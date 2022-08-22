ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — If all goes according to plan, a new Athens fire station on Stimson Avenue could be ready for move-in by the end of next year. First, the city has to buy the land, which is owned by Ohio University. The city first tried to lease the property, which is adjacent to the Hocking River, just past the Stimson roundabout on the north side.

ATHENS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO