Bobbye Henry Interprets Virginia Clinton Kelly
Some of us who are old enough to have covered the late Virginia Clinton Kelly felt like we were seeing a ghost Friday at the President William Jefferson Clinton Birthplace Home National Historic Site when Bobbye Henry of Washington offered an interpretation of Mrs. Kelly. When we saw Mrs. Henry, we immediately remembered seeing Mrs. Kelly looking like these photos.
Paul Oller Covers Musical Weekend
Our “man with a camera” Paul Oller spent the weekend of August 19th and 20th covering musical events. He visited the Evening of Jazz Festival Friday, August 19th at the President William Jefferson Clinton Birthplace Home National Historic Site in Hope. He photographed both the Hempstead County Melody Boys and the 106th Army Band Jazz Combo.
UAHT offers Excel course
HOPE – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is offering an Excel tips and tricks course on September 8, 15, and 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hope campus. The class will teach students to understand and navigate Microsoft Excel. The cost for the course is $20 per...
‘Haircuts For My Homies’ Free Event Sunday In Texarkana
'Haircuts For My Homies' is a community-driven event to help the homeless in Texarkana. This event will be on Sunday, August 28th at 1618 West &th. Street in Texarkana Texas from 1 until 3 pm. There will be free haircuts, free entertainment, free clothing, free hygiene kits, and free food and drinks.
Randi Ruthruff Joins Hope Noon Lions
The Hope Lions Club swore in a new member Monday August 22nd. Randi Ruthruff is a newcomer to Hope who works for former Lions President Mark Stephens. She was sponsored by Lion Bill Byrd. She was sworn in by Past District Governor James Griffin.
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic adds award-winning neurosurgery team in Texarkana
TYLER, Texas — Each year, it is estimated that more than 22 million people suffer from disorders and injuries requiring the expertise of a neurosurgeon. With these highly trained specialists in such high demand, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, part of the well-established CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, is excited to announce the addition of Joseph McMordie, M.D. to the award-winning neurosurgery team.
Pafford honored as top homegrown industry
HOPE – Being recognized for your efforts is always a good feeling. Tuesday afternoon, at Hempstead Hall, local businesses and industries were recognized for their accomplishments over the past year at the 36th Annual Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation’s (HCEDC) annual meeting and industry appreciation lunch. Dr. Ladell...
Hope Civitan Club Releases Winners In Watermelon Festival Car Show
Fifty-three fabulous vehicles were entered in this year’s Hope Civitan Car Show at the Watermelon Festival, held Saturday, August 13. Trophies were awarded in four top categories and plaques were given to winners in 17 divisions. Entries came from as far away as Fayetteville, as well as many from local car enthusiasts of Hope, Prescott, Nashville, Murfreesboro and other nearby communities. Each vehicle was accompanied by family members and friends of the owners and drivers, and many people came to the Watermelon Festival just to walk among the Car Show entries, admiring the restored conditions of the classic vehicles and the classiness of the newer ones.
Grace Trauger Raising Money To Go To Austrailia
Local teen Grace Trauger told the Hope Lions Monday she is raising money to go play softball in Australia next year. She needs to raise $7,000 for the trip. She has established a fund-raiser to help. If you’d like to help, you can donate money or bring gently used and new athletic shoes by Heather Doucet’s State Farm office at Avenue D and Hervey. Grace’s parents are both Lions. Father John (shown here) is in the noon Lions and her mom Jessica is in the Evening Lions.
Bonderick “BJ” Nard Jr.
Bonderick “BJ” Nard Jr., age 27 of Texarkana, Texas unexpectedly gained his wings on Monday, August 15, 2022 in Texarkana, Arkansas. He will remain in our hearts forever. Bonderick was born on Wednesday, August 2, 1995 in Texarkana, TX to his parents, Bonderick Nard Sr. and Stephanie Benton. Affectionally called “BJ”, he had a smile that could brighten an entire room. He loved everyone that he came in contact with, and he never met a stranger.
$125K pledged to Amity mill project
AMITY — A site that until in recent months had been an outdoor flea market will return once again to a sawmill. Come the end of 2022, Caddo River Wood Products will operate as a mill at the former site of Amity Trade Days. The limited liability company will likely be the recipient of a $125,000 incentives package from the Economic Development Corp. of Clark County following a unanimous vote Tuesday to help fund the project.
TWU to close E. 18th St., Nix Creek on Aug. 24
TEXARKANA — Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) says they will be working on East 18th and Nix Creek on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Both lanes of traffic will be closed starting at 8:00 a.m. in order to conduct the repair. Road closure and detour signs will be posted. Maintenance and repair personnel will be in the area.
City Council: Magnolia commits to $1.2 million splash pad/skateboard park project
City leaders on Monday committed to a $1.2 million plan for construction of a splash pad and skateboard park they say will be the envy of South Arkansas. The City Council was assured that there is sufficient money in reserve, and available through higher sales tax receipts, to pay for the projects from existing city funds.
Community feed Saturday
PRESCOTT – Meatballs, green beans, cream potatoes and dessert will be the menu for the August feed at Curry’s Outreach Ministry Saturday, Aug. 27. The feed is free and begins at 11 a.m. Volunteers are needed. For more information, call 501-818-4658.
Texarkana moms unite to stop gun violence
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A group of Texarkana moms are working to raise awareness against gun violence and rally the community to help find solutions. Several of the members are using their own heartbreak to invoke change. The group met Wednesday with city leaders and law enforcement at the Park Avenue Baptist Church.
Hospital executives say financial conditions dire, closures imminent if no action
After surviving the pandemic, Arkansas’ hospitals are anything but on a road to recovery. Mounting financial pressures from workforce to reimbursements to inflation are leading to reductions in services and access points and could lead to eventual closures of facilities if conditions don’t improve. Two Arkansas hospital CEOs...
UACCH offering CPR course
HOPE – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is offering an AHA Heartsaver CPR AED course on Friday, September 9. from Noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Hope campus. Heartsaver CPR AED courses are for anyone with little or no medical training who need a CPR card for work or other requirements. This course can also be taken by anyone who wants to be prepared for an emergency in any setting.
House Fire On East Oak in Hope
Firemen responded to a vacant house on fire Wednesday at 5:03 am in Hope in the 900th block of East Oak. After extinguishing the fire, firemen were called back about 10:30 am when the fire blazed back up. There were no injuries. The house was owned by Loretta Sims of Camden. Hope Fire Chief Todd Martin says the cause of the fire is unknown.
Ashdown Offensive Coordinator La’Darius McElroy believes ‘everything happens for a reason’ in pro football journey
ASHDOWN, Ark (KMSS/KTAL) – First year Ashdown Offensive Coordinator La’Darius McElroy believes everything happens for a reason. A former standout player for the Panthers, McElroy’s first opportunity at the professional level came on a fifty yard field, for the Indoor Football League’s San Diego Strike Force.
Suspect held in Murphy's Jewelers robbery
Lester Moody, 39, a suspect in a recent robbery at Murphy’s Jewelers in Magnolia, has been apprehended in Natchitoches, LA. Magnolia Police said in a statement that on May 12, a Murphy’s employee was hit with pepper spray while a suspect stole a tray of diamond earrings. Police...
