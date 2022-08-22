ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Facility dog heals clients at Tanager Place

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Employees at Tanager Place say the difference is like night and day after they got their first dog for animal-assisted therapy. Mack came from Deafinitely Dogs, which trains therapy and facility dogs. The person who raised him as a puppy was a pharmaceutical rep, who frequently took him to doctors’ offices, and it became clear Mack was happy in a crowd.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque accepting Grants for Tech applications

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque organizations are encouraged to submit applications for the Grants for Tech program which can fund improvements to their organizations’ technology. Eligible organizations are within the City of Dubuque including 501(c)3 nonprofits, churches, school,s or government organizations that do not employ IT staff. Awards range...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Vinton-Shellsburg teacher finishes his 344-day running challenge to honor all 344 firefighters who died on 9/11

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Vinton-Shellsburg teacher and coach Austin Mullikin runs with a purpose and a cause every single day. Mullikin just finished running a 5k a day for 344 straight days in honor and remembrance of all 344 firefighters who died on 9/11. He said he wanted to remember them because we all made a promise 20 years ago to never forget, and he felt like he should do more.
VINTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Government
Marion, IA
Society
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Marion, AL
Local
Iowa Government
Marion, IA
Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Mobile, AL
Society
City
Mobile, AL
State
Iowa State
Local
Alabama Government
City
Marion, IA
Local
Iowa Society
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee, WI
Society
Local
Alabama Society
City
Marion, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Fire Department gets a rare training opportunity

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Fire Department first responders were life savers Wednesday with victims who seemed all too real. Simulation In Motion-Iowa brought one of its three mobile training units to Cedar Rapids Fire Department. There first responders had hands-on training with mannequins that could drool, sweat, and talk to the paramedics.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CBS 58

Milwaukee residents notice increase in rodent population

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee ranked number 22 on a list of America's most rat-infested cities. Pest exterminators in Milwaukee tell us they've been busier than ever. Some people may find them creepy, crawly, or just downright gross. "Probably one of the most disease-carrying animals that we run into," said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KCRG.com

Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school

Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. The Cedar Rapids School Board is proposing one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. Nebraska man catches fossil of 90 million year old fish. Updated: 4 hours ago. Instead of catching a fish, a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Fonda
KCRG.com

Uvalde police chief fired

Eastern Iowa high school football teams prep for clash at Kinnick Stadium. On Friday, two eastern Iowa high school teams will play at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City for the first time since the 1980's. Updated: 34 minutes ago. A technology company says it wants to buy Flexsteel Industries, headquartered...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Historic renovations planned for Iowa State Fair livestock barns

Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital. A Bennett Community School District school bus and another vehicle collided, sending one student, the bus driver and the driver of the second vehicle to the hospital in Cedar County Tuesday morning. Former Waterloo police chief named...
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Charity#American
Eagle 102.3

Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

School bus crash in Iowa sends student, two drivers to the hospital

BENNETT, Iowa (KCRG) — A Bennett Community School District school bus and another vehicle collided, sending one student, the bus driver and the driver of the second vehicle to the hospital in Cedar County on Tuesday morning. The Bennett Community School District superintendent confirmed the crash, which comes on...
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
104.5 KDAT

The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]

Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State! The article reads:
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Southeast Iowa community school district to begin 4-day school weeks

The Biden Administration is taking another step to try and preserve DACA. Cedar Rapids school district to hold input sessions for facilities master plan. The Cedar Rapids Community School District has announced several input sessions for its facilities master plan. Republicans and Democrats react to Biden's student loan relief plan.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WISN

Mitchell Park Domes closed after break-in

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes was shut down Wednesday following an overnight break-in and vandalism. The Domes are among the city's top tourist sites with 250,000 visitors annually from 100 different countries. But Wednesday's shutdown caught visitors by surprise. They had no notice until they arrived to find the doors locked.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy