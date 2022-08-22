Ravens’ Tyler Huntley and Isaiah Likely perfect chemistry, Giants’ Kenny Golladay is a non-factor | Preseason Week 2 winners and losers

After two preseason games, the Kansas City Chiefs depth chart is starting to come into focus. And while the Chiefs roster is packed with talented veterans who are the unquestioned starters at their positions, there are a few spots that are still up in the air during the Chiefs preseason. There are two positions in […] The post 2 Chiefs backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO