ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Republican

Wayne L. Hicks, formerly of Eldorado

Wayne L. Hicks, 88, of Bloomington, Illinois, passed away at 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at Heritage Health in El Paso. He was born March 15, 1934 in Eldorado, Illinois to Golden and Ruby (Witherspoon) Hicks. He married Joanne Price on Dec. 31, 1957 in Corinth, Mississippi. She...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Daily Republican

Ida Ford of rural New Burnside

Ida Ford, 82, of rural New Burnside, Illinois, died on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Felty Funeral Home in Carrier Mills, Illinois, with the Rev. Ron Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10 a.m.to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Dixon-Volkert Cemetery near Rosiclare, Illinois.
NEW BURNSIDE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisburg, IL
Obituaries
City
Carbondale, IL
City
Harrisburg, IL
State
Arizona State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Winslow, IL
Daily Republican

Unit 2 board adopts balanced tentative budget

A balanced tentative 2022-23 budget of around $52 million has been approved by the Marion Community Unit School District 2 Board of Education. Kim Watson, district chief financial officer, told the board in its Aug. 16 meeting that it is a balanced budget. Direct revenues are $52,569,029 while operating expenses are $52,273,059, for a surplus of $295,970. The estimated fund balance for the end of the fiscal year is $12,473,783.
MARION, IL
Daily Republican

Tour de Seven 5K run/walk is Oct. 1 in Rosiclare

The Southern 7 Health Department will hold its seventh "Tour de Seven" -- Fall into Fitness 5K Run/Walk in Rosiclare on Oct. 1, as part of the town's annual Fluorspar Festival. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to a local food pantry in Hardin County.
ROSICLARE, IL
Daily Republican

Marion Garden Club Beware of the invasive Japanese knotweed, expert tells members

On Aug. 17, members of Marion Garden Club held their regular meeting at Heartland Christian Church. Speaker Andy West of Ozark Koala Ecosystem Services talked about "Invasives, Landscape Alternatives, and Pollinator and Rain Gardens." West said that most invasives are non-natives brought in by humans. He showed stems of native...
MARION, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy