FISCAL COURT TALKS TAX MONEY AT SPECIAL MEETING
On Tuesday August 23, 2022 The Lawrence County Fiscal Court had a Special Meeting at 10AM at the Lawrence County Courthouse downtown Louisa, Kentucky. Lawrence County Judge Executive Phil Carter was absent so Magistrate Rick Blackburn led the special meeting. (See video above). Other LC Magistrates attending were John Scaggs, Mouse Halcomb and David Pinson. LC City Officials attending were LC Sheriff Chuck Jackson, LC Deputy Judge Vince Doty, LC Clerk Chris Jobe and Crystal Smith LC Deputy Clerk.
