18 Sports Blitz – NASCAR edition

By Chuck Brame
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports team recaps NASCAR weekend at The Glen.

Kyle Larson completed the weekend sweep at The Glen on Sunday by winning his second straight Go Bowling at The Glen. The defending NASCAR cup series champion also won the Xfinity Series race at the historic road course on Saturday.

Also, hear from two-time winner at The Glen Chase Elliott who clinched the 2022 Regular Season Championship at WGI on Sunday. The 18 Sports team also caught up with two-time winner at The Glen and the Grand Marshal of the Go Bowling at The Glen Rusty Wallace.

