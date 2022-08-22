Read full article on original website
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
The journey from Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls: A class act from 1969 to 2022
Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship on Friday, September 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. This free event is your chance to meet some of these women, hear their stories through the years, and explore the museum.
225batonrouge.com
This week in Baton Rouge: Candle-making classes, Beyoncé meets Beethoven and more
Come to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center for an intimate night of classical and modern pop music this Tuesday, Aug. 23. Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s Candlelight Concert will feature a talented quartet playing music from pop star Beyoncé and classical music composer Beethoven for one unforgettable night. The entire venue will be lit by candlelight as the quartet captivates the crowd with songs from two different artists.
theadvocate.com
A true family restaurant: For 44 years, customers have flocked to LeBlanc's for good food and fellowship
Her name has changed from LeBlanc to Waguespack, but it doesn't matter. Everyone still knows her as Ms. Barbara, the lady who always sits at the corner table at LeBlanc's Drive Inn. That is, when she's not taking orders behind the counter or helping out at the grill in the kitchen.
brproud.com
Subway super fans can ‘eat fresh’ with special September subscription
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Most U.S. consumers are used to subscribing to their favorite streaming services, but now some foodies will be able to subscribe to their favorite sandwiches. Subway is offering super fans a new subscription pass for its footlong subs. The $15 pass, known as a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Standout SU Lab student plays key role in community while staying on top of schoolwork
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – Eighth grader, Bryson Addison keeps a busy schedule and shows no signs of slowing down. “I’m involved with my church, I do a lot of fundraising with the dance marathon at the hospital. I was the 2022 CMN Champion. I went to all the Walmarts, Sams, and high schools. I’m also president of my junior beta club,” Addison said.
brproud.com
Trio accused of walking off from Tanger Outlets with clothing worth almost $7,000
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the individuals seen in the featured image. The trio is accused of taking almost $7,000 worth of clothing from a Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store. “The three (3) pictured individuals worked...
brproud.com
Weather rolls through and trees fall in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rain, wind and wet ground may have helped contribute to some trees toppling over on Wednesday morning. The latest example of a tree falling in the area happened around 5 a.m. on Perkins Rd East. Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded and cleared the tree from the road.
wbrz.com
Our Lady of the Lake earns Level 1 trauma center distinction
BATON ROUGE – Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has been designated a Level 1 adult trauma center by the American College of Surgeons, one of three such centers in the state. “This is a big deal for our community and the nearly one million people who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATC News
Fundraiser set for officer injured downtown
If the customer mentions the officer's name, 20 percent of their purchases will be donated to Brian Rozas and his family.
WAFB
Man says expanding canal is eating away at his property
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jeremy Thomas said he is dealing with erosion issues. The canal next to his house on Ellen Drive in Baton Rouge has been expanding over the years and it is eating away at his property. ”The water. Every time it rains it’s washing off more...
wbrz.com
Livingston Parish Council to discuss "reclassification of certain books" in the library
LIVINGSTON PARISH – The parish council on Thursday will discuss throwing its support behind the “reclassification of certain books in the Livingston Parish Public Library.”. The move comes after a July meeting of the Library Board in which one member gave out a list of books to consider...
brproud.com
Capital Cuisine: The Jambalaya Shoppe
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – For nearly three decades The Jambalaya Shoppe has kept our region fed. Since opening their doors in 1993, the Fontenot family has expanded to 17 locations across south Louisiana. Just walking into the kitchen of “The Jambalaya Shoppe” in Gonzales, the smell of iconic south...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
'We're both over the moon excited': Trina Edwards on her engagement to John Alario
Long time state legislator John Alario, 78, popped the question, and as she said she would, Trina Edwards, widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, accepted Alario's proposal of marriage. "We haven't picked a date or made any decisions yet," Edwards said regarding the engagement. "We are both over-the-moon excited." Edwards...
brproud.com
‘This has to stop’: Neighbor reacts to Madison Avenue drive-by
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Baton Rouge. Officers arrived late Wednesday morning at the shooting scene on Madison Avenue. One woman is mourning the loss of someone who she considered family. “This has to...
wbrz.com
Community fridge targeted by vandals again
BATON ROUGE - There was little activity Monday at the usually busy community fridge and pantry located in Mid-City on Government Street. It's been locked since vandals decided to steal its power source over the weekend. "I saw that someone pulled off the panel that secures the cord in there...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge hospital awarded Level One trauma center status
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical has been verified as a Level One adult trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), making it the first in the region and third in the state of Louisiana. “This is a big deal for...
WAFB
Longtime Mike the Tiger vet, Dr. David Baker, reportedly leaving LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. David Baker, the longtime veterinarian for LSU’s live tiger mascots is reportedly leaving the university after more than a quarter-century. The current mascot is Mike VII. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.
LSU Reveille
LSU student kidnapped on Aster Street near Cypress Hall Tuesday night, LSUPD says
An LSU student was kidnapped on Aster Street near Cypress Hall Tuesday night, according to LSU Police. LSU sent an emergency text and email to students notifying them of the incident Wednesday. The investigation is still active and the university is asking people to contact LSU Police with information regarding the incident.
WAFB
Elevator malfunctions at home in Livingston Parish sending two people to hospital
SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after an elevator malfunctioned in Livingston Parish Sunday afternoon. It happened at around 4:30 on Shelton Drive in Springfield. Firefighters with the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 https://www.facebook.com/d2fire were first dispatched to the scene. Both patients were transported...
Lafayette woman shot four times at friends home recalls ordeal; says they are no longer friends
Zalaya Fryer, 18, was shot four times last week at the Himbola Apartments in Lafayette.
Comments / 0