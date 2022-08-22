Read full article on original website
49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut
The San Francisco 49ers have been expected to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ever since they traded away multiple first-round picks to select Trey Lance. The Niners’ plan to trade the incredibly handsome passer has taken much longer than expected, with San Francisco expected to eventually release their former signal-caller. What could potentially be […] The post 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott
It appears ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith has a bone to pick with Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott. During Wednesday’s First Take, Smith went on a bizarre rant about Prescott, blasting the Cowboys QB and labeling him “the worst interview in sports.” Stephen A. didn’t hold back on Prescott, ripping him for not […] The post ‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 Bills backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Buffalo Bills roster is one of the deepest and most talented in the entire NFL. Because of this, the Bills depth chart was pretty much set well before the season begins. However, as the Bills preseason wears on, a few spots are still up for debate. There are currently...
Pete Carroll’s shocking admission on Seahawks’ Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB competition
The Seattle Seahawks have a full-fledged quarterback battle going on – and it’s not exactly between the most captivating of QB candidates. But instead of the victor, head coach Pete Carroll is apparently willing to let the scrum extend once the regular season begins. With neither incumbent Geno Smith nor newcomer Drew Lock running away […] The post Pete Carroll’s shocking admission on Seahawks’ Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB competition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘This is where hope goes to die’: NFL analyst ruthlessly blasts Seahawks amid Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB battle
The Seattle Seahawks don’t figure to be contenders in 2022. That’s putting it nicely, which is something CBS Sports NFL analyst Adam Schein didn’t care to do when divulging his thoughts on Pete Carroll’s team ahead of the 2022 campaign. During a Tuesday morning segment of Time to Schein on CBS, Schein ruthlessly roasted the Seahawks, taking shots at their quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith and calling the organization “a disaster” and “where hope goes to die.”
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question
Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Funny Aaron Rodgers Practice Video
Aaron Rodgers knew how to celebrate David Bakhtiari's return from the PUP list on Sunday. The Packers star QB made sure to pick up his Pro Bowl left tackle on his way to practice, bumping a little "Gin and Juice" in the cart. The NFL world was loving the funny...
Predicting Broncos' Plan at Inside Linebacker After Cutting Joe Schobert
What do the Broncos plan to do at inside linebacker?
Yardbarker
Packers honor broadcaster, two-time Pro Bowler Larry McCarren at practice
If you have watched any Packers analysis lately you know Larry McCarren. This year is McCarren’s 50th training camp with the team either as a player or broadcaster. After practice Tuesday, Matt LaFleur brought him into the team huddle and allowed him to speak to the team. It was great to see the Packers honor McCarren.
Packers pull off trade with Jaguars
The Green Bay Packers are in the process of widdling down the squad ahead of final 53-man roster cuts. In doing so, the Packers managed to get a bit of value back for a player who didn’t figure to play a big role in 2022. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers have agreed to […] The post Packers pull off trade with Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver
Following the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, there has been some speculation as to who Aaron Rodgers’ top target on the Green Bay Packers will be in 2022. Early indications suggest that Allen Lazard would be the logical fit to receive the bulk of Rodgers’ targets, but there may be another young wideout ready […] The post RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers forming fast friendship with Packers rookie receiver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Arguing for and against the Buffalo Bills signing Odell Beckham Jr.
The much-anticipated 2022 NFL season is just a few short weeks away. The upcoming season will be full of excitement, and arguably no team is more excited than the Buffalo Bills. Following two straight AFC East titles, the Bills enter the new campaign as favorites for their first Lombardi Trophy.
thecomeback.com
Pete Carroll reveals Seahawks quarterback decision timeline
The Seattle Seahawks are still looking for a new starting quarterback after the departure of longtime starter Russell Wilson during the offseason. The position battle is coming down to Geno Smith and Drew Lock, but it sounds like head coach Pete Carroll isn’t quite ready to make a decision and doesn’t know when that decision could come.
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett gets brutally honest on QB1 competition ahead of final preseason contest
During the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp, the general consensus was that Mitch Trubisky would be the QB1 of the team. The veteran signal-caller seemed to be miles ahead of Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett, after all. As the preseason comes to a close, though, fans were pleasantly surprised by the development of Pickett.
3 bold LSU football predictions for 2022 season
LSU football is in desperate need of some audacious developments. LSU has been a pitiful 11-12 three years after a 15-0 season and a national title. Brian Kelly, the head coach, has been dealing with some recruitment challenges in the offseason. This has made it more challenging to turn around a championship-caliber program in the […] The post 3 bold LSU football predictions for 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dan Campbell’s unique practice decision draws intriguing reactions from Lions players
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has a massive personality. That personality has brought a renewed sense of energy to the Lions organization and its fan base. However, Monday was an uncharacteristic day for the Lions head coach. He was at practice, but he was the only coach there. Campbell allowed his players to run […] The post Dan Campbell’s unique practice decision draws intriguing reactions from Lions players appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers add former Pro Bowler after Jimmie Ward injury
A hamstring injury has put the availability of San Francisco 49ers veteran safety Jimmie Ward in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season in jeopardy. In what appears to be a move to ensure they have the depth at the position by the time they take on the Chicago Bears on Sep. 11 on the road, the 49ers are reportedly signing safety Tashaun Gipson, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Joel Bitonio clarifies controversial ‘Cleveland vs. the world’ comment on Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are going to draw the ire of every opposing fan base. Offensive lineman Joel Bitonio said that the treatment Watson got in the preseason from Jacksonville Jaguars fans and will seemingly get from others is a case of “Cleveland vs. the world” in his eyes.
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s timetable to return to Giants from knee injury, revealed
Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered an MCL injury following an aggressive hit in the New York Giants’ preseason Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The hit in question was labeled as “dirty” according to many Giants fans. However, coach Brian Daboll stated that the play was within “the rules.” Regardless, the Giants’ main focus following the incident was checking Thibodeaux’s health. NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that Thibodeaux is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a sprained MCL.
Bryce Hall’s brutal night among Jets takeaways in preseason win against Falcons
Though most of their starters did not play, the New York Jets’ 24-16 preseason win against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday was still important for the coaches to assess players on the bubble, whether that be positioning on the depth chart or battling for a roster spot. The Jets did not play 15 of their […] The post Bryce Hall’s brutal night among Jets takeaways in preseason win against Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
