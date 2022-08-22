Read full article on original website
Related
NewsTimes
Louisiana: West Nile virus higher in people and mosquitoes
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — West Nile virus is on the rise in Louisiana and residents need to take precautions against mosquito bites, the state Department of Health said Wednesday. “This is shaping up to be a very challenging West Nile season and we are entering the peak time for transmission in our state,” Dr. Tina Stefanksi, regional medical director for a seven-parish area in Acadiana, said in a news release.
NewsTimes
4 CT troopers fabricated hundreds of tickets to gain favor, perks. They avoided serious consequences.
The troopers did so for their own personal benefit – to curry favor and perks from supervisors, according to newly-obtained internal affairs reports. Other phony ticket schemes have led to criminal charges against police officers in Connecticut and numerous other states. But these four troopers avoided such serious consequences,...
NewsTimes
Kentucky flood victims file suit against mine companies
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Dozens of eastern Kentucky flood victims have filed a lawsuit that says two coal companies contributed to the damages they suffered. Nearly 60 people who live along River Caney in the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County were listed as plaintiffs in the complaint against Blackhawk Mining and Pine Branch Mining.
NewsTimes
Ron DeSantis’ Crusade to Take Over Florida Schools Scored a Big Win on Tuesday
SARASOTA, Florida — Bridget Ziegler hadn’t yet heard from Gov. Ron DeSantis after she won reelection to the Sarasota County school board race on Tuesday night, but she kept her phone close, just in case she did. Standing outside her victory party at a strip mall bar, her eyes flicked toward the screen in her hand as she expressed gratitude for the governor’s endorsement. “He’s been so vocal and bold on education issues and the need to reset and change course,” she explained. “It’s allowed for a major correction.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
New Haven’s Vanessa Avery celebrates her appointment as first Black female Connecticut U.S. attorney
NEW HAVEN — Vanessa Avery, a city native, graduated from Hill Regional Career High School. On Tuesday, three decades later, she came back to celebrate her appointment as 54th U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut. “I’m overwhelmed,” Avery said, joined by family, friends, sorority sisters, pastors and state...
NewsTimes
7 rural public transit agencies to split $3.2M
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Seven agencies will split $3.2 million in federal funding that was awarded for projects aimed at improving rural public transit systems in Kentucky, officials said. The funding will go to agencies across the state that serve 36 counties, a statement Tuesday from the Transportation Cabinet...
NewsTimes
Independent’s panel rebuffs Stefanowski, sets up caucus fight
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The state central committee of the Independent Party of Connecticut on Sunday endorsed bank executive Robert Hotaling to be its candidate for governor, setting up a potential battle Tuesday night with supporters of Republican Bob Stefanowski, who received the cross endorsement during his unsuccessful run for governor four years ago.
NewsTimes
Bridgeport hires former Newtown cop convicted of embezzlement in labor relations role
BRIDGEPORT — City residents and their leaders have made it clear they are open to granting second chances. And now a former Newtown police officer convicted of embezzlement has joined the payroll in an important position. Mayor Joe Ganim’s office Wednesday confirmed that ex-Sgt. Domenic Costello has been hired...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsTimes
19 summer, fall harvest festivals to check out around Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the leaves change for the fall season, farmers across the state — who have also been busy hosting country fairs — not only harvest the ripened crops they have worked throughout the year to grow, they throw festivals that give everyone a chance to enjoy them.
NewsTimes
An inside look at how 4 CT state troopers created fake tickets to deceive their bosses
State Police Troopers Timothy Bentley and Noah Gouveia received special work vehicles – unmarked Dodge Chargers – due in part to their productivity at Troop E in Montville. Bentley’s cruiser was assigned to him for his “vehicle enforcement and the reputation of being productive” and Gouveia’s “motor vehicle...
NewsTimes
Weather service lifts some CT advisories for severe thunderstorms, flash floods
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The National Weather Service has lifted several of its weather advisories for Connecticut hours after rain, hail and strong winds buffeted portions of the state Tuesday afternoon as storms moved through the area. The weather service issued a flash...
Comments / 0