Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Republican
Wayne L. Hicks, formerly of Eldorado
Wayne L. Hicks, 88, of Bloomington, Illinois, passed away at 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at Heritage Health in El Paso. He was born March 15, 1934 in Eldorado, Illinois to Golden and Ruby (Witherspoon) Hicks. He married Joanne Price on Dec. 31, 1957 in Corinth, Mississippi. She...
Daily Republican
Ida Ford of rural New Burnside
Ida Ford, 82, of rural New Burnside, Illinois, died on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Felty Funeral Home in Carrier Mills, Illinois, with the Rev. Ron Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10 a.m.to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Dixon-Volkert Cemetery near Rosiclare, Illinois.
Daily Republican
Harrisburg football Season opens with traditional Purple & White scrimmage
The 2022 football season opened last Friday with the annual Purple & White scrimmage game, where everybody played and fans got to see the team in action. The team kicks off the season for real at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at East Alton-Wood River.
Daily Republican
Harrisburg council approves raises for commissioners; changes one meeting time
Changes are coming to the Harrisburg City Council in 2023 in the form of an altered meeting schedule and monetary raises for its members. The raises will not go into effect until after the new board is seated following the April 2023 election. Commissioners last week approved an ordinance that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Republican
Unit 2 board adopts balanced tentative budget
A balanced tentative 2022-23 budget of around $52 million has been approved by the Marion Community Unit School District 2 Board of Education. Kim Watson, district chief financial officer, told the board in its Aug. 16 meeting that it is a balanced budget. Direct revenues are $52,569,029 while operating expenses are $52,273,059, for a surplus of $295,970. The estimated fund balance for the end of the fiscal year is $12,473,783.
Daily Republican
Tour de Seven 5K run/walk is Oct. 1 in Rosiclare
The Southern 7 Health Department will hold its seventh "Tour de Seven" -- Fall into Fitness 5K Run/Walk in Rosiclare on Oct. 1, as part of the town's annual Fluorspar Festival. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to a local food pantry in Hardin County.
Daily Republican
Marion Garden Club Beware of the invasive Japanese knotweed, expert tells members
On Aug. 17, members of Marion Garden Club held their regular meeting at Heartland Christian Church. Speaker Andy West of Ozark Koala Ecosystem Services talked about "Invasives, Landscape Alternatives, and Pollinator and Rain Gardens." West said that most invasives are non-natives brought in by humans. He showed stems of native...
Comments / 0