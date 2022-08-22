Read full article on original website
Donna G. Redman-Provitt, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna G. Redman-Provitt, 66, departed this life suddenly Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her home. She was born January 19, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the feisty daughter of Thomas Freeman and Ruth Reed Greenlee. Donna was blessed with a stepmother, June Freeman and second father, Walter Greenlee. She was also her grandmother, Florena’s shadow, following her wherever she went and trying to do whatever she did (good or bad).
Alfred D. Brown, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Alfred D. Brown will be held Friday August 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church 1507 Hillman Ave in Youngstown, OH. Mr. Brown departed this life August 19, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family will...
Ronald Charles Garvey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Charles Garvey, 70, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at home, surrounded by his family. Ron was born January 31, 1952 in New York City, New York, son of George and Frances (Buser) Garvey. After high school, Ron moved to Florida and worked as...
Dolly A. Hardin, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolly Hardin of Sebring, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 31, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Encore livestreaming will be Wednesday, August 31, 11:00...
Cecilia L. Newman, Hartville, Ohio
HARTVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cecilia L. Newman, 96, formerly of Poland, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at The HomeStead at GentleBrook in Hartville. Cecilia, affectionately known as “Cil,” was born November 15, 1925 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Peter and Eva Chunis Urban. She...
Gary “Sonny” Williams, Jr., Sharon, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Raymond “Sonny” Williams, Jr. was called home to be with the lord on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 2:13 a.m. while surrounded by his children after an extended illness. He was 84. Raymond was born on May 22, 1938 in Gary, Indiana...
John A. Bloomis, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Bloomis, 65, of Niles, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, of natural causes. He was born November 14, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the son of William and Anna Tirlea Bloomis. John was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Class of 1974. He...
Lois Marie Burch, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Lois Marie will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Burch passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at South Hospice Care, in North...
Sue Urschler, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sue Urschler, 82 of Columbiana, passed away early Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022 at Covington Skilled Nursing Center in East Palestine. Sue was born in her home in Columbiana on September 10, 1939, a daughter of Wilmer and Marie (Klitz) Davis. She graduated from Fairfield...
James F. Coyle, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Coyle, 70, died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 19, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown. James was born on August 18, 1952, in Youngstown to parents, the late Frank and Catherine (Gilmartin) Coyle. Jim graduated from Ursuline High School, Class of 1970....
Brenda Jo Walker Townsel, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brenda Jo Walker Townsel 58, Youngstown, transitioned over into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at her home. Brenda was born July 4, 1964 in Youngstown, a daughter of Rev. Walter L. and Josephine E. Smith Walker. She was a graduate of East...
Barbara Vivian Dennis, North Jackson, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Vivian Dennis, 68, of North Jackson passed away early Wednesday morning, August 24, 2022, at Country Club Rehabilitation Center after a courageous battle with ALS. Barbara was born March 9, 1954, in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of Lloyd and Donnie (Hooper) Campbell and...
Terry L. Cockrell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry L. Cockrell, 62, formerly of Fremont, passed away early Wednesday morning, August 17, 2022, at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. Terry was born October 26, 1959, in Fremont, a daughter of the late Norman and Betty Day Cockrell, and came to the Youngstown...
Charles “Chuck” Herman Anthony, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” Herman Anthony, 76, of Warren, Ohio, passed on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 25, 1946 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Charles Monroe Anthony and the late Betty Jean Allshouse Anthony.
Gwendolyn R. Adams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Gwendolyn R. Adams departed this life, Monday August 8, 2022 at Beeghly Oaks Rehabilitation and Healing Center. Mrs. Adams was born February 25, 1937 in Ward, West Virginia, a daughter of McKinley and Katherine Love Robinson. She loved watching soap operas, doing puzzles and...
Jason Monroe Norris, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Monroe Norris also known as “Blu” and “Blu Jay”, 42 of New Castle, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022. Jason was born February 21, 1981, in New Castle, a son of Stephen Norris and Elaine Derry. He was a...
Gary E. Klink, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary E. Klink, 65, of Girard, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, following an extended illness. Gary was born November 13, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to the late David and Kathleen (Kelley) Klink. Gary had a love for...
Lawrence R. Russell, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence R. Russell, 77, died Saturday morning August 20, 2022 at his home. He was born April 14, 1945 in Brownsville, Pennsylvania a son of Alexander and Esther Cramer Russell and had lived in Hubbard since 1972. Mr. Russell worked on the assembly line at...
Janet Marie Arendas, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Marie Arendas, 72 of Warren, passed away early Saturday morning, August 20, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic. Born January 15, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of Harold and Clara (Watt) Kemery. Janet was a graduate of North High School. She worked...
William “Bill” Harry Holk, III, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Harry Holk III, 56, of Warren, Ohio went to be with the Lord on August 21, 2022, at Hospice House after a battle with cancer. He was born January 8, 1966, in Warren, Ohio a son of William H. Holk and...
