along Sunnydale...
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
WOWT
Omaha homeowners receive permit demand letters for parking pad lease fee
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here’s an example of not everyone paying their fair share. Along one Omaha street, 33 homes have parking pads on the city’s right of way. Yet only one homeowner is paying a lease fee. That’s why an Omaha city ordinance is being enforced three decades after it was put on the books.
WOWT
Nebraska troopers working overtime for Drive Sober Get Pulled Over campaign in September
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the summer season of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign comes to an end, Nebraska State Patrol troopers will continue monitoring the roads through Labor Day. The campaign includes law enforcement and public safety officials throughout the country according to the release. It’s...
