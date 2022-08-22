Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Celebrating mother nature
While many may curse Mother Nature, whether it be from freezing temperatures of winter or the beating summer sun, she still can bring us great beauty. This irony has been explored by artists throughout the years. Now a new exhibit at the Huntington Museum of Art looks at the joys and torments nature can bring. It is called Keep the Light and is running through July 17.
woay.com
WVDACH accepting applications for West Virginia Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) is accepting submissions for the 2022 West Virginia Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition through September 2. The exhibit will open on November 13 at the Culture Center in the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. Eligible artists...
Residents share mall memories as plans take shape to revitalize the Town Center
There was tremendous excitement when the Charleston Town Center first opened in 1983. Wednesday people in the Charleston area shared their memories of what the mall was like decades ago.
Electronics Recycling Collection Event announced for Cabell County
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Cabell County Solid Waste Authority announced Monday that an Electronics Recycling Collection Event will take place this weekend. The announcement, which has also been shared by the City of Huntington, indicates that the event will take place on Saturday, August 27, 2022, and will run from 9:00am to 1:00pm.
WSAZ
Huntington’s Kitchen holds free cooking classes
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington’s Kitchen is offering free classes to help prepare you for your next tailgate this football season. Chef Marty Emerson stopped by First Look at Four to preview a snack that’s sure to be a hit. You can register for classes at Huntington’s Kitchen...
WSAZ
West Virginia Cupcake Festival returns
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Cupcake Festival is making its return to Valley Park in Hurricane. Cupcake Queens Kayleigh Johnson and Jamison Crawford stopped by First Look at Four to do some decorating ahead of the big event.
Ironton Tribune
Bake sale raises funds for food pantry
Staff from Lawrence County Child Support were set up on the first floor of the county courthouse on Friday, helping to raise funds for Harvest for the Hungry food pantry in Ironton. “Every August is Child Support Awareness Month,” Missy Holmes, with the agency, said. “And we like to do...
Ironton Tribune
Forever from Lawrence County
Nora Swango Stanger is a Lawrence County native and Appalachian outreach coordinator for Sinclair Community College. The focus of the past 30 years of my professional life has been to promote the richness and beauty of the Appalachian people and our heritage. Too often outsiders consider our people to be...
WOWK
13 News Haul to the Brawl
Bryan passed by Pomeroy, Ohio on the Katie H this afternoon and has now made his way to Ravenswood, West Virginia! We’ll check in again to see where Bryan is in the morning on the Haul to the Brawl!. 12:31 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24:. Bryan is now passing...
wchsnetwork.com
Work on Park Place Plaza in South Charleston stretches onto the roadways
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the first tenant of the upcoming Park Place Plaza in South Charleston is expected to break ground next week, Mayor Frank Mullens says work on the roadways to prepare for it will be happening with it. Park Place Plaza will be located on the...
WSAZ
Students greeted ahead of first day of school
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Applause is not often a sound we’re used to hearing right before classes start. But then again, that means you’ve never been to a first day of school at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary. “I’m lining up with a bunch of black...
Charleston resolution would honorarily rename street for KJ Taylor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston is looking to honorarily rename a block of West Second Street. It would be in honor of Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, a Capital High student athlete who was shot and killed in April 2021. The resolution to honorarily rename the street was introduced by Larry Moore, Ward 4 […]
wvexplorer.com
Elk River at Big Chimney
The Elk River flows past Big Chimney eat miles above its mouth at Charleston. (Courtesy W.Va. Dept. of Commerce)
wvpublic.org
MU Medical School Seeks Actors To Portray Patients
Marshall University's Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine needs paid participants to act like real patients. Patient actors will be paid $15 an hour. They will be coached to accurately portray and consistently recreate the history, emotional and physical findings of an actual patient in a clinical setting. The patient...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Ashland, KY USA
My husband and I had just finished our workout at Planet Fitness and were coming to eat at Bob Evans for lunch. This heart brightened my day because I’ve been struggling a bit with motivation lately. Thank you! The hearts new home is going to be my office. 🥰☺️
Ironton Tribune
Lawrence ranked eighth in state for new COVID-19 cases
As the level of COVID-19 cases remains high locally, the Lawrence County Health Department will be hosting COVID-19 Vaccine clinics for individuals six months and up. Those who are coming for their second vaccine or booster are asked to bring their vaccine card with them. Attendees are asked to bring...
Ironton Tribune
Paula Speck
Paula Jean Thomas-Prine Speck, 65, of Ironton passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. The Dayton native was born Feb. 21, 1957, the daughter of the late Edward McClees and Helen Carmon McClees. Paula was a graduate of Green High School and...
Ironton Tribune
Linda Mulkey
Linda Louise (Chaffins) Mulkey, 78 of Ironton, passed away Aug. 19, 2022. She was born Aug. 11, 1944 in Ironton, a daughter of the late Shelton Joseph Chaffins Sr., and Louise Morgan Chaffins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry L Mulkey; and...
wchstv.com
Food Quest: Backwoods Bar & Grill
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — If the road ever takes you to Sissonville, you might want to stop by the Backwoods Bar & Grill. Nestled in rural Kanawha County is one of the tastiest local eateries. "Just where we are it's so secluded, not much around here," co-owner Carrie Summers...
wchsnetwork.com
Miller, West Virginia State leaders discuss needs of the future during visit
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — As U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller’s (R-W.Va.) district would change in the upcoming year due to redistricting if she’s re-elected, she has made it a goal to get into those new areas and meet constituents. Miller visited West Virginia State University’s campus in Kanawha County...
