Fifty-three fabulous vehicles were entered in this year’s Hope Civitan Car Show at the Watermelon Festival, held Saturday, August 13. Trophies were awarded in four top categories and plaques were given to winners in 17 divisions. Entries came from as far away as Fayetteville, as well as many from local car enthusiasts of Hope, Prescott, Nashville, Murfreesboro and other nearby communities. Each vehicle was accompanied by family members and friends of the owners and drivers, and many people came to the Watermelon Festival just to walk among the Car Show entries, admiring the restored conditions of the classic vehicles and the classiness of the newer ones.

HOPE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO