Omaha, NE

WATCH: Woman trashes Lincoln McDonald’s

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help solving two cases, including an assault at a McDonald’s. Police are looking for two women who they say assaulted an employee and a customer at the McDonald’s at 11th Street and Saunders Avenue. On May 8, the...
Omaha driver wants reimbursement from city after manhole damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A routine drive on a busy Omaha street suddenly comes to a startling and expensive stop. But the driver discovered he didn’t hit a pothole. When driving his Jeep Cherokee across a manhole in May, Larry Goldstrom never expected to pop the top. “Bam, the...
10 more road-watching cameras in Metro a no-go

Plans for more cameras in the Metro, reading license plates, have been scuttled. As we’ve been telling you the Douglas County Sheriff’s office which has 15 of the cameras just outside Omaha, wanted to add 10 more within the city limits. The sheriff said the cameras were to...
Construction at northwest Omaha intersection nearing completion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All summer long, drivers at 120th Street and West Maple Road have had to navigate a mess of traffic cones and busy construction crews as they move through the intersection. “We appreciate the patience of our citizens as these projects take place. We understand that construction...
Bond set for Papillion man facing felony child enticement charge

OMAHA, Neb. — A Papillion man is facing a felony child enticement charge. Omaha police say he followed teenagers, indicating he wanted to take a 14-year-old girl. A judge set bond at $150,000 for 42-year-old Brandon Kennedy. According to court documents, Kennedy followed the teenagers Friday afternoon on 24th...
Is there a warrant out for you?

A new portal will provide current information from the Fremont Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds said the site is: fremont-pd-ne.zuercherportal.com. The public can submit a tip, search for warrants and information on inmates. If you are in need of assistance, call...
Fremont man arrested in connection to Missouri River boating death

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An arrest has been made in connection to a drowning on the Missouri River. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Garret Vanderheiden, 22, of Fremont, Neb., was charged Monday with involuntary manslaughter and boating while intoxicated. The charges are in connection to the...
6 First Alert Traffic: 120th & West Maple construction wrapping up

6 News On Your Side: "It's time to build it." A major road project in southwest Omaha is moving into its next phase. 6 News On Your Side: Omaha neighbors disappointed with high traffic volume. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. A major road project in southwest Omaha...
Man shot at Lincoln gas station

LINCOLN, Neb. -- One person is recovering after a shooting at a Lincoln gas station. Lincoln Police said officers were called to the Casey's on north 27th Street Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Officers said they arrived and found a 31-year-old man with a single gunshot wound...
Fremont man faces charges following accident

A Fremont man was arrested on several charges after a Sunday night accident on U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 6, west of North Bend. Wilbert Dubon Garcia, 21, was driving a Mazda west on Highway 30 when his vehicle crossed the center line, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Two semis wreck in Dodge County

AMES, Neb. -- A two-vehicle wreck affected traffic in eastern Nebraska Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 14 Boulevard about a mile west of the community of Ames. Dodge County Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook page that the crash involved two...
Council Bluffs Police: Shots fired in neighbors’ dispute

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A swift response from law enforcement put one neighborhood on edge in Council Bluffs Tuesday afternoon. Police on the scene said there was a dispute and one neighbor fired several shots at the other. No one was hit by the gunfire. This was along Sunnydale...
Omaha homeowners receive permit demand letters for parking pad lease fee

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here’s an example of not everyone paying their fair share. Along one Omaha street, 33 homes have parking pads on the city’s right of way. Yet only one homeowner is paying a lease fee. That’s why an Omaha city ordinance is being enforced three decades after it was put on the books.
