Nashville, TN

WTVF

Nolensville Little League knocked into losers bracket, has another chance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nolensville Little League will have another shot to keep going in the Little World Series even after a loss on Wednesday. The boys lost to Hawaii 13-0. Their record is now 3-1. The loss doesn't end either team's journey in Williamsport, but it does put them in the loser's bracket making it tougher to advance.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

New Vols commit Freddie Dilione makes big jump in updated Top150 rankings

Freddie Dilione, the highly rated combo guard who committed to Tennessee basketball last week, isn’t done climbing in the player rankings in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Dilione jumped up 45 spots in Monday’s 247Sports Top150 update, moving up from No. 69 all the way to No. 24 overall. His player rating went from 92 to 96.
KNOXVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Eagles flip Ugo Amadi to Titans right after landing him from Seahawks

The Philadelphia Eagles made a small trade with the Seahawks earlier in August, offloading second-round bust J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for DB Ugo Amadi. Fast forward to Wednesday, and Amadi is once again on the move. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Eagles have agreed to flip Amadi to the Tennessee Titans in a deal that will see the teams swap late-round draft picks.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Eagles, Titans Trade

Ugo Amadi's time with the Philadelphia Eagles didn't last long. The Eagles acquired the safety from the Seattle Seahawks last week in exchange for wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. On Wednesday, they flipped him again. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Philadelphia is sending Amadi to the Tennessee Titans for late draft...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Giants Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn Achilles

During this Wednesday's practice, New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the fear inside the team's building is that Johnson suffered a torn Achilles. The Giants have not yet announced...
NFL
Kingsport Times-News

NET Notes: Seven things revealed in Week 1

First things first, high school football coaches often say teams improve the most between their first and second games of the season. So some of Friday’s and Saturday’s “answers” may turn out to be mirages.
FOOTBALL
NBC Sports

Eagles trading Ugo Amadi to Titans

Defensive back Ugo Amadi is on the move again. But at least this time, he’s coming home. After he was traded from Seattle to Philadelphia just last week, the Eagles are trading him to the Titans, according to multiple reports. Philadelphia and Tennessee will also swap late-round picks as part of the deal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Eagles, Titans Reportedly Agreeing To Trade On Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans reportedly acquired some secondary help from the Philadelphia Eagles at the midweek. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "Eagles are sending S Ugo Amadi — whom they recently acquired from Seattle in a previous trade — to the Tennessee Titans in a deal involving late 2024 draft picks, per source."
NASHVILLE, TN

