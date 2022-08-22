ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary, MO

St. Mary’s Colgan offensive line have made huge improvements from last season

By Tichina Coleman
 3 days ago

St. Mary’s Colgan where on the field this past week make improvements from last year.

The Panthers had a season last year where it was quite a few of guys getting their first starting experience at the varsity level. Now that they have that season up under their belt St. Mary’s have experience all across the board on both sides of the ball.

On the defensive side of the ball, they have Cooper Simmons returning where he averaged just over eleven tackles per game as a sophomore. Over to the offense, with the balance offence the panthers run their offensive line have really improved.

St. Mary’s Head Coach Shawn Seematter said, “You know I think anytime you have any success offensively you it’s starts with the offensive line and I’m really happy with the offensive line progress they made. We bring back four out of five starters from last year…had several guys starting for the first time and have a couple of other guys that have some starting experience up there as well. They made great strides this summer in just being confident in their jobs and in their assignments and knowing what their supposed to do and their playing together as an unit playing with great physicality.”

Also, senior Brody Kannarr said, “I think it’s very important last year obviously I was the only one who started before we had alot of young guys and it just felt like there’s was alot of hesitation with this year everyone seems quicker more knows what their doing and it just seems alot stronger of a line this year. Panther country, Let’s Ride.”

St. Mary’s Colgan starts their season on September 9th on the road against Girard at 7:00 pm.

