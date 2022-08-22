ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KCRG.com

Public hearing on Palo solar power project postponed

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - A decision that would pave the way for a solar power project near Palo will have to wait, thanks to a bureaucratic mistake. Monday night the Linn County Board of Supervisors was scheduled to hold a public hearing and first consideration of a rezoning request necessary for the project.
PALO, IA
KCRG.com

Resources available as City of Iowa City resumes standard utility billing collections procedures

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Since March 2020, the City discontinued charging late fees, water shut-offs, and collections. Now, wIth the City of Iowa City resuming its standard utility billing collections procedures for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials are encouraging community members to review assistance program options.
IOWA CITY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Meeting on proposed pipeline draws crowd

An informational meeting about a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline which will go through Bremer County drew a crowd to The Centre in Waverly on Tuesday. In over three hours, the Iowa Utilities Board conducted the required informational meeting, a required process so negotiations for easements could begin. Attendees filled nearly 270 chairs.
BREMER COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque City Council to discuss Comiskey Park redevelopment project

Ten Iowa school districts received state funding to create therapeutic classrooms. The man who became the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Doctor Anthony Fauci, is retiring. Monkeypox vaccines still short of demand as cases rise in US.
DUBUQUE, IA
Daily Iowan

Construction delays leave Iowa City Nest Apartment residents stranded

The Nest Iowa City apartment building is delaying construction until early September, leaving hundreds of the complex’s residents without housing. The 11-story apartment complex, located on 123 E. College Street, started construction with the Minnesota-based Tailwind Group a few months after approval from the City of Iowa City in January 2021.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Parents react to potential Cedar Rapids school bond issue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School Board is set to vote on one of the biggest bond proposals in state history, but not all parents said they could afford the price tag that comes with it. “We moved up here because it was more affordable, but this...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Historic renovations planned for Iowa State Fair livestock barns

Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital. A Bennett Community School District school bus and another vehicle collided, sending one student, the bus driver and the driver of the second vehicle to the hospital in Cedar County Tuesday morning.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Schools moves to ask voters for $312 Million Bond

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District plans to ask voters to approve the largest school bond in state history: $312 million dollars to pay for a comprehensive plan to renovate, replace and redesign its middle and high schools. The School Board reviewed the final draft...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque accepting Grants for Tech applications

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque organizations are encouraged to submit applications for the Grants for Tech program which can fund improvements to their organizations’ technology. Eligible organizations are within the City of Dubuque including 501(c)3 nonprofits, churches, school,s or government organizations that do not employ IT staff. Awards range...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school

Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. The Cedar Rapids School Board is proposing one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. Nebraska man catches fossil of 90 million year old fish.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Southeast Iowa community school district to begin 4-day school weeks

The Biden Administration is taking another step to try and preserve DACA. Cedar Rapids school district to hold input sessions for facilities master plan. The Cedar Rapids Community School District has announced several input sessions for its facilities master plan. Republicans and Democrats react to Biden's student loan relief plan.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Farmer Says Conservation Is A “No-Brainer”

If you haven’t started no-till farming yet, 2023 is the year to give it a try. Jerry Dove and his wife Mary grow row crops, from corn to soybeans to a bit of rye and some alfalfa, just a few miles east of Janesville, Iowa. Last Wednesday at the Iowa State Fair, the couple was recognized by the Iowa Department of Agriculture with the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award.
JANESVILLE, IA
superhits1027.com

Iowa firm poised have nation’s 8th largest trucking fleet

NORTH LIBERTY — An eastern Iowa trucking company has announced a $525 million transaction that will make it the nation’s eighth largest trucking fleet. Heartland Express is based in North Liberty. Contract Freighters Incorporated (CFI) is based in Joplin, Missouri. Heartland Express is acquiring CFI’s logistics unit in Mexico as well as CFI’s truckload unit.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

Growing Cedar Rapids company has ‘to hire’ waitlist

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In most big box retail stores, you see tons of food and items on pallets. Terzo Industries in Cedar Rapids repairs and refurbishes those pallets. In this week’s Working Iowa, we take a closer look at a company that people are clamoring to work for.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Fire Department gets a rare training opportunity

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Fire Department first responders were life savers Wednesday with victims who seemed all too real. Simulation In Motion-Iowa brought one of its three mobile training units to Cedar Rapids Fire Department. There first responders had hands-on training with mannequins that could drool, sweat, and talk to the paramedics.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

US to send more military assistance to Ukraine

Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital. A Bennett Community School District school bus and another vehicle collided, sending one student, the bus driver and the driver of the second vehicle to the hospital in Cedar County Tuesday morning.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Site Planned for C.R.’s Tallest High-Rise Back on the Market

Part of it is serving as a rather handy parking lot for workers and visitors downtown, but an area near the Paramount Theatre could soon become the city's next high-rise. The Cedar Rapids Gazette says that a lot at 320/330 1st St. SE has been listed by Gibbs Lamb and Drown (GLD) commercial for $2.5 million. At one time, a proposal for the land saw plans for a 28-story high rise that would have been the tallest in the downtown area. The plans for a ground level, full-service Brothers Market grocery store, a 17th-floor restaurant with patio, 100 to 120 condominiums, 21 apartments, office space, about 700 parking spaces, rooftop gardens, electric vehicle charging stations, bike storage, solar panels, and a mini dog park on the upper levels were apparently scrapped when the original developer Jesse Allen couldn't secure the financing.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

