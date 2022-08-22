Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Facility dog heals clients at Tanager Place
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Employees at Tanager Place say the difference is like night and day after they got their first dog for animal-assisted therapy. Mack came from Deafinitely Dogs, which trains therapy and facility dogs. The person who raised him as a puppy was a pharmaceutical rep, who frequently took him to doctors’ offices, and it became clear Mack was happy in a crowd.
KCRG.com
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque accepting Grants for Tech applications
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque organizations are encouraged to submit applications for the Grants for Tech program which can fund improvements to their organizations’ technology. Eligible organizations are within the City of Dubuque including 501(c)3 nonprofits, churches, school,s or government organizations that do not employ IT staff. Awards range...
KCRG.com
Vinton-Shellsburg teacher finishes his 344-day running challenge to honor all 344 firefighters who died on 9/11
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Vinton-Shellsburg teacher and coach Austin Mullikin runs with a purpose and a cause every single day. Mullikin just finished running a 5k a day for 344 straight days in honor and remembrance of all 344 firefighters who died on 9/11. He said he wanted to remember them because we all made a promise 20 years ago to never forget, and he felt like he should do more.
CBS 58
Nonprofit wants to light Hoan Bridge pink and blue Oct. 15 to support those going through pregnancy and infant loss
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee-area nonprofit, Mattie's Memory, wants to light up the Hoan Bridge in honor of families who have experience pregnancy and infant loss. Hazel Jones started Mattie's Memory after have her son stillborn. They create burial gowns for babies using old wedding dresses. October is National...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Fire Department gets a rare training opportunity
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Fire Department first responders were life savers Wednesday with victims who seemed all too real. Simulation In Motion-Iowa brought one of its three mobile training units to Cedar Rapids Fire Department. There first responders had hands-on training with mannequins that could drool, sweat, and talk to the paramedics.
CBS 58
Milwaukee residents notice increase in rodent population
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee ranked number 22 on a list of America's most rat-infested cities. Pest exterminators in Milwaukee tell us they've been busier than ever. Some people may find them creepy, crawly, or just downright gross. "Probably one of the most disease-carrying animals that we run into," said...
CBS 58
Pilot dreams come true for Menomonee Falls boy thanks to Make-A-Wish, 128th Air Refueling Wing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 128th Air Refueling Wing and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin teamed up for a one-of-a-kind wish fulfillment. Ten-year-old Caleb Zimmet is fighting a medical battle. He is living with a brain tumor and has endured long hospital stays, treatments, and so much more. Caleb’s wish was to be...
KCRG.com
Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school
Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. The Cedar Rapids School Board is proposing one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. Nebraska man catches fossil of 90 million year old fish. Updated: 4 hours ago. Instead of catching a fish, a...
KCRG.com
Uvalde police chief fired
Eastern Iowa high school football teams prep for clash at Kinnick Stadium. On Friday, two eastern Iowa high school teams will play at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City for the first time since the 1980's. Updated: 34 minutes ago. A technology company says it wants to buy Flexsteel Industries, headquartered...
Did You Know The Trampoline Was Invented In This Iowa Town?
Did you know all those backyard trampolines you see in people's yards evolved from an invention created in this Iowa town?. A trampoline setup for your backyard can run anywhere from a couple of hundred bucks to over $1000 large. It turns out the trampoline was the brainchild of 16-year-old...
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
KCRG.com
Historic renovations planned for Iowa State Fair livestock barns
Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital. A Bennett Community School District school bus and another vehicle collided, sending one student, the bus driver and the driver of the second vehicle to the hospital in Cedar County Tuesday morning. Former Waterloo police chief named...
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
spectrumnews1.com
'This is the lifestyle I want to live': After losing a limb in a work accident, Milwaukee man finds outlet in the gym
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is finding new hope after a work accident left him with severe injuries. Seven years ago, Kyle Scherkenbach was in a horrible accident. He was working for a construction company when he was electrocuted by an overhead power-line. Scherkenbach said the shock went through...
KCCI.com
School bus crash in Iowa sends student, two drivers to the hospital
BENNETT, Iowa (KCRG) — A Bennett Community School District school bus and another vehicle collided, sending one student, the bus driver and the driver of the second vehicle to the hospital in Cedar County on Tuesday morning. The Bennett Community School District superintendent confirmed the crash, which comes on...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids school district to hold input sessions for facilities master plan
The Uvalde school board unanimously voted to fire Police Chief Pete Arredondo. President Biden is set to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday. The Biden Administration is taking another step to try and preserve DACA. Southeast Iowa community school district to begin 4-day school weeks. Updated: 1 hour...
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State! The article reads:
KCRG.com
Southeast Iowa community school district to begin 4-day school weeks
The Biden Administration is taking another step to try and preserve DACA. Cedar Rapids school district to hold input sessions for facilities master plan. The Cedar Rapids Community School District has announced several input sessions for its facilities master plan. Republicans and Democrats react to Biden's student loan relief plan.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Schools set to ask taxpayers for $312 million
Instead of catching a fish, a fisherman from Nebraska caught a fossil of what appears to be a 90 million-year-old fish. Pass a school bus with its stop sign out and it'll cost you. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Iowa State Patrol has a warning for drivers who don't stop...
WISN
Mitchell Park Domes closed after break-in
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes was shut down Wednesday following an overnight break-in and vandalism. The Domes are among the city's top tourist sites with 250,000 visitors annually from 100 different countries. But Wednesday's shutdown caught visitors by surprise. They had no notice until they arrived to find the doors locked.
