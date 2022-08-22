Read full article on original website
WTVF
Nolensville Little League knocked into losers bracket, has another chance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nolensville Little League will have another shot to keep going in the Little World Series even after a loss on Wednesday. The boys lost to Hawaii 13-0. Their record is now 3-1. The loss doesn't end either team's journey in Williamsport, but it does put them in the loser's bracket making it tougher to advance.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Vikings trade for Raiders quarterback | Vikings must not be sold on Kellen Mond
Kellen Mond has struggled in the pre-season and the Minnesota Vikings are making a move to ensure they have a solid back-up. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media insiders, the Vikings are sending a conditional seventh round pick in 2024 to the Las Vegas Raiders for Nick Mullens. Under...
247Sports
New Vols commit Freddie Dilione makes big jump in updated Top150 rankings
Freddie Dilione, the highly rated combo guard who committed to Tennessee basketball last week, isn’t done climbing in the player rankings in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Dilione jumped up 45 spots in Monday’s 247Sports Top150 update, moving up from No. 69 all the way to No. 24 overall. His player rating went from 92 to 96.
Titans have Henry back, targeting 4th straight playoff berth
TENNESSEE TITANS (12-6) New faces: WR Robert Woods, WR Treylon Burks, WR Kyle Philips, TE Austin Hooper, TE Chig Okonkwo, OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, CB Roger McCreary, QB Malik Willis, RB Hassan Haskins, DE DeMarcus Walker, ILB Chance Campbell and Jack Gibbens and passing game coordinator Tim Kelly,. Key losses: WR...
Greenfield football player who stopped breathing during game recovering in Nashville
Blake Rodehaver's football team was two minutes away from winning their Friday night game when the high school senior stopped breathing.
Eagles flip Ugo Amadi to Titans right after landing him from Seahawks
The Philadelphia Eagles made a small trade with the Seahawks earlier in August, offloading second-round bust J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for DB Ugo Amadi. Fast forward to Wednesday, and Amadi is once again on the move. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Eagles have agreed to flip Amadi to the Tennessee Titans in a deal that will see the teams swap late-round draft picks.
NFL World Reacts To The Eagles, Titans Trade
Ugo Amadi's time with the Philadelphia Eagles didn't last long. The Eagles acquired the safety from the Seattle Seahawks last week in exchange for wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. On Wednesday, they flipped him again. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Philadelphia is sending Amadi to the Tennessee Titans for late draft...
Giants Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn Achilles
During this Wednesday's practice, New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the fear inside the team's building is that Johnson suffered a torn Achilles. The Giants have not yet announced...
NFL・
Kingsport Times-News
NET Notes: Seven things revealed in Week 1
First things first, high school football coaches often say teams improve the most between their first and second games of the season. So some of Friday’s and Saturday’s “answers” may turn out to be mirages.
NBC Sports
Eagles trading Ugo Amadi to Titans
Defensive back Ugo Amadi is on the move again. But at least this time, he’s coming home. After he was traded from Seattle to Philadelphia just last week, the Eagles are trading him to the Titans, according to multiple reports. Philadelphia and Tennessee will also swap late-round picks as part of the deal.
Eagles, Titans Reportedly Agreeing To Trade On Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans reportedly acquired some secondary help from the Philadelphia Eagles at the midweek. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "Eagles are sending S Ugo Amadi — whom they recently acquired from Seattle in a previous trade — to the Tennessee Titans in a deal involving late 2024 draft picks, per source."
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Former North to be new D-B basketball home; instructional policy draws crowd
KINGSPORT — With the Buck Van Huss Dome out of use for an unknown length of time, Dobyns-Bennett High School basketball games will be played at the former Sullivan North High School at least through the 2022-23 season. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how school board Vice President...
