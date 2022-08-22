Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
US students start academic year with 'massive gains' in school choice
Millions of schoolchildren across the United States are starting the academic year off with more access to school choice than ever before following hard-fought wins in courtrooms , state legislatures , and at the ballot box . Arizona, which has a long legacy of education freedom, is leading the way....
Schools introduce panic buttons in case of shootings, but safety org chief calls it 'security theater'
Several states are looking to boost security measures with new panic alert buttons, as the new school year is about to begin. Critics warn, however, that such costly steps will not be effective. School shootings including those in Parkland, Florida in 2018 — and more recently this year in Uvalde,...
A Florida postal carrier is dead after she was mauled by 5 dogs
A U.S. Postal Service carrier who was attacked by five dogs in Putnam County, Florida, has died, a sheriff's official said. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died at a hospital Monday night, the day after the vicious attack, which a neighbor tried to stop by firing into the air, sheriff’s Col. Joseph Wells said Tuesday at a news conference.
Mom uses what she learned in high school to prepare son for school shooting
Cassie Walton practiced with her son Weston before he started kindergarten this year.
Trump Picks Dr Oz, Mastriano Both Narrowly Lose Pennsylvania Races: Poll
The latest polling has Oz and Mastriano trailing their Democrat rivals in Pennsylvania by 4.9 and 3.9 points respectively.
Texas schools are required to put up posters of the national motto 'In God We Trust,' but critics say the law imposes religion on children
The Texas law mandates hanging the posters, which must have an American flag and the Texas state flag under the motto, only if they are donated.
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Schools target students with disabilities for discipline ‘too often’
New federal guidelines aimed at reducing high rates of discipline for students with disabilities affirm that schools are responsible for the discriminatory behavior of police and school resource officers on campus. That includes incidents when schools refer students to law enforcement, an action that can lead to school-related arrests, criminal...
Strangers are spying on your child. And schools are paying them to do it.
Schools are becoming the testing ground for new surveillance technologies in large part because education makes young people a captive audience.
CNBC
Parents should consider schools in these 12 states if their kid's mental health is a top priority
There are many factors for parents to consider when choosing a school or school district for their kids like the quality of the education, access to social opportunities, and location. It can be a difficult decision to make. And if your kid's mental health is a top priority for your...
A Florida district declines dictionary donations as it navigates a new book law
A local Rotary Club and nonprofit have given dictionaries to Sarasota, Fla., schools for over a decade. The district declined this year amidst amidst a book freeze while it navigates a new state law.
InsuranceNewsNet
Tips to Help Keep Teens Safe on Roads
2022-23 School Year Kicks Off, Teens Nationwide Hit Highways. /PRNewswire/ -- With more than eight million teens on the road as the 2022-23 school year kicks off nationwide, setting your children up for success behind the wheel is a priority. Motor vehicle research specialists with the. Center for Disease Control...
Pandemic program providing free lunches to students going away
State Senator Lindsey Williams says she’s trying to work with Governor Wolf on making free breakfast and lunch permanent - as the federal program providing them expires at the end of the summer.
Parents’ views of school violence: The other ‘great resignation’
A couple weeks ago, a quote from Daniel Domenech, a former big-city school superintendent and the executive director of the American Association of School Administrators, appeared on Twitter: “Low test scores are not going to kill a child. A bullet will.” It was a searing one-liner, the kind that makes you hold your breath.
Pennsylvania’s feel good run through the LLWS finally ends
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hollidaysburg Little League extended its summer and staved off elimination for almost a month. The Mid-Atlantic squad put together 10 straight elimination game victories dating to the Pennsylvania state tournament to make a run at the Little League World Series title. After winning three more win-or-go-home games at the LLWS, the streak finally came to an end Wednesday night in an 8-4 loss to Pearland, Texas, which gave the team both its losses in the World Series. Thousands of fans rallied behind the first local team to play in Williamsport since 2015. Hollidaysburg is located just over 100 miles southwest of the Little League complex and its team captured attention with big crowds and winning when it absolutely had to.
A New Jersey city achieved 0 traffic deaths in 4 years with quick, high impact ideas
Traffic fatalities are on the rise across the United States. Yet in some parts of the country, efforts born from both tragedy and political will have seen the numbers move in a different direction.
To keep our children safe, keep guns out of schools
Schools are opening this week, and millions of children are returning to the classroom. After the Uvalde, Texas mass murder of 19 children and two teachers, politicians in Texas called for more teachers to carry guns in classrooms to protect their children and themselves. Ohio recently enacted a law permitting teachers to be armed after 24 hours of training.
