Missouri law enforcement cracking down on drunk drivers on Saturation Saturday post-pandemic
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Law enforcement officers in the St. Louis region are cracking down on drunk drivers ahead of the Labor Day holiday with Saturation Saturday. Saturation Saturday is a partnership between Moms Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and law enforcement across the country to deter impaired driving. “I’ve actually...
Woman denied abortion for fetus with fatal condition in Louisiana discusses next steps
BATON ROUGE, La. (CNN) - A pregnant woman in Louisiana who alleges she was denied an abortion despite the fetus being diagnosed with a fatal condition will go to another state next week “to get the medically necessary procedure,” her attorney, Ben Crump said at a Friday press conference.
Law goes into effect Sunday requiring Missouri voters to show ID at polls
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new law requires Missouri voters to show a photo ID to vote. The law also removes mail-in ballots while allowing certain absentee ballots. The core of the law requires voters to show unexpired government-issued photo IDs. Student IDs and voter registration cards will no longer work.
