Washington Examiner

US students start academic year with 'massive gains' in school choice

Millions of schoolchildren across the United States are starting the academic year off with more access to school choice than ever before following hard-fought wins in courtrooms , state legislatures , and at the ballot box . Arizona, which has a long legacy of education freedom, is leading the way....
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

A Florida postal carrier is dead after she was mauled by 5 dogs

A U.S. Postal Service carrier who was attacked by five dogs in Putnam County, Florida, has died, a sheriff's official said. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died at a hospital Monday night, the day after the vicious attack, which a neighbor tried to stop by firing into the air, sheriff’s Col. Joseph Wells said Tuesday at a news conference.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
InsuranceNewsNet

Tips to Help Keep Teens Safe on Roads

2022-23 School Year Kicks Off, Teens Nationwide Hit Highways. /PRNewswire/ -- With more than eight million teens on the road as the 2022-23 school year kicks off nationwide, setting your children up for success behind the wheel is a priority. Motor vehicle research specialists with the. Center for Disease Control...
KIDS
The Hill

Parents’ views of school violence: The other ‘great resignation’

A couple weeks ago, a quote from Daniel Domenech, a former big-city school superintendent and the executive director of the American Association of School Administrators, appeared on Twitter: “Low test scores are not going to kill a child. A bullet will.” It was a searing one-liner, the kind that makes you hold your breath.
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Experience. Strategy. Service. Ryan Sladek Joins Regions Bank’s Institutional Services Division

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Regions Bank on Thursday announced Ryan Sladek has joined the company’s Institutional Services division and will lead a team of strategists to deliver customized investment services for corporations, businesses, nonprofits, municipalities, and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005311/en/ Ryan Sladek to lead institutional trust teams serving corporations, businesses, nonprofits, and municipalities. (Photo: Business Wire)
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Associated Press

Pennsylvania’s feel good run through the LLWS finally ends

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hollidaysburg Little League extended its summer and staved off elimination for almost a month. The Mid-Atlantic squad put together 10 straight elimination game victories dating to the Pennsylvania state tournament to make a run at the Little League World Series title. After winning three more win-or-go-home games at the LLWS, the streak finally came to an end Wednesday night in an 8-4 loss to Pearland, Texas, which gave the team both its losses in the World Series. Thousands of fans rallied behind the first local team to play in Williamsport since 2015. Hollidaysburg is located just over 100 miles southwest of the Little League complex and its team captured attention with big crowds and winning when it absolutely had to.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
The Hill

To keep our children safe, keep guns out of schools

Schools are opening this week, and millions of children are returning to the classroom. After the Uvalde, Texas mass murder of 19 children and two teachers, politicians in Texas called for more teachers to carry guns in classrooms to protect their children and themselves. Ohio recently enacted a law permitting teachers to be armed after 24 hours of training.
PARKLAND, FL

