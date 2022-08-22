ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, OH

thelevisalazer.com

FISCAL COURT TALKS TAX MONEY AT SPECIAL MEETING

On Tuesday August 23, 2022 The Lawrence County Fiscal Court had a Special Meeting at 10AM at the Lawrence County Courthouse downtown Louisa, Kentucky. Lawrence County Judge Executive Phil Carter was absent so Magistrate Rick Blackburn led the special meeting. (See video above). Other LC Magistrates attending were John Scaggs, Mouse Halcomb and David Pinson. LC City Officials attending were LC Sheriff Chuck Jackson, LC Deputy Judge Vince Doty, LC Clerk Chris Jobe and Crystal Smith LC Deputy Clerk.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Ironton Tribune

Comment period open for State Route 93 bridge replacement

CHILLICOTHE — As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation — District 9’s planning department, the district’s environmental office is seeking public input for a bridge replacement project on State Route 93 in Lawrence County. The project is proposed to replace the structure at the 14.27...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Whaley emphasizes Appalachian priorities in Ironton stop

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley made a stop in Ironton on Monday, as part of a tour through southern Ohio in which she discussed her plan for investing in the communities of the state’s Appalachian region. Whaley, who served eight years as mayor of Dayton, also visited Athens and...
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Lawrence ranked eighth in state for new COVID-19 cases

As the level of COVID-19 cases remains high locally, the Lawrence County Health Department will be hosting COVID-19 Vaccine clinics for individuals six months and up. Those who are coming for their second vaccine or booster are asked to bring their vaccine card with them. Attendees are asked to bring...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Forever from Lawrence County

Nora Swango Stanger is a Lawrence County native and Appalachian outreach coordinator for Sinclair Community College. The focus of the past 30 years of my professional life has been to promote the richness and beauty of the Appalachian people and our heritage. Too often outsiders consider our people to be...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Electronics Recycling Collection Event announced for Cabell County

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Cabell County Solid Waste Authority announced Monday that an Electronics Recycling Collection Event will take place this weekend. The announcement, which has also been shared by the City of Huntington, indicates that the event will take place on Saturday, August 27, 2022, and will run from 9:00am to 1:00pm.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Introducing a new WV snack, WheatOs!

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a fun, new snack to munch on, this one may be up your alley! If you want to excite your taste buds, but also want a healthier alternative to a pork rind, you may want to try a WheatO. 59News was able to get an exclusive interview […]
CHARLESTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Atomic Credit Union welcomes new Senior VP and Chief Information Officer

PIKETON, Ohio —-Atomic Credit Union is pleased to announce that Curtis Green has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. Curtis began his career with Atomic over 18 years ago, in 2004, and began as a teller. Over the years, he has worked in lending and collections, assisted the IT Department, and is now the Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer.
PIKETON, OH
WOWK

13 News Haul to the Brawl

Bryan passed by Pomeroy, Ohio on the Katie H this afternoon and has now made his way to Ravenswood, West Virginia! We’ll check in again to see where Bryan is in the morning on the Haul to the Brawl!. 12:31 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24:. Bryan is now passing...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
The Athens NEWS

Athens: Explore your own backyard

By Miles Layton Welcome back students! Even if you’ve lived here a few days or a few years, always take an opportunity to explore Athens to create memories. Places to go – coffee – Donkey Coffee is a great place to people watch, do homework and have a cup of fair trade coffee. It’s an...
ATHENS, OH
Metro News

Flood ravaged Jackson County schools on track to open this Wednesday

RIPLEY, W.Va. — The superintendent of Jackson County Schools says the district is on track to welcome students back to schools that received flooding earlier this month in Ripley. Ripley Elementary School and Ripley High School were impacted by high water on Aug. 10. Superintendent Will Hosaflook told MetroNews...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV

